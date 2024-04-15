Focus is a concept that describes where you put your attention and how effectively that attention is used. When you focus on several things or your concentration is poor — you spread your awareness more thinly, and your focus diminishes. Focus is a skill, and we need it to enjoy the rewards of putting sustained and channeled attention on the things that matter. Here are some ways we sabotage our attention.

Here are 9 tiny things the most focused people never do:

1. Tolerate distraction

Many of us kid ourselves into allowing distractions into our environments because we have an emotional connection to those things: Email notifications, music, visiting toddlers, YouTube videos, text messages, talking to colleagues. They are all excuses, diluting your needed attention, no matter how much you rationalize allowing them in.

Photo: Artie Medvedev / Shutterstock

2. Consume caffeine

I love caffeine, it boosts my mood, but this high comes with a cost. We may have more “energy,” but our focus takes a hit. Why? Because caffeine puts us in a heightened state, making it harder to bring our attention to any one thing. We become twitchy and more easily distracted, thinking we’re more focused when we’re not. A calm, unstimulated mind is ideal for focus.

3. Multi-task

This one makes me chuckle because doing several things at once is the opposite of focus. Strong focus means you are doing one thing at a time, undistracted, totally present, and ideally in a flow state. That’s focus. Not writing emails while balancing your baby and on the phone.

4. Get in their head

If, for whatever reason, you’re thinking about yourself, how you look, and what’s "wrong" with you, your performance will be minimal. Focus should reflect ease in your environment. If you’re uncomfortable, you will be in your head — and this stinks for focus. Get comfortable and let go of self-pressure if you want to be focused.

5. Can't handle resistance

Author Steven Pressfield said, "The more important a call to action is to our soul’s evolution, the more resistance we will feel to do it." Resistance is inevitable, especially if the work is meaningful to you. So your focus relies — not on your clever ability to never feel resistance — but rather on being OK with this feeling and power on regardless.

6. Aren't consistent

Focus must be thought of in general terms, not as a one-off act. We’ll always experience moments when we’re distracted — that’s human. Habits make the difference. If you are not habitually doing the same thing over and over, you won’t reap the benefits of consistency — one major aspect of which is focus. Focused writers are consistent writers.

7. Don't get enough sleep

Getting inadequate sleep is no longer trendy. You may enjoy bragging about how you can manage on less than six hours, but you will pay for the deficit in the long term. Sleep directly replenishes the mind and body, which is vital for superior focus.

8. Can't relax

The state of your body is underrated. If we’re stressed in the mind, we will be stressed in the body too. This is the least effective mode for focus. Forget your worries and understand the necessity for you to be physically relaxed. If you sense tightness, focus on taking belly breaths for a couple of minutes or even having a goofy shake-out dance. Loosen up before expecting to concentrate well.

9. Don't complete projects

Having too many projects happening simultaneously is not particularly bad for focus. We all have tons of data coming in. It’s not that. The issue is that you don’t prioritize finishing what you start. Leaving a trail of unfinished projects instills in you a lack of urgency and, subsequently, your lack of focus on any one thing becomes a self-fulfilling reality.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.