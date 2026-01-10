No matter how rosy your rose-colored glasses are, finding beauty and being unbothered can be challenging when the world feels like it's falling apart, especially now more than ever. Is it possible — or even realistic — to find beauty in everyday life when the world feels ugly?

Poet Kahlil Gibran writes emphatically about this kind of beauty:

"Beauty is kind and gentle...

of soft whisperings. She speaks in our spirit…

Beauty shall rise with the dawn from the east...

We have seen her dancing with the autumn leaves…

And beauty is not a need but an ecstasy…

A heart enflamed and a soul enchanted...

An image you see though you close your eyes and a song you hear though you shut your ears...

A garden forever in bloom and a flock of angels forever in flight..."

So, yes, quieting the outside world and finding beauty in everyday life is possible when the world feels ugly.

Here are 8 ways to be an unbothered person in 2026:

1. Hold onto hope

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Hope is necessary because it motivates, energizes, and sustains us — and it can lead the path to beauty. Poet Emily Dickinson said it best:

"'Hope' is the thing with feathers —

That perches in the soul —

And sings the tune without the words —

And never stops — at all."

Hope is especially important if you're in a situation that you can't change, or in a scary time in your life when there's no way to fully insulate your exposure to the negativity.

Holding onto hope facilitates changing painful situations. Even in the darkest of times, hope is available. History proves this. A good example is Viktor Frankl, the Nazi prisoner whose ability to immerse himself in hope kept him alive. You have the capacity to generate hope for yourself and for others. So, cultivate more hope by looking at people around you who inspire you. Therein lies such beauty.

2. Live in alignment with your values

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Identifying what really matters to you — a.k.a., your core values — and making decisions that line up with those values is a way to find beauty. A 2021 study found that people who actually live according to their core values feel better day-to-day. When your daily choices match up with what really matters to you, you end up feeling more connected to yourself and way more satisfied with life overall.

If you are someone who finds beauty in connecting with friends, arrange a virtual gathering. Find creative ways to feel closer to each other. Or if you're someone who loves animals, play with your dog. Beauty awaits you there.

3. Practice gratitude

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Gratitude helps you recognize what you have and be less oriented toward what may be lacking. There is such beauty in gratitude. To be happy and satisfied with what is around you during a pandemic keeps you in a better frame of mind. Gratitude connects you to the bigger picture, to the world at large. Recognizing the connection with other human beings, that you are part of something larger than yourself, is beautiful.

4. Strengthen self-compassion

ArtHouse Studio / Pexels

Some moments might feel like gloom and doom when you're surrounded by ugliness, such as a pandemic, racial unrest, and political turmoil. Self-compassion to the rescue! It integrates mindfulness, empathy, and kindness toward yourself in an attempt to pre-empt your suffering.

Dr. Kristin Neff's research shows that people with more self-compassion tend to be happier, more optimistic, and less depressed or anxious. Even better, the benefits stick around for months after you start practicing self-compassion. It's a beautiful practice to honor yourself and your humanity. And there are beautiful one-minute self-compassion practices you can try.

5. Reach out for help

MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

You are part of a much bigger global collective. We all are. There are people in your corner of the world who are available to help you. Maybe they're family, friends, community members, neighbors, or even agency volunteers. You're never really alone. Connecting with others is a beautiful reminder of oneness.

6. Reach out to help

Anastasiya Gepp / Pexels

One of the best ways to feel better is to help others. The help can be in the form of money, time, energy, or ideas. How beautiful to see someone’s face light up because of the help you provided. Or just knowing that you made someone's day brighter.

Turns out helping others actually makes you happier too, multiple studies show this pretty consistently. Whether you're giving your time, money, or just emotional support, you usually end up feeling better yourself because it creates positive feelings and strengthens your connections with people.

7. Find inspiration — it's there

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

You may find inspiration in cooking, yoga, or art. Engage in activities you enjoy. Look at Pinterest, Etsy or other sites for ideas. Find online or IRL groups with like-minded people interested in the same sources of inspiration. Children and pets can offer lots of inspiration without even knowing it. Inspiration is a beautiful form of energy.

8. Laugh out loud

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Very few activities relieve stress like laughing does. Laughter can be a beautiful way of letting go, being silly, or welcoming lightheartedness. Laughter is associated with improved cardiac function, psychological well-being, and improved immune function. Something fun and playful that also has health benefits is a beautiful thing!

Research shows it improves your heart health, lowers stress hormones, and boosts your immune system. A good laugh can even relax your muscles for up to 45 minutes and get your blood flowing like a light workout. Perhaps, the most beautiful thing of all is the ability to find beauty during times of hardship and duress. Beauty surrounds you. Just be sure you notice it. These recognitions will help you get through ugly times.

Dr. Elayne Daniels, NHSP, RYT, is a renowned psychologist and professional speaker on the topics of body image and mental health. She has been a featured guest on local radio, television programs, and a variety of blogs.