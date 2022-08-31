5 Things Ambiverts And Omniverts Need In Order To Stay Sane & Balanced

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Aug 31, 2022
Our personalities often fluctuate between two extremes as we consider ourselves either extroverts or introverts. Often, we forget that the majority of people reside midway between these aspects.
Yes, we are talking about ambiverts and omniverts — people who are some combination of introverted and extroverted. People who have unique needs.
You will be glad to know that ambiverts make up nearly 65% of the population. On the flip side, more and more professionals are recognizing themselves as omniverts.
The numbers reveal that these people are present at your workplace or are your loved ones, and like many others, they may be suffering from burnout, too.
But are they aware of the mechanisms to cope with their burnout and maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium?
Due to the lack of awareness regarding these personality traits, the answer unfortunately is no.
In this article, we'll discuss how ambiverts and omniverts can keep themselves grounded.
But before that, let's clear the confusion the difference between ambiverts and omniverts.
What is an ambivert?
An ambivert has the characteristics of both introverts and extroverts. Unlike an extrovert, who recharges through social interactions, and an introvert, who feels rejuvenated after spending some time alone, an ambivert recharges from both social interactions and solitude.
Such people are comfortable in meetings or big parties, and equally, relish sitting alone reading a book or enjoying their own company. They are neither an introvert nor an extrovert, but their personality signifies the perfect balance between the two.
What is an omnivert?
Omniverts are like ambiverts, but slightly different. Similar to ambiverts, the omnivert displays the qualities of both extroversion and introversion. The difference is that instead of meeting halfway, omniverts tend to swing between the extremes of the two.
Their social personality depends upon the environment and situation. In a meeting, they can be seen speaking confidently, making grand gestures, and being the center of attention. The same night they'll decide to stay in their room and skip the party.
In a nutshell, you will recognize them as an extrovert when they are feeling extroverted, and when they are in their introverted mood, they'll show the classic traits of an introvert.
Five things ambiverts and omniverts should do regularly to stave off burnout
There's a common misconception that ambiverts and omniverts don't get burnout easily. While the reality is that both of these personality types are constantly trying to strike the appropriate balance between extroversion and introversion, which makes them more prone to suffering burnout than the others.
Here are the activities ambiverts and omniverts should follow regularly to find the balance they seek.
1. Schedule socializing breaks and alone time.
A day full of meetings or a week dedicated to social interactions can severely drain you. Similarly, a long phase without socializing can leave you stressed. To prevent burnout, strike a balance by planning some minutes or hours of solitude and relevant socializing breaks.
You can schedule 30 minutes of "me" time in your daily routine. Or, you can reserve an entire day for yourself doing self-care activities. Similarly, socializing hours can also be a part of your daily routine to get the much-needed energy boost as and when required.
2. Find your stressors.
Ambiverts and omniverts can feel more in control by finding their stressors. This can be achieved by journaling. Documenting your emotions and the situations causing them can help you identify what switches your negative emotions.
Once done, you can avoid these triggers or learn practical strategies to deal with such situations. Prevent yourself from reaching the point of complete exhaustion by identifying the triggers and devising ways to avoid them.
3. Master the art of maintaining healthy boundaries by saying "no."
When omniverts are in their extraverted headspace, they don't take a second to say "yes" to invitations or requests. The same happens with ambiverts. However, they realize their social batteries have a limit only after reaching the event.
As canceling plans at the last minute may fill you with guilt and worsen your anxiety, develop the habit to decline plans that don't interest you before it's late.
4. Meditate regularly.
Meditating regularly is a scientifically proven way to mitigate stress, anxiety, and burnout. It also makes you stable and calm, and it provides the willpower to put your best foot forward.
Meditation comes with practice. Yet, if you're not finding it to be your cup of tea, you can try 10-15 minutes of guided meditation sessions, mindfulness, and music therapy to train your brain to follow your instructions.
5. Take care of your physical health.
Mind and body are separate. Yet, mental health and physical health are closely linked to each other. Regular workouts, proper hydration, and a healthy diet can be a game changer for stress management and burnout prevention.
Also, spending less time with your phones over online socializing and being mindful of using your alone time on self-soothing activities like deep breathing, walking, or practicing yoga poses will help combat overstimulation.
