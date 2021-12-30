If you’ve ever found yourself absentmindedly scratching your nose several times throughout the day, you might wonder what it means when your nose itches.

What does it mean when your nose itches?

There could be medical reasons for an itchy nose, such as viruses, allergies, environmental irritants, a dry nose, sinusitis, and migraines. If you are concerned your nose may by itching due to an ailment of this kind, be sure to consult your doctor.

Physical issues aside, there are many people who believe in spiritual meanings and superstitions regarding itchy noses.

What It Means if the Outside of Your Nose Itches

You’ll have a visitor soon.

In many cultures, an itchy nose means that someone plans to visit you soon. This could be anyone from someone you know to a spirit guide or guardian angel, or even a stranger who has the potential to change your life in some way.

It’s a reminder to be grateful.

Your nose and the accompanying sense of smell is a gift that many of us take for granted. When your nose itches, it’s a reminder to stop and be mindful of the amazing feats your body accomplishes every day.

Someone is talking about you.

If your nose starts itching out of nowhere, it may be because someone is talking about you. This could be gossip or someone singing your praises, but either way, you’re the topic of conversation somewhere.

You’re going to drink an alcoholic beverage.

If your nose is itchy and red, it’s thought to be a sign that you’re going to imbibe on some alcoholic drinks in the near future.

You’re talking too loud.

If the bridge of your nose starts itching mid-conversation, consider lowering your volume a little bit — it’s a sign you’re being way too loud!

What It Means if the Inside of Your Nose Itches

You’re getting a cold.

The germs that cause a common cold first enter your body through the nose. While those germs may be too small for the naked eye to see, your body knows what’s going on, and will try to flush those germs out by sneezing. We all know what that annoying tickle you get in your nose before sneezing feels like, and may explain that itchy feeling.

You’re getting over a cold.

If your body wasn’t able to prevent that cold, you probably spent a lot of time blowing your nose. This can dry out the inside (and outside, if you don’t have soft tissues!) of your nose, making it itchy.

You have allergies.

When you’re allergic to something such as pet dander or pollen, it causes the skin inside your nostrils to become itchy and inflamed.

Something big is going to happen in your life.

An itchy nose is a signal to get ready for a big life transformation. Only time will tell if this is a good thing or a bad thing.

Positive Nose Itching Superstitions

Good fortune is headed your way.

If your nose is itchy, be on the lookout for a special gift headed your way. This could be either a physical gift like money or a spiritual gift such as faith or wisdom.

For example, many believe that an itchy nose signals the gift of good judgment as the nose is typically thought of as the way we’re able to “sniff someone out.”

You’re about to fall in love.

Some people believe that an itchy nose is a sign that you’ll fall in love very soon. This makes sense when you put together the beliefs that an itchy nose means someone will visit you (maybe your soulmate?) and good fortune in the form of love is headed your way.

Negative Nose Itching Spiritual Meanings

You’re going to experience a conflict.

Irish folklore claims that an itchy nose is a sign of impending conflict. This could be an argument with someone or even a physical fight. The itchier your nose is, the worse the conflict will likely be.

You’re going to cross paths with a negative person.

It’s possible that your itchy nose is a sign that someone is going to test you soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Home Remedies for an Itchy Nose

Use a humidifier.

If the air in your home is dry, it may aggravate your nose and cause it to itch. A humidifier will introduce moisture to the air to keep your nostrils from drying out too much.

Do a saltwater rinse.

Irrigating your nostrils and sinuses can help relieve dry skin and clear out your nose. While nasal sprays are available over the counter, you can also make your own at home by boiling one cup of water and adding half a teaspoon of salt and half a teaspoon of baking soda to the water.

Be sure to let it cool down before using it so you don’t burn yourself!

Try taking allergy medication.

If allergies are part of the reason your nose is itchy, taking over-the-counter medication can help relieve symptoms.

However, you should always consult your doctor before taking any new medications.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.