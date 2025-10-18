A person’s energy is incredibly powerful. When someone is highly charismatic, energetic, and aligned, everything else in the universe naturally gravitates toward their world. From relationships to career success, confidence, and coincidences, it often appears that these individuals are naturally talented; however, the truth is, they are simply intentional about the energy they project into their lives.

Truly rare people who attract practically anyone and anything they desire usually possess certain traits — such as intuition and emotional intelligence — that keep them grounded and energetically in sync with their goals. They might be manifesting subconsciously, effortlessly channeling their positive energy into their conversations and interactions.

Truly rare people who can attract literally anyone and anything they want have these 11 traits:

1. They trust their intuition

According to energy healer Aimee Leigh, listening to your intuition and trusting your gut allows you to craft a reality of love, positive energy, and abundance, rather than lack and fear. When you trust your intuition, you’re listening to the universe’s guidance and creating a bond with your body that’s unbreakable when crafted intentionally.

That’s why people who get literally anything and everything they want trust themselves. They listen to their intuition and follow their gut instincts, even if it takes practice to differentiate them from fleeting anxieties and fear.

2. They stay energetically aligned

Truly rare people who attract literally anyone and anything they want often can be energetically aligned with what they admire. They’re constantly learning from other people, rather than harboring envy or insecurity. They are, most importantly, impossible to ignore or overlook.

Experts like neuroscientist Dr. Joe Dispenza argue that aligning your energy with desires is why powerful intentions, affirmations, and manifestations are often so powerful. If you believe you’re worthy of something, make small steps to achieve it, and embrace energetic alignment in the universe, you’re bound to attract what you want.

“Your thoughts send out a signal, and your emotions draw the event back to you,” he argues. If you’re harboring limiting beliefs and fear, you attract more of that. But when you’re energetically aligned with abundance or love, you invite those things in.

3. They're confident, not cocky

According to a study from the University of Sussex, people’s brains are hard-wired to trust and respond positively to people who seem confident. Their confidence, intelligence, and clear competence make people feel safe and secure, whether they’re in a work meeting or having a conversation at home.

That’s why truly rare people who can attract literally anyone and anything they want have these traits. They’re confident enough to be positively perceived by others and self-assured enough to truly believe deep down that they’re deserving of good things.

They don’t have limiting beliefs sabotaging their dreams or manifestations, because in their subconscious, they’re self-assured, worthy, and already successful.

4. They lead with warmth

Rather than trying to compete with people or lead with a deep-rooted jealousy in conversations with people who have the things they want, people who attract what they want easily lead with compassion and warmth.

They open up doors and opportunities for themselves by making connections with everyone, making people feel special and heard with their charisma.

Whether it’s actively listening, noticing when someone’s being left out, or genuinely seeking learning opportunities when they make a mistake, they easily prove to people that they’re worthy of all the good things by simply being a good person.

5. They know how to regulate their emotions

There’s a reason why better emotional regulation skills are often related to greater well-being, higher income, and socioeconomic status, according to a study from the Emotion journal. When you regulate your body and calm your nervous system, you start to connect deeper with everything around you — instead of letting anxiety, fear, or insecurity take over.

Truly rare people who can attract literally anyone and anything they want have this power — they’re emotionally intelligent in every sense of the word, putting out positive vibes into the universe, and receiving them in return.

6. They value alone time

Even though these charismatic people who charm friends and attract social positivity do appreciate interactions outside the home, there’s no overlooking their presence for alone time. The whole reason why they’re able to be energized in public and deeply self-assured is because they leverage their alone time in brilliant ways.

Whether it’s connecting with themselves through intention, grounding hobbies, or reflecting and regulating, they don’t overwork themselves without intentional rest and solitude.

7. They romanticize their life

Even if they’re doing a lot of work at home, spending long hours at the office, or struggling with dating after heartbreak, truly rare people who can attract literally anything they want often romanticize their lives anyway. They find the positive in everything and often live optimistically with their divine guidance and self-assuredness leading the way.

They trust, both in themselves and in the universe, that things will eventually work out the way they’re supposed to — even if it’s hard right now.

8. They live intentionally

Distractions are inevitable, bumps in the road even more so, but when you live your life intentionally, you’re self-assured no matter what. Not only does it boost your internal self-esteem, it boosts your relationship satisfaction and charisma — you know that no matter what happens, you’ll be able to navigate through it and find the positives.

Rather than just going through the motions, they go out of their way to intentionally connect, love, support, and learn, which is why rare people like this usually attract anyone and anything they want.

9. They celebrate others

Rather than competing with others, harboring jealousy, or minimizing someone’s success to comfort themselves, charismatic and intentional people are quick to celebrate them. They know that things like money, success, and love are not in a limited supply, so celebrating someone now doesn’t mean admitting defeat or failure.

They trust that their time will come because they’re always calling in the things they want, even amid the mundanity of everyday life.

10. They practice gratitude and grace

Gracious people are in short supply today, because most people are so concerned with themselves that they don’t stop to look around and help others. They’re driven by internal motivation and self-esteem, but that doesn’t mean they’re unwilling to support and love other people along the way.

Their graciousness also applies to gratitude. They’re regularly practicing it and giving “thanks” to the people in their lives to ensure they feel valued and appreciated. From sending thoughtful notes to expressing words of affirmation, or simply prioritizing quality time, they tend to get literally anyone and anything they want because they’re appreciative of it.

11. They take accountability

When they make a mistake, they take accountability. When they hurt someone’s feelings or do the wrong thing in a relationship, they’re willing to tackle responsibility for it.

Even in their careers, they’re willing to put their ego aside to learn from others and soak up knowledge.

That’s why these rare people tend to attract literally anyone and anything they want — they open up future opportunities for themselves by simply being a well-rounded and accountable person.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.