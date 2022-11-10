15 Beautiful Signs You Have A Pure Heart

If you have ever been told you have a pure heart or a heart of gold, it’s likely that you have a gift for making people feel loved and accepted.

A pure heart is one of the best qualities to have when making your way through life. There are both biblical and real-life implications, so what exactly is a pure heart?

What does it mean to have a pure heart?

The Bible references purity of heart several times.

The most known reference about being pure of heart comes from the bible. Matthew 5:8 says, “Blessed are the pure of heart, for they will see God.” This tells believers that keeping a pure heart will get them into the Kingdom of Heaven.

A pure heart is about spirituality that governs your thoughts, desires, purpose, and character. It also represents being one with God.

A pure heart has no hidden agendas, is not hypocritical and holds no ill will toward others.

Another scripture about purity of heart comes from Samuel 16:7, which says, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” This implies that outward appearances are less important than what is inside you.

Psalm 24:4-5 says, “He who has clean hands and a pure heart, who does not lift up his soul to what is false and does not swear deceitfully. He will receive blessing from the Lord and righteousness from the God of his salvation.”

Also, in Psalm 51:10, the subject is referenced again with the words, "Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me." It’s clear that being pure of heart is necessary to reach singleness with Jesus Christ.

Having a pure heart in your waking life blesses everything you touch. To be known as a genuine, authentic person, who has no ulterior motives or hidden intentions, makes you a standout among your peers.

People know they can trust you and that you always do your best to avoid treating anyone unkindly or doing the wrong thing. And there are certain signs that indicate that your heart is pure.

15 Signs You Have A Pure Heart

1. You smile a lot.

No one has a perfect life. There will always be ups and downs. But people with pure heart tend to smile more frequently. They don’t allow bad times to drag them down, and instead, show up with warm and welcoming energy.

2. Your generosity has no strings attached.

When you give to people, you do so without expecting to receive anything in return. You give because you really want to see other people happy.

3. You're respectful.

People of pure heart treat everyone with respect and dignity. They are aware that people come from various backgrounds, cultures and walks of life, and respect their individual perspectives.

4. You forgive easily.

If your heart is pure, holding a grudge is almost impossible. You try to see other peoples’ points of view and are always open to a peaceful resolution. Whether they deserve it or not, you are quick to forgive.

5. You can’t stay mad.

Anger brings negative energy that spreads like a virus. As a person with pure heart, you never hang on to anger and will bury the hatchet quickly.

6. Their happiness is your happiness.

You love to see other people happy. You are quick to celebrate the wins of those around you. Lifting up and celebrating others is a big source of joy for you.

7. You're helpful.

You are willing to do anything within reason to help other people. You often put aside your own needs in order to be of assistance to others.

8. You're an optimist.

You see the glass as half-full, never half-empty. In your mind, everything happens for a reason, and you aim to take the lessons, even when bad things happen.

9. You're trustworthy.

Your word is you bond and those close to you know they can trust you with their deepest, darkest secrets. You show up when you say you will and do what you promised.

10. You're generous.

You are not one to covet material things for yourself. If you have anything you can spare for someone in need, you do it without hesitation.

11. You show humility.

You never brag about yourself or your accomplishments. You remain thankful and humble for the opportunities you receive. You show gratitude when compliments come your way, but don’t let them go to your head.

12. You’re honest.

Honesty is one of the most important signs of a pure heart. You are a truth-teller and are prepared to deal with the consequences of your honesty. You are trusted to keep it real and be upfront with people.

13. You aren't judgmental.

You don’t jump to conclusions about people and reserve your opinions until you get to know them. Even when others try to push their opinions about someone onto you, you reserve judgment and form your own conclusions.

14. You're accountable.

You accept responsibility for your actions. Admitting when you are wrong and working to make amends is a sign that your heart is pure.

15. You have emotional intelligence.

You listen and empathize with others. You know how to put yourself in their shoes and understand how they may be feeling. This is a signal that you have a heart of gold.

