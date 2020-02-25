20 Best Nasal Sprays For Allergies That Treat Sneezing & Itching

Finally, you can breathe.

It’s allergy season, and that means stuffy noses and congestion are back. It's a feeling we can't escape. We want relief anywhere we can find it, sometimes resorting to acupuncture, a neti pot, or even probiotic supplements; using nasal spray for allergies is also a viable option.

But the key to treating allergies is to understand what they are and how they begin.

What is an allergy?

An allergy is when your immune system reacts to something that’s normally harmless to most people.

How do most people treat their allergies? There are a few ways.

Rinse your nose with saline/xylitol: "Many people pop a decongestant when allergies hit. However, these dry your nasal passages, ultimately making symptoms worse," says pulmonologist Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, MD. "Before heading outside, use a product with xylitol, an ingredient found in many fruits and veggies that moisturizes, reduces tissue inflammation, and naturally opens airways." Wash your hands. Handwashing is like a "do-it-yourself" vaccine — it involves five simple and effective steps (wet, lather, scrub, rinse, dry) you can take to help stay healthy. "Regular hand-washing, particularly before and after certain activities, is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others. Proper hand washing should take 15 to 20 seconds," advises Ferrer. Shower off. During your time outdoors, you're picking up allergens and pollen from trees, especially in your hair. When you get home, remember to shower to avoid having pollen stuck to you throughout the day. Consider your diet. If you have mucus, there are certain things to avoid in your diet. Adds Ferrer, "Avoid added sugar or sugary drinks. Not only do they it increase weight, dental cavities and the probability of DM, but they are also contributors to chronic nasal obstruction." What causes allergies? Well, it has a lot to do with the chemicals in your body as well as your immune system. "If you come into contact with a substance that your immune system sees as a threat, called an allergen, it responds by releasing a chemical called histamine, which, when released, is what causes your allergic reactions like sneezing, itchy nose, eyes and throat," says ENT Estee Vogel PA-C. In fact, allergies aren't as uncommon as you may think, as up to 40 percent of people have an allergy to some substance. Adds Vogel, "Reactions are triggered by something the immune system sees as a threat. For example, dog dander. This exposure can lead to the release of chemicals called antibodies, which are specific to that allergen, most commonly known as IGE."

The next time the immune system encounters this allergen, it releases IGE chemicals into the nose, throat, lungs, or even skin. To find out if you are truly allergic, blood tests that measure IGE levels and skin testing can help find the answers.

What do experts recommend to help your allergies? A nasal spray may be just what you need.

"Over the many tried and true years since it was introduced, Flonase (or the generic Fluticasone) has proven to eradicate some or all of the symptoms experienced by children and adults alike who are known to be allergic. There are many other similar products, but this product is very helpful in treating allergy symptoms," recommends Vogel.

