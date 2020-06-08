What It Means Spiritually When Your Left Palm Itches

Is your left palm itching?

A left palm itching can carry spiritual meaning or be related to a medical condition. There are superstitions about luck and money that relate to a hand that itches, and remedies on how to make it stop.

What does it mean spiritually when your left palm starts itching?

When your left hand's palm itches, it can indicate you are about to come into some money.

There are so many superstitions about when someone has an itchy palm, especially an itchy left palm.

Old wives' tales and many cultures believe that an itchy left palm means that you are about to have a great financial fortune.

The origins of the left-hand palm itching date back to the Saxons in England.

The Saxons were a Germanic Tribe that formed the first United Kingdom in the fifth century.

They used to rub their skin with silver as a cure for any topical diseases they may have acquired.

So, the superstition transformed from rubbing silver on their skin to the belief that when someone had an itch, it would mean you will come into some silver, money, soon.

Then in 1935, a radio station said on the lines that once someone had money in their hands, they forgot all about the itching.

When you have an itchy palm, it indicates how you are interacting with the world and all the energies around you.

Our hands represent how we manifest our reality.

Itchy hands can indicate a vibrational shift, and the tingling sensation can also help you sense an energy shift in the environment around you.

The left and right sides of your body perform different functions.

So, when your left hand is itching, it was probably triggered by the right side of your brain.

As a mostly non-dominant hand, it is the hand that connects to the world around you.

So, if it's itching, it probably means the universe is shining down on you.

Also, your left hand is associated with feminine energy and your intuition.

If your left hand is itching, it could mean that you are really tapping into your intuition right now.

Meditation or even mindless journaling are good ways to listen and open yourself up to the messages that the universe is sending you.

Itchy palm and your energy chakras

If you did not know, you have many different chakras in your body.

There are 7 main chakras and then there are some smaller ones.

Your hand chakras are a part of the smaller chakras system.

These chakras are located in the middle of your hands, which are connected to your heart chakra and solar plexus chakra.

Here are 7 spiritual meanings for an itchy left palm and how to remedy it when it happens:

1. Both palms itch

When you feel your palms itch, it means that your heart and/or solar plexus energies have been affected.

Spiritually, an itchy left palm can mean that you just entered a new romantic relationship, you are going to find love soon, and you are feeling more confident in yourself.

The hands are also where you create things so, it's where you are able to manifest something in your life, which points to money and finances because you have the ability to make it happen.

2. Palm near pinky finger itching

When you have an itch on your left palm near your pinky finger, it's indicating that something is up with your second chakra.

So, you are experiencing high emotional energy right now in association to your relationships, intimacies, and creativity.

You may be experiencing a new relationship or some new emotions in your current relationship.

3. Left tip of thumb itching

When the tip of your left thumb itches, it is forcing you to focus on the spiritual energy around you.

You may feel contacted by angels or make you desire to connect to your spiritual side.

So, if you are itching on the tip of your left thumb, you may want to try meditating so you can connect with the spiritual energy that's trying to talk to you.

4. Left wrist itching

When you have an itch on your left wrist, it means that you need to let things happen as they occur.

You cannot control everything.

It's a message from the universe to tell you to stop stressing and open up to new things.

5. Left thumb in the middle itching

This section of your left hand is connected to your third eye.

So, when it's itching, you are connected to your intuition.

6. Left thumb at the bottom itching

the base of the thumb is connected to your throats chakra.

When it itches, it indicates that you need more communication.

It can also tell you that you need to be open to listening without being afraid.

Someone is thinking of you, you just have to open up to the possibilities.

7. Left hand's center itching

The center of your hand is where all your chakra energy is concentrated.

It indicates your overall wellbeing.

If you have an itch in the center of your hand, it can indicate that you are agitated, stressed, and you feel like life is going nowhere.

Moving around and getting out may help you relieve yourself of what's bothering you.

Medical conditions that cause itchy palms (but no diagnosing or giving medical advice)

Have you ever had that itch on your hand that you couldn't scratch enough to make it stop?

Of course, it's a great idea to talk with your medical professional so that you can rule out any underlying medical issues that could cause your palm to itch.

Good news, an itchy palm does not indicate major health issues most of the time.

It's just horribly irritating.

But, an itchy palm can indicate that you have a chronic skin condition that needs to be treated.

Some common causes of itchy palms could include dry skin, skin irritation by chemicals, allergic reactions with something you came into contact with, psoriasis, eczema, and diabetes.

Psoriasis is a common skin condition that causes uncontrollable growth of skin cells, which leads to itching, blisters, scaly like skin, cracked skin, and soreness.

But on the good side, psoriasis rarely affects the palms.

Eczema or atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that is itchy.

Eczema, like psoriasis, comes and goes but it can cause red, itchy skin in the affected areas.

Diabetes can rarely cause itchy palms.

This is because diabetes causes poor blood circulation to the hands, so it can cause your skin to be itchy and prickly.

But diabetics usually experience this form of itch on their legs than on their palms.

Superstitions and left palm itching remedies

There are beliefs that if you scratch your palm on wood when it's itching, you are guaranteed to have good fortune.

The Celtics contributed to this idea of scratching your hand on wood will guarantee you good financial luck.

Celtics believed that just touching wood would bring you good luck because they believed that evil spirits lived in the wood.

So, if you touched it after verbalizing your hopes and dreams, you would keep it from being heard by the evil spirits so it would come to fruition.

Why an itchy left palm is rubbed or knocked on wood

It even leads to the whole knock on wood after you wish something because you are trying to keep away the bad spirits.

So, once the Celtics and the Saxons met, their superstitions intermingled.

After many years, they started to believe that the only way to stop an itchy palm without causing your luck to go away was to scratch it on wood.

So, to not negate your good luck by itching it with your other hand, you had to scratch it on wood so that you kept all your good luck.

