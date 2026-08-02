People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Usually Have 9 Values Younger Generations Don't Admire Anymore

A person's upbringing and childhood experiences shape their adult values. They change from generation to generation and person to person, of course.

That's why Gen Xers and baby boomers raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s often have values that younger generations don't admire anymore, because they grew up and formed their personhood in a different time. It's not a matter of right and wrong, just life experiences and societal norms.

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Younger generations don't admire the values that people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s usually have

1. Self-sufficiency is everything

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So many young people today would love to be independent and self-reliant, but are forced to ask for help. They accept financial support from parents and live at home, leaning on other people. Times are tough, which is why they've stopped admiring the all-or-nothing "do it yourself" mentality that only makes them feel ashamed.

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Yes, in the 60s, 70s and 80s, suppressing your needs and feelings and never asking for help was commonplace. But for young people today, there's value in being open and honest. There's strength in asking for support, even when it's uncomfortable.

2. Frugality

Plenty of Gen Zers are being forced to budget and shift their spending habits, but the mindset of frugality that many Gen Xers and boomers were raised with is far from a priority. They don't value having and holding money, preferring to spend it on experiences that bring meaning and purpose to their lives.

People raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s were taught the value of a dollar, but also some level of strict financial literacy. Whether it was saving money and having a lot of it, or having a good salary and investing in quality material goods, those were signs of success.

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3. Serious conversations should always happen face-to-face

Many older generations who were raised in a pre-digital era with landlines and in-person meetings are wired to associate respect with face-to-face conversations. They believe it's the better way to communicate, and in some ways, it often is, with all the added body language and nonverbal cues you get from it.

Gen Zers and millennials have a much different way of communicating, with the majority being more likely to communicate on their phones than in person. They don't believe that handling conflict over email or getting to know a potential partner over text message is disrespectful. It's just a part of their daily life and routine.

4. Things you have to wait for are better

Delayed gratification is wound in the Gen X and boomer psyche. They never had the option to rely on convenience growing up, and most of the time, their parents made them wait or work for the toys and treats they wanted as kids. Luckily, people who can postpone immediate rewards and express patience often develop better life outcomes in the end.

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Growing up with technology and cell phones on hand all the time, many younger generations have been socialized into seeking comfort and convenience, much like older people were, in a very different way. Instant gratification became the new normal, and value became associated with quickness and convenience, rather than patience and longevity.

5. Traditional timelines for 'settling down'

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Plenty of Gen Zers and millennials today are pushing back on traditional timelines in every aspect of their lives, because they're facing unrealized promises every day. Whether that's the promise of being financially comfortable after getting a college degree or being pressured into settling down and having kids, they're no longer accepting the stereotypical way they're "supposed to" live.

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But for plenty of people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s, this tradition was common. Plenty of women were expected to marry before turning 25 years old. People were shunned for not getting a secure job and not having kids before 30. It's a different time today.

Singlehood is a privilege. Not having kids is no longer a sign of failure, and the value behind nuclear families is lost in favor of flexibility and change.

6. Hustle culture

In the workplace today, younger generations value shared beliefs and work-life balance. Older Gen Xers and boomers value work ethic and independence. The hustle culture that prompted company loyalty and efforts to climb the corporate ladder are what Gen X found meaning in, even if that couldn't be any less rewarding and alluring for young people today.

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Gen Zers don't want to sacrifice their personal time and well-being in the name of a company that doesn't care about their best interests. Most don't even care to climb the ranks or stay at the same organization for longer than a couple of years.

This value of hustle culture just isn't all that important. It doesn't mean they lack a work ethic, it just means it looks different than it has in the last few decades.

7. Blind respect for authority and elders

From respecting your elders in the family to following instructions blindly from bosses at work, Gen Xers and boomers were raised to value a hierarchy, whether it was at home or at work. They're less individualistic, according to a 2023 study, which allows them to respect those perceived to be in authority positions without overstepping their own identity.

For young people, their values look a lot different. Not only are they unwilling to tolerate misbehavior from people they're supposed to respect just because of their age, but they're innately skeptical of leaders and authority. They expect respect and transparency in return.

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That's not to say that young people are disrespectful to everyone older than them or in authority roles. They just view respect as a two-way street that both people have to prove and uphold.

8. Some things shouldn't be said

Older generations had different ideas of privacy. They kept money talk and mental health at home, largely under the direction of their parents. But they also believed in this "some things don't need to be said" approach that most young people clearly don't admire anymore.

Whether it's talking to someone with different values or not speaking about politics at the dinner table, this kind of filtering of speech and suppression of personal beliefs is all but gone with Gen Z and millennials. In fact, many rely on these hard conversations and vulnerable moments about once-taboo topics to bond with people or create new relationships.

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9. Fixing things yourself

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With so many opportunities for convenience and outsourcing labor, young people don't always respect and appreciate the "fix it yourself" attitude. Especially today, where time is a currency and young people are constantly protecting it, they're not wasting time learning a new skill for the sake of proving their resilience.

But boomers and Gen Xers have had this mentality from a young age. Whether it was an appliance at home or a car in the garage, their parents forced this self-sufficient, problem-solving mindset early on.

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While it might have been annoying for kids and teenagers who just wanted to buy something new and avoid the hassle, they're often better off with this appreciation for critical thought today.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.