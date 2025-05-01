9 Weird Signs Your Higher Self Is Trying To Communicate With You

Experiences in our lives shape who we are. As we experience new things, different chapters of our lives unfold. Sometimes, we may not see the purpose behind minor changes, but they may mean more than we think. And sometimes, difficult experiences may be hard to accept, but they’re signs we are evolving.

On TikTok, an energy and mind master named Maria highlighted the nine weird signs your higher self is communicating with you — and what it’s telling you. Maria described these signs as a secret language between your subconscious and conscious mind, relaying a hidden code that your higher self communicates with you. This is her interpretation of what these signs mean, based on her personal experience.

9 weird signs your higher self is communicating with you:

1. You get the urge to redecorate your room

RossHelen | Shutterstock

According to Maria, when you have an urge to redecorate your room, “It’s a sign of inner expansion. When your inner world shifts, your outer space starts to feel mismatched.” This is because your room is part of your personal space, which is an extension of your energy field. When you change your room, it helps anchor the new version of you.

I’ve changed my room many times. The first time I got my room growing up, it was an extension of me, but also my mother, since she also played a role in decorating it the way she saw me and herself. Eventually, that changed, and my room became my own. Each time I moved, my room changed, symbolizing a new chapter in my life. As I moved less, my room eventually became more me.

As we go through different stages in our lives, our rooms reveal a lot about ourselves. In fact, a person’s room says a lot about their personality. Whether you prefer a minimalist style or a more homey cottagecore aesthetic, listen to your higher self when so you know when it's time for a change or a refresh.

2. You suddenly feel inspired

Another sign your higher self is communicating with you is when you feel the stirrings of inspiration and creativity. Maria described this feeling as “an urge to birth” new ideas into the physical world.

According to psychology educator Kendra Cherry, MSEd, from Verywell Mind, creativity can be as simple as writing a poem for class, which no one else but the teacher will read, or it can have the potential to change the world, such as through an invention or a novel.

So, when does creativity happen? When people are stimulated and have unusual thoughts. A creative person starts to see the world differently, and their creativity is their take on the world. For example, my dance teacher had us improvise in class to help us feel free. When she saw what each of us brought to the dance floor, she said, “I have an idea. You guys just gave me an idea. It’s such a good idea. Wow.” She wrote it down.

3. You get the urge to change your style or identity expression

When you are changing your style or your identity, “Your subconscious tries to phase you out of one archetype and into another,” according to Maria. Your style or identity is beginning to match the energy shift you are feeling inside. It’s waiting to be expressed to the world. A change in identity isn't necessarily a sign of confusion; it's a sign you're evolving.

Babauta, the creator of Zen Habits, shared what this looked like for him in his post “The Subtle Power of Changing Your Identity.” Babauta credits this shift as having the most powerful impact in his life. The switch didn’t happen overnight; instead, it lasted a long time. Among the many changes he made, such as quitting smoking, he also became a minimalist, decluttering his life, which helped him free himself.

4. You have the sudden urge to delete old photos, social media, or memories

Anete Lusina | Canva Pro

As your higher self is communicating with you, you may feel an urge to delete old photos, social media, or forget old memories. This is a way to declutter and bring in space for something new. Old photos may remind you of bad friendships and memories. Social media might cause you to compare yourself.

5. You feel an urge to take a trip

Another sign your higher self is communicating with you is that you have an urge to take a trip. According to Maria, “Different geographic and energetic spaces [introduce] you to new frequencies, symbols, and collective archetypes.” When you’re drawn to a place, it’s because something is waiting for you there, like people and new memories.

Dr. Charlotte Russell, a clinical psychologist and founder of The Travel Psychologists, believes traveling can help with personal growth. When traveling, she recommended that people take their time to get to know a place and interact with people from that area. This can help widen your perspective and place in this world. You can learn a lot about yourself through reflection, and someone might even teach you something about yourself you never noticed. Each time that I returned from living abroad teaching English, I returned with a greater appreciation for what I have and life itself.

6. You have a sudden urge to revisit childhood hobbies, places, or memories

In addition to feeling grateful for life, upon returning from living abroad, I also remember having a deep urge to revisit childhood places and memories, as well as some of my old hobbies. Each time I returned, my family and I would drive to our old neighborhoods and visit our previous homes. Along the ride, one of us would ask, “Oh, do you remember this place?” and, “Does [so and so] still live there?”

Similarly to revisiting old memories and places, revisiting hobbies can help anchor us back to our most positive childhood memories, explained L’Oreal Thompson Payton from Fortune. Reexploring childhood hobbies, especially, can help us relax and remind us that life doesn’t always have to be so serious.

I know that looking at my old photos, which I took using disposable cameras, inspired me to pursue photography more professionally. As Maria put it, this urge, “[Is] your higher self reminding you of the joy, wonder, and creativity you are meant to carry with you.”

7. You feel an urge to distance yourself from certain people without a clear logical reason

Maria explained that, yes, you may feel weird distancing yourself from certain people, but “Subconsciously, you know that their energy doesn’t align with where you’re headed.” Your values likely changed, and you’re no longer in alignment with certain people.

According to career coach Allegra Sinclair, she chooses friends who align with her values. Why? Sinclair explained she views her close friends as extended family. Part of alignment means having friends who are positive and supportive. More importantly, friends who are positive and in alignment with you help you feel secure. If you feel like you don’t have a strong group of friends, with time, the right friends will come into your life.

8. You feel an urge to isolate or withdraw

fizkes | Shutterstock

Similar to distancing oneself from certain people is the urge to isolate or withdraw. Maria explained, “This is your way of blocking external noise, so that you can hear yourself more clearly,” and that “Solitude creates space for you to reflect, heal, and meet parts of yourself that would otherwise stay buried under distractions.” Solitude can help create a new, more authentic you.

A lot of people associate solitude with loneliness, but that’s not necessarily true. According to Majid Ullah from Education, it’s about being alone without feeling lonely. Ullah clarified that disconnecting from others can help with personal growth, creativity, and emotional well-being. When in solitude, get to know yourself more. This will help with your evolution.

9. You want to immerse yourself in nature

And, finally, Maria’s last weird sign that your higher self is communicating with you is having an urge to immerse yourself in nature. The different realms of nature represent different states of consciousness. For example, mountains symbolize the point where heaven and earth meet. Being drawn to the mountains can mean you’re ready to reclaim your inner strength. Forests, on the other hand, pull you in when you need to be grounded, according to Maria.

And, in the meantime, your mental health is improving, shares Barbara Field from Verywell Mind. Nature is a form of therapy. The colors green and blue, for example, may evoke feelings of calmness and tranquility. Spending time outdoors is a great alternative to using digital devices. In no time, the peace and tranquility will help your higher self communicate with you who you are and what direction in life you should take.

When you suspect your higher self is attempting to communicate, even if you feel the signs are weird, know your intuition is right. Your higher self is communicating and guiding your transformation. Go in the direction with certainty and unapologetically ready to bring the new you in.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.