7 Habits Of Genuinely Happy People Who Never Get Into A Funk, According To Psychology

You know when you feel happy and you're in a funk. But have you been asking yourself, "Why can't I be happy? Can I learn how to feel happy?"

If that's the case, you aren't alone. Many people rely on external validation to make them feel happy. This means they rely on their work, relationships, and income to feel happy.

But happiness comes from within. You need to look at internal validation to feel happy. So, ask yourself, "Why can't I be happy?" Then, stop and take a breath. Wait and see what answers you get. And then try emulating these habits of genuinely happy people.

Advertisement

Here are habits of happy people who never get into funks:

1. They practice random acts of kindness

Performing acts of kindness can boost oxytocin in the brain, also known as the "love hormone."

Hold the door open for someone. Help your neighbor carry in groceries. Smile at a stranger. And don't forget to say "thank you."

2. They exercise their way to a better mood

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Make sure you put exercise on your calendar. You can go for a walk or go to the gym. Take a yoga class, or go for a swim. Make sure it's something you enjoy. You're more likely to exercise if you enjoy it.

One of my favorite ways to exercise is to dance. I love listening to loud music when I exercise. You can't beat the endorphin rush.

Exercise significantly improves mood by triggering the release of endorphins, natural mood-boosting chemicals in the brain, while also reducing stress hormones. It can also be as effective as specific therapies for managing mild to moderate depression and anxiety. 2023 research showed that even short bouts of physical activity can lead to noticeable mood improvements.

Advertisement

3. They don't create self-fulfilling prophecies by expecting to be unhappy

This is usually from having negative past experiences. You may constantly ask yourself, "Why can't I be happy?"

Did you come up with an answer yet? There is such a thing as a self-fulfilling prophecy. This means you are predicting that you will be unhappy, or things will only get worse.

You can be happy. It starts with having a positive attitude.

4. They practice gratitude daily

Start your day with one thing you are grateful for. I start my day by being thankful for having made it through the night a being alive. This concept comes from Positive Psychology.

Advertisement

Research has found when you practice gratitude, you'll feel better. This doesn't mean bad things will never happen. Think of practicing gratitude like training a muscle. The more you practice it, the better you will feel — even when bad things happen.

Practicing daily gratitude significantly improves mood by promoting positive emotions, increasing life satisfaction, and reducing symptoms of depression. A 2023 study showed that even a single act of thoughtful gratitude can immediately boost happiness and decrease depressive symptoms.

5. They don't play the comparison game

This is always a disaster. You will never feel good enough. So, stop scrolling through your social media. Everyone puts their best face forward on social media. When you obsess over someone else's social media presence, you'll feel like a failure.

This doesn't mean you have to quit social media. Just take some time off from it.

Advertisement

6. They spend time in nature

Rido / Shutterstock

This is good for your mental health. It will help relax you, reduce stress, and clear your mind. Even if you're just sitting in nature, it will help boost your mood. Stop and look at the clouds. What type of formations do you see?

Advertisement

Spending time in nature significantly improves mood by reducing stress, lowering anxiety levels, and promoting feelings of calmness and happiness. A 2021 study concluded that brief exposure to natural environments can positively impact mental well-being. People with a strong connection to nature tend to report higher levels of life satisfaction and lower rates of depression and anxiety.

7. They know the difference between feeling down and feeling depressed

We all have bad days. But, they shouldn't take over. You can use feeling unhappy as a guide. You must know what makes you feel happy and what doesn't.

If symptoms persist for more than two weeks, it could be more serious. If that is the case, don't hesitate to reach out. Meet with a professional who can help.

Advertisement

You should be able to feel happiness in your life. This is something that everyone deserves. Spend time with positive people who have your best interest at heart. It's true, a negative attitude is draining and they are contagious.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.