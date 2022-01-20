The Feather You Choose In This Visual Personality Test Reveals What You Want Most In Life

Surprisingly enough, you can actually discover a lot about someone's desires and personality by analyzing their decisions and choices.

Take a brief look at the image above that contains five very unique feathers.

Choose your favorite feather now.

Don't spend much time overthinking it!

Just pick the first feather you are immediately drawn to.

Read on below to find out what the feather personality test has to say about your deepest desires!

If you chose feather #1:

You Desire Stability In Life

If this is the feather of your choosing, then you are someone who is sick and tired of being sick and tired.

You work long, sleepless hours for nearly no reward and the pressure of life never seems to let up.

No matter how hard you work you just don't feel like you are in a safe place. This feather choice reflects your desire for a stable foundation to build your life on.

You're in search of calm and tranquility. This feather reflects stable patterns of symmetry and color which attracted you towards your inner self.

If you chose feather #2

You desire creativity and happiness

If you picked this feather, then you are someone who is feeling emotionally restricted and suffering from the blues.

Your life has always been lived in the gray zone and you feel like negativity surrounds you.

This feather choice reflects your inner desire to spice up your life. You crave a spark of creativity and spunk. The colorful and bright nature of this feather is what pulled you in.

You no longer wish to be surrounded by toxic people and situations.

If you chose feather #3:

You desire simplicity in life

If you chose this feather first, then you are someone who feels trapped by the complex nature of your life. There's just so much going on around you and you feel completely overwhelmed.

You are desperately seeking a simpler lifestyle. Your choice reveals that you have a no-nonsense attitude when it comes to betrayal, lies, and manipulation.

All you seek in life is peace of mind. This simple yet elegant feather reflects that about you.

If you chose feather #4:

You desire focus In life

If you picked feather number four, then you are someone who is easily distracted and unable to complete simple tasks.

You are great at initiating projects, but following through is a challenge.

Your mind is constantly all over the place and you feel bored very easily. This feather choice reflects your scattered concentration and desire for focus.

If you chose feather #5:

You desire variety in life

If this is the feather of your choosing, then you are someone who is currently stuck in a rut. You have been doing the same routine over and over again and you feel that you desperately need something new in your life.

Your feather choice reflects your craving for diversity in the things that you do. The shifting patterns of the feather are what attracted you because the variation in colors reflects your inner desires.

Take a trip to rejuvenate your sense of adventure.

