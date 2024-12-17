Psychology Says People With Highly Advanced Brains Easily Grasp These 6 Concepts

Difficult concepts only humans with high intellect will get.

Written on Dec 17, 2024

Man contemplating concepts, highly advanced brain. Maria Geller | Pexels
I lived in Japan for a year in 2012. One of the main pulls of this country was its ancient philosophies and the beautiful aesthetic attached to it. Zen is a stripped-down, practical approach to Buddhism that emphasizes direct experience over theoretical knowledge. Zen simply says: sit down, pay attention to this moment, and see the truth for yourself. 

Zen teaches us to cultivate present-moment awareness, let go of attachments to thoughts and emotions, embrace simplicity, find inner peace through meditation, and approach daily life with a mindful attitude, allowing us to appreciate the beauty in everyday experiences and develop a deeper connection to ourselves and the world around us. Many people with advanced intellects easily grasp these spiritual concepts, regardless of background or faith.

People with highly advanced brains easily grasp these concepts:

1. The empty boat parable

the empty boat parable is a concept people that have resilient brains understand Eslam Mohammed Abdelmaksoud | Pexels

“If a man is crossing a river and an empty boat collides with his own boat, he won’t get angry, even if he has a bad temper. But if there is someone in the boat, he will shout at them to steer clear. The anger comes from thinking that someone is in the boat.”

This ancient parable rooted in Taoism teaches us that most of our emotional turbulence comes from attributing intention to events (and we take it personally). When we see that many of life’s collisions are like empty boats — without malice or intent — we can maintain our peace more easily.

2. The beginner's mind parable

man thinking outside Chinmay Singh / Pexels

“In the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities, but in the expert’s mind there are few.”

This teaching by Zen master Shunryu Suzuki suggests that we become resilient when we remain open to possibilities rather than staying rigid in our ‘expertise.’ The beginner’s mind stays curious and adaptable, seeing setbacks not as failures but as new information. This mental flexibility is crucial for bouncing back from challenges but also for growing more rapidly.

Career and life coach María Tomás-Keegan reassures that "no one is born knowing how to recover from adversity." Learning how to help yourself face that adversity "will help you trust that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

3. The principle of non-attachment

man alone walking Liliana Drew / Pexels

“Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.”

This profound teaching distinguishes between unavoidable pain and our optional suffering about that pain. When we practice non-attachment, we learn to experience difficulty without adding layers of mental anguish. We can see something as a source of pain, but we have a choice in whether we suffer from that pain.

Non-attachment indicates that cultivating a less clinging attitude toward experiences, thoughts, and people can significantly benefit mental well-being. It is often linked to reduced psychological distress, increased life satisfaction, and improved relationship quality. A 2023 study published in Personality and Individual Differences showed that non-attachment is positively associated with empathy, generosity, and coping mechanisms while negatively correlated with materialism and burnout.

4. The parable of the rice farmer

rice farmer Võ Văn Tiến / Pexels

“Plant the seed, tend the soil, trust the process.”

This traditional Zen farming wisdom goes beyond simple patience. It teaches that resilience is built through daily attention to fundamental practices, not through dramatic interventions.

The farmer doesn’t pull on plants to make them grow faster, but he creates the conditions for natural development. In the same way, we build resilience not through force but through consistent, mindful attention to our fundamental daily practices.

Building resilience focuses heavily on developing positive coping mechanisms, cultivating optimism, establishing strong social connections, and practicing self-compassion. Prominent theories highlight the importance of addressing negative thought patterns like personalization, pervasiveness, and permanence to foster resilience in adversity. According to a study published in PLoS ONE, these theories teach individuals to bounce back from challenges by utilizing their strengths and adapting to difficult situations effectively. 

5. The principle of 'smile, breathe, and go slowly'

woman smiling in street Daniel Xavier / Pexels

Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh teaches that resilience isn’t built through complex philosophies but through simple, moment-to-moment practices. The smile releases tension, conscious breathing centers us in the present, and moving slowly helps us maintain awareness. Together, these practices create a foundation for lasting resilience that you can practice anywhere, any time.

6. The principle of time-teaching

woman on beach with her hands in the air Jill Wellington / Pexels

“If you cannot find the truth right where you are, where else do you expect to find it?”

Japanese Zen master Dogen’s wisdom cuts through our tendency to postpone happiness (resilience) until conditions are perfect. But everything we need to understand reality is right here in front of us. This means we can access the true source of resilience right away: Understanding through awareness.

True resilience develops in the messy present, not in some imagined perfect future. Each moment, however difficult, is the perfect teacher. 

I love the simplicity of Zen and how it emphasizes learning from experience rather than some vague ‘philosophy.’ The Zen philosophy is that awareness is the philosophy. When we can see that life is teaching us at every step, we’re closer to realizing true resilience.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. 

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.