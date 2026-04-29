Since I was a kid, I have struggled to stay asleep through the night. I often wake up, and when I roll over to check the alarm clock, it usually shows the same time: 3:00 AM.

This is the witching hour, as some say. And there are many reasons why people like us constantly wake up around this time. For starters, it could be the stress that we are holding on to. We may not realize how much our daily stress levels play into every aspect of our lives. Whether we tense our shoulders after a long day or lie restless in bed, stress is a serious, well, stressor on our bodies.

Advertisement

There may also be more spiritual reasons for these early-morning wake-ups. You may be experiencing energy shifts or be experiencing heightened awareness at that hour. Either way, people who typically wake up at 3 AM have specific things going on in their lives.

If you wake up at 3 AM almost every night, you probably have 11 specific things going on

1. You’re stressed

dimaberlinphotos via Canva

Advertisement

It’s hard to unwind after a long, stressful day. Even if you’re exhausted, sleep doesn’t always come easily. You may lie there, tossing and turning. Finally, you fall asleep. However, it doesn’t last long. At 3 AM, your eyes open again, and the stress of the day comes rushing back to you.

Stress raises your cortisol levels, our body’s stress manager. When cortisol is high, you may deal with interrupted sleep. This may give you a boost of energy, make you overthink situations you’re dealing with, and keep you up. You can work through this by trying to lower your heightened stress before bed. Reading, meditating, and avoiding your phone before bedtime might help.

2. You’re struggling with inner conflict

Sometimes, our bodies are trying to send us a message. Interrupted sleep can be a sign that you’re struggling with inner conflict. Are you having a hard time making a decision? Did something happen in a relationship that is leaving you wondering if you made the right choice? These thoughts in the back of your mind may be keeping you up at night. If you wake up at 3 AM and instantly begin overthinking, this may be why.

Advertisement

We all have conflicting desires at times. It’s natural. Your body may be holding on to that energy and causing you to wake up in the middle of the night. If you think this is affecting you, try slowing down, taking deep breaths, and working through what’s on your mind before you go to sleep.

3. You have something going on with your health

Some health problems, ranging from basic to serious, can cause you to wake up at 3 AM like clockwork. If you’re making constant trips to the bathroom every night, you may be dealing with bladder issues. Sometimes, it can be as simple as basic aches and pains that keep you up. Back pain, headaches, and muscle cramps can all have you waking up in the middle of the night. There are many small health-related reasons for your off-schedule sleep schedule.

More serious issues like sleep apnea, liver dysfunction, and sleep disorders can be the culprit as well. If your 3 AM wake-ups feel slightly off, it can be helpful to see a doctor if you fear it could be health-related.

4. You have heightened awareness of your environment

Have you ever stayed at a hotel and jolted awake randomly in the middle of the night? This has happened to me before. It was almost like the energy in the room woke me up. After that, it’s hard to fall back asleep. You may be thrown off completely by the environment you’re in. It may be difficult to explain, but it’s a deep sense of awareness you didn’t have before you fell asleep.

Advertisement

The environment you’re in makes a difference when you’re sleeping. Whether it’s an unknown space, a strange energy, or loads of clutter around you, where you’re sleeping matters. If you deal with randomly waking up at 3:00 AM, you may have a heightened awareness of your environment.

5. You’re sensitive to light and noise

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Advertisement

While some people may be sensitive to the energy in their environment, others can be bothered by other things in the room. If you struggle with light or noise sensitivity, it may be why you’re waking up at 3 AM each night. Around that time, something may change outside. Whether it’s a car driving by with headlights that light up your room, or a pesky upstairs neighbor getting out of bed to use the restroom, little changes in light and noise may be the root of your problem.

Noise pollution can cause serious sleep issues. The sounds from traffic, a train going by, or neighbors around you may keep you up at all hours of the night.

6. You’re restless

There is nothing worse than trying to fall asleep and feeling restless. It’s like you can’t get comfortable no matter how hard you try. Tossing and turning for hours becomes the norm. Restlessness may cause sleep disturbances at 3:00 AM. You may finally fall asleep and then boom, restless and awake when the clock strikes three.

Advertisement

The good news is that restlessness can improve with a little bit of effort. Keeping a solid night routine, avoiding caffeine and long naps late in the day, and reducing daily anxiety can put you on the track to a better night's sleep.

7. You’re feeling an energy shift

Our energy is always changing. Whether it’s from a relationship with someone or a shift in what’s to come, some people are more sensitive to them. Some people believe their bodies pick up on the world around them. When something big is about to happen, the body responds by waking them up to take it all in. Could this be causing your sleep problems?

In particular, 3:00 AM is considered ‘the witching hour,’ which some believe is when the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds is at its thinnest. Your body may be preparing to respond to a major shift in energy, waking you up when the spirit world is more active.

Advertisement

8. You spend too much time on your phone before bed

The curse of the blue light. Our phones may be a helpful tool in our everyday lives, but they can seriously mess with our sleep. Think about it, staring at a screen all day isn’t exactly natural. It can be hard for us to relax and fall asleep after a day of stimulation to begin with, and adding constant phone use can be a recipe for disaster. Using our phones too close to bedtime keeps our minds stimulated, making it hard to stay and fall asleep.

Plus, the blue light our phone screens give off mimics daylight. If you wake up and check your phone in the middle of the night, it can make you wide awake. Using your phone too close to bedtime can trick your body into thinking it’s not time to go to sleep because of the light. I’m sorry to tell you this, but it’s probably for the best to end your bedtime scrolling routine.

9. You’re going through age-related changes

Vitaly Gariev from Pexels via Canva

Advertisement

As we get older, a lot changes. Even when we leave our 20s, we may notice our bodies are a little more sore, and staying out past 11 PM doesn’t feel as good as it once did. A change in sleep patterns can also be a side effect of aging. Our bodies go through major changes through the years, and it may be why you can’t seem to stop waking up at 3:00 AM every night.

With age, our sleep may become more disturbed. Unfortunately, this impacts women more than men. Changes in hormones can throw our sleep cycle out of whack. Falling and staying asleep may become more difficult than when we were younger. Plus, adding kids into our lives can make sleep feel like a foreign language. Women may become used to waking up at odd hours after having children.

10. You’re being called to reflect

Sometimes our bodies are sending us messages from our minds. Waking up at 3:00 AM regularly could be a sign that we need to reflect on our lives. How many times have you woken up plagued by negative thoughts? It could be financial stress or fears for the future. Whatever is calling to you is asking to be reflected on.

Advertisement

It isn’t easy to address these things, and it is especially impractical to try at 3:00 AM. Your body and mind may be signaling that you need to take time the next day to think it all over. Try to fall back asleep and deal with it in the morning. Easier said than done.

11. You’re anxious

Nothing impacts my sleep more than my anxiety does. It feels like I can’t get my mind to slow down. Racing thoughts and concerns may wake you up throughout the night. Your body is tense and cannot relax because you're busy catastrophizing.

This may harm both your sleep and health. Anxiety-related insomnia is a serious issue. Things like therapy, breathwork, and medications may help ease the symptoms. Trying to clear your mind before bed, through journaling or talking to someone close to you, can also be beneficial.

Advertisement

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes psychology, self-help and lifestyle stories.