3 Ways Your Body Warns You When Someone Is Targeting You With Dark Magic, According To A Spiritualist

Do you believe in witchcraft and dark spells? According to one healer and guru, you may want to consider the possibility if you experience certain symptoms.

The woman, who describes herself as a hex breaker, healer, and guru, took to TikTok to share physical symptoms that could indicate you are the target of dark magic.

Here are 3 ways your body warns you when someone is targeting you with dark magic:

“I want to share and talk about some bodily signs or symptoms that you or someone you know is being targeted by dark magic, dark energies, or by witchcraft attack,” Oshun warned in a TikTok video.

“I am not a physician, and so we have to rely on our own discernment to figure out whether some of our physical imbalances or illnesses are of a spiritual nature or are strictly of a physical nature.”

“Now, without further ado, let's get into these three signs that I have here today.”

1. Headaches

If you suffer from frequent headaches, Oshun claimed that it may not be from just stress or exhaustion.

“Quite frankly, any general issues with the mind could be suggestive of a witchcraft attack,” she said.

“This includes the inability to focus, brain fog, and many other things that are traditionally categorized as mental illness or mental disorders like schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, and bipolar disorder are often actually signs of spiritual imbalances and spiritual disorders.”

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Many headaches, which are the result of dark magic, are described as random and unexplainable head pain that occurs throughout the day.

2. Food cravings

Women who experience this may just be starting their periods or pregnant. However, strong food cravings could also be a sign that you are being targeted by witchcraft.

“This can also be cravings for substances like alcohol and marijuana,” Oshun said. “But when it comes to food, these cravings will look like cravings for red meat, fried foods, junk foods, your sweets, your cookies, your chips, your soda, etc.”

According to Oshun, the reason your cravings lean towards junk food and substances that are bad for you is because dark entities in the spirit world are known as “parasitic entities that feed on the soul and energies of people with nutritional imbalances.”

Doucefleur | Shutterstock

3. Promiscuity and Lust

“I’ve talked before about how witchcraft is simply the manipulation of energy and the chakras, which are our energy points on the body,” Oshun explained. “So when dark energies are sent to us through witchcraft or come on to us through generational curses and habits, these entities will attach to and feed off of certain chakras on the body.”

This may cause a change in one’s feelings toward their partner as well as their sex drive. One may feel less attracted to their partners and have a much lower libido than they usually do.

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

While there is no scientific evidence that dark magic exists, some highly spiritual people believe that it can explain certain events and changes a person experiences.

If you believe that you may be targeted by dark magic, there are certain measures you can take to protect yourself.

Many spiritualists encourage those being attacked by dark entities to use mantras to protect themselves. Some recommend repeating the mantra: "AUM HRING KLEENG KRISHNEYA NAMAHA."

You can also consult help from a spiritual practitioner who can guide you toward the right protection for your needs.

Of course, if you are experiencing unpleasant physical symptoms that are beginning to disrupt your everyday life, you may want to consult the help of a licensed physician.

