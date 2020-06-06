What An Itchy Right Palm Means Spiritually

Is money coming in or going out?

When you have an itchy right palm you may wonder what it means spiritually, and why people think this superstition carries any weight at all.

Superstitions are a part of every culture. Whether you believe in them or not, you’re likely to hear “knock on wood” or “find a penny, pick it up.”

For some, not abiding by a superstition can cause anxiety and fear that something bad will happen.

You might believe that if you skip doing 20 jumping jacks before a volleyball game, you will lose.

What does it mean if your right palm itches?

It could be an indication of your future financial prospects.

This false sense of control to affect the outcome of situations in life adds comfort.

Another form of superstition is when you believe a sign is telling you that something good or bad is coming your way.

A popular example of this is itchy palms. It’s said that if the right palm is itchy, money is sure to find you, where a left palm itch suggests that you’re going to lose money.

Depending on where you’ve heard it, these interpretations might be reversed.

Although we may want superstitions to reign true, there’s no scientific proof that they are sincere.

Unfortunately, a right palm itch probably doesn’t mean you’ll be receiving money anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, there are some serious medical reasons to why your palms could be itchy.

It’s important to be aware of signs that something is wrong.

Try not to focus so much on your income, and more on your health.

When we explore the superstition itself, we can understand the source of spirituality surrounding a right palm itch.

Here's what it means to have an itchy right palm:

1. Spiritual meaning right itchy palm: money

Money coming your way is a superstition was first popularized by the Saxons.

They believed that rubbing your skin on silver was a cure for topical diseases.

2. Spiritual meaning right itchy palm: luck

During the same time, the Celts thought touching wood guaranteed good luck due to the belief that this is where evil spirits lived.

Therefore, “touching it after mentioning your hopes for the future helped ensure the spirits wouldn’t hear your hopes.”

As the Saxons and Celts merged cultures on the British Isles, so did their superstitions.

They then formed the belief that the only way to “itch a scratchy palm without undoing its good luck was by scratching it on wood.”

3. Spiritual meaning right itchy palm: growth

Your hands are a powerful force in everyday life. They are responsible for much of human ability and allow you to express yourself in many ways.

Painting, writing, cooking, or playing an instrument are just some examples of the impact our hands can make.

Without them, we wouldn’t be able to reach our full potential. And their connection to the spiritual world is strong if you believe it to be.

4. Spiritual meaning right itchy palm: finding fortune

Ancients believe that the right hand is related to giving energy and masculine energy.

People use their hands to do work, and to make things happen, which is an itchy right palm means money is coming instead of going.

5. Spiritual meaning right itchy palm: control

If you have itchiness in your right palm, this might be the time to take action to achieve your goals.

This surge of energy that is presenting itself is the encouragement you need to be bold and make positive change. Don’t be afraid to go after what you want!

There’s also a chance that right palm itching is suggesting that you feel you are “being controlled or limited from living the life that you feel would give you more joy.”

Do you want to leave your job? Is there a friend holding you back?

Just as you should take action on your goals, you should remove anything from your life that doesn’t make you happy. It’s important to feel you have freedom and enjoy where you’re at.

As you try to figure out what it is that’s causing your right palm to itch, be mindful of the ways it can present itself.

If you feel it could be a medical condition, see a doctor immediately.

If you believe there’s a spiritual meaning, have the courage to make brave decisions.

And however you comprehend this itchiness, I wish money to come your way!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers love, relationships, sex, self care, body confidence, women’s health, college, and entertainment topics.