For individuals suffering from allergies, whether seasonal or not, find the best nasal spray for allergies with these options. 1. Flonase Nasal Spray for Allergy Relief This nose spray allergy medicine relieves nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, and watery eyes. It has long been a favorite of many medical professionals, and provides 24-hour relief. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 2. Nasacort Allergy 24hr Non-Drip Nasal Spray Nasacort Allergy provides 24-hour relief from nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose and itchy nose. It uses intranasal steroids (INS), the class of drug doctors recommend "first" for their allergy patients. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 3. NasalCrom Nasal Spray Allergy Symptom Controller NasalCrom prevents nasal allergy symptoms from occurring in the first place, including runny/itchy nose, sneezing, and stuffy nose. Instead of waiting until after you’re already suffering from symptoms, this spray stabilizes your nasal mast cells, allowing the cells to better maintain their integrity, and minimizing the release of histamines and other irritants. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 4. Xlear Nasal Spray for Sinus Relief Xlear's secret is the natural saline spray containing xylitol — an ingredient that cleanses and moisturizes. With the addition of xylitol, this nasal spray moisturizes and soothes your sinus and nasal passages. It also has cleansing benefits, almost acting like soap for your nose. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 5. Afrin Original Nasal Spray Get fast, powerful nasal congestion relief for up to 12 hours. Afrin Nasal Spray can have you breathing better, and treats nasal congestion due to colds and allergies. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 6. Dristan Nasal Spray Dristan Nasal Spray contains a powerful decongestant to quickly relieve bouts of upper respiratory allergies and cold symptoms, for up to 12 hours. It acts fast to relieve congestion associated with hay fever and the common cold. (Walgreens, $7.99) 7. Vicks Sinex Severe Original Ultra Fine Mist This spray helps relieve sinus and nasal congestion that often accompany colds, hay fever, or upper respiratory allergies. The fast-acting decongestant relieves sinus pressure and shrinks swollen membranes so you can breathe freely. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 8. Zicam Allergy Relief Nasal Gel This nasal gel provides relief from sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes and sinus pressure. The special homeopathic, non-drowsy formulation won't drip down your throat and is non-habit-forming. (CVS, $15.49) 9. Little Remedies Saline Spray and Drops Perfect for babies and little ones, this product helps loosen mucus secretions to aid removal from the nose and help breathing. It's non-medicated, soothing, and moisturizing, and can be used without the worry of any harmful side effects or drug interactions. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 10. Boogie Mist Stuffy Nose Spray This gentle saline mist helps moisturize dry, irritated noses and flushes dust, dirt, and pollen from sinus passages. The non-medicated saline spray is natural, hypoallergenic, and works quickly inside the nasal cavity to ease congestion. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 11. Simply Saline Nasal Relief Spray Another great product for kids, this nasal spray helps relieve dryness and helps flush irritants from nasal passages. Boogie Mist's special formula contains purified water and .09 percent isotonic saline, the same amount of saline that occurs naturally in the body, so it can be used as often as needed. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 12. Rhinocort Allergy Nasal Spray This spray provides prescription-strength relief from indoor and outdoor nasal allergy symptoms, as well as nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, and itchy nose for 24 hours. It's also non-drowsy, scent-free, and alcohol-free. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 13. Basic Care Severe Congestion Nasal Spray Basic Care nasal spray won’t drip from your nose or down your throat. For 12-hour, maximum strength relief of nasal and sinus congestion, and sinus pressure due to colds and allergies, it's also gluten-free. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 14. ManukaGuard Manuka Honey Nasal Spray This manuka honey nasal spray is made with 100 percent natural ingredients that clear sinus passages and improve breathing when suffering from allergies. There's no reason to involve chemicals if you don't have to, right? (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 15. Micro Balance CitriDrops Nasal Spray CitriDrops Nasal Spray addresses mold, bacteria, pollen, and other irritants that are at the source of sinus problems. It treats chronic sinusitis, cleans fungal allergens from nasal passages, soothes and decongests, and reduces inflammation and swelling. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 16. NeilMed NasoGel Drip-Free Gel Spray This drug-free, saline-based water soluble nasal gel spray is formulated with sodium hyaluronate to provide moisture. It hydrates and lubricates irritated nasal passages caused by dry climate and indoor heat, and reduces dryness caused by atrophic rhinitis, post-radiation therapy and sinus surgery. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 17. Mucinex Sinus-Max Nasal Spray Mucinex Sinus-Max Severe features Concentrated Vapor Technology, which delivers an immediate sensation to let you know it's working. It has a cooling menthol flavor, works for 12 hours, and provides nasal and sinus drainage. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 18. Ayr Saline Nasal Gel No-Drip Sinus Spray Ayr Saline Nasal Gel No-Drip Sinus Spray relieves dry nasal passages due to colds, allergies, sinusitis, air pollution, smoke and low humidity. Specially formulated with natural ingredients, it's applied as a fine mist to soothe and moisturize the inner nose and sinus cavity. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 19. Seagate Olive Leaf Nasal Spray This spray contains only all-natural plant-based edible ingredients, a far cry from most nasal sprays that use chemicals in an alcohol base. Whenever you're exposed to unfriendly germs, rest assured this product will help alleviate your nose problems without side effects. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 20. Just Well Budesonide Nasal Spray This spray temporarily relieves symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies, including nasal congestion, runny nose, itchy nose, and sneezing. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

