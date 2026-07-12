Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Totally Different Ideas Of What A Good Life Looks Like

Having a good life looks different for most people, even if it's the ultimate goal. For some, it's success and a six-figure salary. For others, it's a quiet day spent with loved ones making memories.

Each person's version of a good life may be linked to more than just their individual preferences. The generation they belong to can significantly influence what they value and what truly makes them happy. In turn, this shapes what they want their lives to look like and how they make the most of each and every day.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers all have their own ideas of what a good life looks like.

For many baby boomers, a good life was built around success, stability, achievement, and creating a lasting legacy. During the time when this generation was growing up, it was normal to strive for life milestones like owning a house and starting a family. Reaching these milestones was equal to succeeding in life.

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Hard work is one of the values that boomers hold dearest. Their personal identity and pride came from securing a steady job and providing for their loved ones. Through their earnings and investments, they worked to ensure their kids and grandkids would be set up with generational wealth and an easier life.

But the boomer idea of a good life isn't tied entirely to career and money. Maintaining close relationships and getting involved in the community are also cornerstones of a fulfilling life. Spending time with family, pursuing hobbies, and traveling give them an opportunity to appreciate what they've built over years and years. Because of their acquired wealth, they have the resources and time to enjoy all these things.

Gen X sees a good life as balancing success with independence.

The middle child of the generations, Gen X developed a self-reliant outlook as a result of uncertainty in the economy, marriage, and technology. It was hard to trust the world, so they did whatever they needed to take care of themselves. This highly influenced how they view a "good life."

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They became skeptical that climbing the corporate ladder should be a priority. Financial stability was still important, but it was a means to an end rather than the end itself. For most, the good life means having security to enjoy whatever brings them joy on their own terms.

Gen Xers often have to juggle their career with caring for both their aging parents and their children. This makes personal time and freedom rank just as high on their list of priorities as professional achievement. Their goal is to find that perfect equilibrium.

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Millennials know that a good life is also a meaningful life.

Finding purpose is the name of the game for millennials. They were among the first to challenge expectations surrounding work and family because they know that certain goals are much harder to reach.

Rising real estate costs and inflation have made the traditional timeline no longer accessible for everyone. As a result, success is more often measured by a meaningful existence.

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A paycheck is no longer the only factor in choosing a job for this generation. It also needs to align with their values, provide a decent work-life balance, and offer opportunities for growth and security. They believe work should support life, not consume it. Flexible schedules and employers who care for their workers' well-being are the ideal.

Additionally, experiences tend to carry more weight than material possessions. Traveling, concerts, hobbies, and spending time with friends and family are the superior options. Memories and connections are the main ingredients for a good life.

To Gen Z, life isn't good unless it's being lived authentically.

As the generation that grew up entirely in the digital age, they have been impacted by technology in nearly every aspect of their lives. At the same time, the instability they've endured has significantly changed how they view success and a good life.

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Well-being is at the forefront of Gen Z's mind, both mental and physical. Conversations about mental health and setting boundaries have become more mainstream, so these young people are more encouraged to pursue what makes them feel happy and emotionally supported.

Gen Z is more likely to expect their jobs to reflect their values, whether that's through sustainability, ethical business practices, diversity, or social responsibility. They want to make a positive impact on the world, and many do so through alternative career paths. A good life is one where their identity shines through, and they're free to live by their beliefs.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.