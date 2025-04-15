At first glance, the most dangerous person to allow into your life could be someone who constantly puts you in dangerous situations or someone who's both aggressive and toxic. Still, according to one of the 48 laws of power, it might not be as straightforward as someone disturbing your peace in that way.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Soma Chhaya explained that there's specific behavior that these individuals will exhibit that can mean it's time to cut them out of your life. She insisted that it's only a matter of time before these types of people bring unhappiness and negative energy into your life, so it's best to cut the chord before that happens.

Advertisement

The most dangerous type of person to let into your life, according to one of the 48 laws of power.

"This is law 10 out of 48, and it says, avoid the unhappy and the unlucky," Chhaya began in her video. "You can die for someone else's misery. Emotional states are just as infectious as diseases. You may feel you are helping somebody, but you're actually only participating in your own disaster."

Advertisement

The unhappy and the unlucky will only bring you down with them.

Chhaya explained that those who are unfortunate and have negative emotional states will end up drawing misfortune onto themselves and those around them. Instead, she encouraged people to associate with those who are happy and fortunate.

She further added that the unfortunate are people who can't take responsibility for their actions and the things in their lives that have happened. It's like the adage misery loves company — there are some people who would rather bond over the negativity in life than the positivity. The happiness of others and the success of others simply make them feel bad about themselves, so they band together to make misery.

"Eventually, that will rub off on you," Chhaya claimed. "Energy is contagious, and so you want to be catching the best energy, not the worst. Something else that I find interesting too is that people who have a victim mindset are always looking for other people to blame."

Advertisement

A lack of accountability plays a huge role in why these types of people are dangerous to let into your life.

Chhaya pointed out that these individuals are this way because they always have to put the blame on others instead of taking accountability. It's only a matter of time before they start blaming their misfortune on the people in their lives, whether or not they'd tried supporting and offering them help.

There is some validity to being the company that you keep. If everyone around you is constantly complaining, blaming others, or drowning in their own self-created messes and drama, that can slowly start to have an effect on you. We get all of our energy and happiness from our friends. When we have a bad day, that day can be turned around the instant we spend time with those that we love.

Alena Shekhovtsova | Canva Pro

Advertisement

There's a stark difference between someone experiencing a rough season in their life and constantly living in this storm of negative and unfortunate drama. Chhaya claimed that these individuals end up feeling jealous when people around them are able to get their lives on track but can't seem to get their own life on that same track, not realizing that everyone's journey is massively different.

"This is literally the most dangerous person to have in your life," she insisted. "If this exists in your life, I highly recommend a way to cut them off."

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.