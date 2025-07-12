5 Quirky Habits That Indicate An Exceptionally High Level Of Genius, According To Psychology

Are you productive? Do you find yourself struggling every day to get everything that you need to get done and still have some time left for yourself? Do you wonder if you just don’t have enough time or if you waste the time that you do have?

Intelligence is multifaceted and can encompass a range of abilities beyond what we typically expect to see on traditional IQ tests. Research has shown that certain personality traits are included under this genius-status umbrella, which fosters continuous learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability.

Here are five quirky habits that indicate an exceptionally high level of genius, according to psychology:

1. Rarely using a screen

Cell phones, pads, and computers have taken over our lives, and they are the number one cause of a lack of productivity. Have you heard of the term "screen suck?" It means the time that we spend on our computer when we don’t mean to. Like when you go on to ‘quickly check your email’ and end up still on an hour later, having watched too many cute animal videos.

Being sucked into our screen kills productivity. So, how much time do you spend in in front of your screen? If it’s more than an hour spent surfing instead of getting work done, your brainpower is probably lagging.

2. Keeping a to-do list

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

The most genius people have a list of things that need to get done. As much as we would all like to believe that we can maintain a running list to-do in our head, it is almost impossible to do so.

Between work and family, and social life and work, there are so many things that need to get done and to get them done, you must keep track of them. So, if you don’t have an ongoing list, one that prioritizes things that need to get done, you most likely aren’t as productive as you could be.

To-do lists help reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance feelings of accomplishment, ultimately contributing to increased motivation and task completion. According to a 2018 study, to-do lists provide a framework for effective time management, boost motivation, and contribute to a greater sense of control and accomplishment.

3. Saying no a lot

You know when that mom approaches you at pick-up time and asks if you would mind running the annual school auction? Or when your boss asks you to take over yet another project? How good are you at saying "no?"

Most genius people know how many hours they have available in the day and are strong enough to say "no" instead of adding one more thing to their already heavy load.

On top of being less productive, when you take on too many things, you also become less effective. You can’t do the things you take on as well as you might because you just can’t devote the mental and physical energy needed to do it. So learn to say "no!" Your productivity will increase immediately if you do.

4. Delegating

The most genius people in the world are not the people who try to do it all themselves. The most genius people in the world are the ones who are willing to delegate and share tasks to get things done efficiently.

Do you need to do everything in order to get that new project completed on time, or are there people you can ask to support you in this endeavor? Can you take on that school auction and still keep your household running well, or might it be a good idea to get someone in to clean your house a couple of times a month?

In this world, it’s almost a badge of honor to be so busy that you barely sleep and feel constantly overwhelmed. But the most productive people don’t wear that badge. They know that by asking for help they will be more efficient and effective in their endeavors and not struggle with being overwhelmed and exhausted.

Having strong social support networks at work is linked to better stress management, resilience, and a greater sense of belonging, which can improve productivity and job satisfaction. According to a 2022 study, by creating a supportive and trustful environment where asking for help is normalized, organizations can enhance employee well-being.

5. Putting themselves first (without feeling bad about it)

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock

Being genius-level in this world depends a lot on nurturing your physical and emotional well-being. If you are someone who never gets enough sleep, doesn’t eat well, or struggles with depression, being productive will be challenging.

To be productive, you need to have mental clarity and physical stamina. So take care of yourself. Get enough sleep, eat well, take a walk, and pay attention to your mental health.

If you do, you will be well fortified in your efforts to be productive. So, after asking yourself those questions, what is the answer? Are you using the brainpower God gave you? If not, then follow my suggestions.

Limit your screen time, make a list, learn to say no, ask for help, and take care of your physical and mental health. This is a jam-packed, chaotic, and exhausting world that we live in, but you can make your little corner of it less so by managing your habits so that you, too, can be a true genius

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate who works exclusively with women to help them be all they want to be. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.