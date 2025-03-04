Authors of the book "Psychology for Physiotherapists" suggest there are a wide variety of characteristics and traits societally associated with intelligence — from innate curiosity, to self-awareness, and even sheer social confidence — but it can be simplified into two main behaviors: acquiring experiences, and having a capacity to use those experiences later in life. Our intelligence isn't just integrated into our cerebral experience, but our emotional intelligence, social skills, and general mindset about how to navigate our lives.

Considering our intelligence often shows up in a variety of situations and aspects of our daily lives, it's not surprising that there's a diverse set of ways we exemplify and showcase it to others. In that same vein, however, there are also a number of subtle and unsuspecting ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent, sometimes without even realizing it.

Here are 11 ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent

1. Using overly sophisticated words

One of the ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent is by fluffing up their language and trying to overuse big sophisticated words to paint a misguided picture of their competence and intellect.

Even if you know the meaning behind the words you're using, sometimes it's more appropriate to lead a conversation with other people in mind, helping them to find mutual understanding, connection, and a sense of value in your words.

According to a study published in Applied Cognitive Psychology, using big words simply for the sake of looking smart typically has an adverse effect, encouraging people to believe they're less competent than those who opt for more simplistic and clear language.

2. Holding a certain drink

According to a 2013 study from the Journal of Consumer Psychology, simply holding a spirited beverage can make a person seem less intelligent to the people around them, as we often subconsciously link the act of drinking with idiocracy.

Even for people that engage in it themselves, the study revealed that in a faux interview, the candidates drinking soda were not only perceived as more intelligent, but more hireable. So, if you're meeting new people or trying to convey a sense of professionalism and competence, it could help to opt for a soda or a water, appealing to other people's internal biases.

3. Misusing words and phrases

According to Harvard linguist Steven Pinker, in his book "The Sense of Style," there's a great deal of common phrases and words that many people regularly use incorrectly, even those with high intelligence and common sense.

For example, the words "averse" and "adverse" have different meanings, but are often used interchangeably in professional and personal conversations. By recognizing the phrases and words that you might have incorrectly adopted and taking the time to learn how to use them in the correct context, you can ensure you're coming across as more intelligent to the people you're speaking to.

Being intentional about what words and phrases you're using in conversation isn't just impactful for perceptions of intelligence with others, it can also make a big difference in your own self-esteem and confidence, according to a 2011 study from the Journal of Consumer Research.

When we pick the right phrases and breed confidence in the intention behind our words, we give other people a chance to build trust in us, as well as internal empowerment by swapping phrases like "I can't" for "I don't."

4. Avoiding eye contact

People who actively avoid eye contact with the people they're speaking to are generally deemed to be less competent and confident than those who do, according to a study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

Of course, like many of the other ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent, avoiding eye contact often happens subconsciously as a coping strategy with feelings of insecurity, uncertainty, or discomfort.

Alongside boosting your intellectual perception in social situations, maintaining eye contact can also boost dopamine and oxytocin levels for everyone involved in a conversation, helping to create healthier and happier connections and a more level emotional baseline, according to a study from Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

5. Cursing in the wrong environment

While one study from Language Sciences found that there may be a link between higher intelligence and cursing — someone who has a large repertoire of curse words often has a wider vocabulary in other areas, as well — psychologist Grace Tworek urges people to remember that "correlation doesn't equal causation."

While cursing and a wider vocabulary are certainly linked on a granular level, it's important to recognize how cursing in the wrong environment — like at work or in the middle of a serious conversation — can actually sabotage a person's calm, competent, and intelligent perception.

6. Walking too slowly

According to a 2014 study on walking speed in older individuals, people who walk faster often display higher levels of cognitive function but, in a general sense, any person with the social awareness to walk at an appropriate speed is often deemed more competent.

If you're walking too slowly compared to the people around you, this can encourage other people to perceive you as less aware and intelligent, holding back the people around you or sparking a sense of discomfort in a public setting.

7. Frowning often

Constantly scowling in conversations or avoiding a happy demeanor around others is one of the ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent. According to a 2014 PLoS One study, people who smile often are perceived to be smarter and more trustworthy than those who don't.

In addition to combating negative perceptions of your intelligence, committing to a more welcoming and positive demeanor can help to bolster social connection and engagement, as well. Psychotherapist Amy Morin argues that smiling and adopting this kind of positivity makes people more approachable, helping other people to feel at ease and comfortable in your presence.

While it might be subtle, simply mirroring positive body language and smiling can set you up for more fulfilling and healthy relationships, encouraging other people to feel heard and valued when they're speaking with you.

8. Never asking for help or advice

While misguided social norms and competitive attitudes often urge people to believe that asking for help is a weakness in social and professional situations, a study published in Management Science actually argues that it can boost other people's perception of your competence and intelligence.

Not only does asking for help, leaning into someone's advice, or seeking out other opinions make you seem more intelligent and confident, it often helps to bond you with others — expressing a sense of mutual understanding and giving others a chance to feel valued in conversation.

9. Speaking in a monotone or high-pitched voice

While many of the social perceptions of intelligence are rooted in controversially gendered stereotypes — like the tone of your voice — it's important to recognize how you can leverage your body language and voice to demand the respect you deserve.

Especially in professional or high-stress situations, speaking with a calm, and sometimes lower, tone of voice ensures people perceive you as more competent and confident, according to a study published in Psychological Science.

By avoiding filler words, speaking slowly and calmly, and avoiding awkward pauses, you can convey the kind of confidence and intelligence that many people automatically respect, giving you the power and authority to advocate for yourself, set boundaries, or impress others in social situations.

10. Slouching

While it may be one of the more unsuspecting body language behaviors we intentionally acknowledge, our posture holds a lot of meaning in our social and interpersonal interactions.

From being an indicator of deception to influencing our perceptions of confidence, the way we choose to carry ourselves in social situations can also be one of the ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent.

Not only does sitting up straight genuinely help our cognitive abilities, according to a study from NeuroRegulation, it also helps to convey a sense of confidence to others that's innately tied to confidence and intelligence.

11. Not wearing their glasses

Of course, if you're not wearing your prescription glasses to work or in social situations speaking with people, that can contribute to many of the ways people accidentally make themselves seem less intelligent, urging them to avoid eye contact or adopt an uncertain demeanor.

However, a 2018 study on eyeglasses argues that people who wear their glasses are often perceived to be more intelligent and competent than those who don't as well.

So, whether you need them or not, it might be worthwhile to invest in a pair of blue light frames, helping you to command the respect, attention, and positive perceptions you're looking for, whether it's in your personal life or at work.

