The Symbolism & Spiritual Meaning Of Triangles

If you take a moment to look around, you will find that our environment is a montage of geometric shapes. They are the building blocks of the world around us and are more important than we realize as we take them for granted every day.

One of the basic shapes that appears everywhere might go unnoticed is the triangle. But you can find it on road signs, roof tops, bridges, the recycle symbol, the food pyramid, and even foods like pizza.

Triangle symbolism means many things for different people. Whether you know it or not, triangles have deep meaning in astrology, mythology, ancient civilizations, religion and spirituality.

Triangle Symbolism & Spiritual Meanings

The fact that triangles have three sides gives it spiritual meaning and symbolism in a number of different contexts around the globe. Specifically, an equilateral triangle where all sides are the same and measure 60 degrees is considered perfect, representing manifestation and enlightenment.

The word triangle means “three angles” and one with each point identical to the others has particular symbolism.

Mind, body and spirit

Each angle of the triangle represents a part of who we are as people. The mind, the physical body, and the spirit all need to be cared for and are equally important to our lives. Other related interpretations are harmony, wisdom, and understanding, mental, physical and emotional.

Birth, life and death

Triangles also symbolize the cycle of life. Think of the recycle symbol: a product is created (born), the best of it is used (life), and when its time is up (death), it gets recycled, only to start all over again. Every single day, the birth, life and death cycle is happening over and over again.

Past, present and future

The triangle is a reminder of the relevance of where you’ve been, where you are, and where you are going. It tells us to learn the lessons of the past, live in the present, and use the wisdom that we’ve gained to form the future.

Beginning, middle and end

Similar to the birth, life and death cycle, the triangle signifies that everything in life has a start, a process, and an ending. It symbolizes that you should trust the process and move through it.

Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit

In Christianity, the triangle is symbolic of the Holy Trinity: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost combined in one Godhead. It is one central affirmation in the Christian doctrine and, in the same vein, the triangle is also associated with Heaven, Hell, and Earth.

Mother, father and child

Another representation for the triangle is that of the family dynamics. It exemplifies that connection between the mother, father and child, a bond that is meant to be strengthened and nurtured.

Symbolism of Different Shaped Triangles

All triangles are not the same. Many are shaped differently based on how acute or obtuse the angles on each point are. The type of triangles definitely matters when understanding the symbolism.

Equilateral Triangle Symbolism

An equilateral triangle, as we’ve already learned, is a "perfect" triangle with 90-degree angles on each corner. All sides are exactly the same length.

This particular triangle is a religious deity symbol and is often seen in temples and pyramids. The three signify creation, preservation and, ultimately, destruction, the beginning, middle and end.

Inverted Triangle Symbolism

The inverted triangle is simply an equilateral triangle turned upside down. In alchemy, it means "water," which is emblematic of purification, healing and peace. Water's three states (solid, liquid, and gas) are also represented. The horizontal line is tied to the Earth, indicating stability, grounding, and fertility.

Double Triangle Symbolism

When triangles are multiplied, the energy is amplified. It just takes that meaning of each individual triangle and makes it much deeper.

If two triangles point downward, they represent feminine power and calming elements like water, earth, and the cosmos. If they point upward, masculinity, the fierceness of fire, the sun, and the unadulterated power are at play.

Three Triangle Symbolism

Three interlocked triangles are found in the Nordic symbol known as Valknut (knot of the slain). It is believed to represent rebirth and fertility but has also been tied to honoring the death of fallen soldiers and the brotherhood between warriors. These triangles are especially present in Greek and Norse mythology.

Three Dots in a Triangle Symbolism

Three dots inside of a triangle with one on top of the other two means "therefore" in mathematical terms. But spiritually, it represents a desire to connect more deeply with the universe. The dots are thought to illustrate three dimensions your soul passes through on the way to spiritual awakening.

Pyramid Symbolism

Most of us are familiar with the use of triangle in ancient Egypt to build pyramids. The shape is ideal for stability, and they were supposedly used as tombs for queens and pharaohs. The pyramid shape embodies spirituality, religion, protection, power and strength.

Triangle Symbolism in Religion

The spiritual meaning of a triangle can vary from one religion to the next. That’s not surprising being that it recurs over and over around the world.

Triangle Symbolism in Christianity and the Bible

In Christianity, the triangle represents the Holy Trinity of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. The triad is indicative of three divine persons that exist together but are not the same being. The three points also tie back to the story about the birth of God’s son, Jesus, when the Three Wise Men visit.

Triangle Symbolism in Hinduism

In Hinduism, the triangle is commonly seen in Yantras, mystical diagrams that contain a pattern of triangles that form sacred geometry related to chakras. Specific triangle combinations are used to power different energy centers within the body to attract prosperity, inspire courage, release creativity, and overcome obstacles.

Triangle Symbolism in Buddhism

Buddhism reveres triangles as the three bodies of Buddhahood (Trikaya). These are the Body of Essence, the Body of Enjoyment, and the Body of Transformation. The three must all be in balance to achieve true enlightenment. They represent knowledge, Heaven, and Earth.

Triangle Symbolism in Islam

In Islamic culture, the triangle is tied to the three aspects of Muslim life: Taqwa, Ramadan, and the Quran. Taqwa is the fear of Allah that leads people to be righteous. Ramadan is a month of fasting meant to help Muslims enhance Taqwa. And, of course, the Quran is the holy book of Islam that guides the Islamic religion.

Triangle Symbolism in Paganism

In Paganism, there are many triangle symbol meanings in different forms. It is associated with air, which is connected to the soul and the breath of life. It can also be attached to fire, masculinity, earth (foundation), femininity, and water (fertility).

Triangle Symbolism in Native American Cultures

In Native American cultures, the triangle means "home," so it makes sense that traditional teepees are shaped like them. The triangle is a symbol of protection, shelter, community, family and stability. Teepees are also used to host meetings and religious ceremonies because they are regarded as sacred places.

Triangle Symbolism in Alchemy

In alchemy, triangles represent the four elements: fire, water, air, and earth. The fire triangle is equilateral and points upward while the water is the opposite, inverted and pointing downward. Air looks like the fire symbol with a horizontal line running through the top of the triangle, while earth is the exact opposite, an inverted image.

Triangle Symbolism in Palmistry

The lines in our palms form a triangle pattern and have meaningful implications in palmistry. The placement of the triangle will tell you how you will fare financially, in your career, in relationships, and what you will achieve in life.

Triangle Symbolism in Ancient Civilizations

Many ancient civilizations utilize the triangle. We talked about Nordic civilizations, Indigenous people, and the Egyptians, but they are not alone. Greek’s letter "delta" is written as a triangle and represents change. The Celtics used it in the Triquetra, also known as the Vesica Pisces shape, a three-cornered knot consisting of interlocked arching triangles that represent the never-ending cycle of life.

Triangle Symbolism in Numerology

In numerology, the triangle represents creativity, self-expression, positive thinking, and imagination. Three is a number of higher wisdom, with one point representing force and the other two, opportunity. It is tied to the number 3, which signifies things coming full circle.

Triangle Symbolism in Astrology

In astrology, a grand trine in a natal chart is represented by an equilateral triangle. The symbol for the planet Neptune also uses the triangle as the tips of the pitchfork, which represent creativity and waves, as well as belonging to Neptune, the Roman god of the sea and water.

Triangle Symbolism in Feng Shui

In Feng Shui, triangles are not the best shape to have in your environment. They tend to bring upward motion, not stabilizing energy. You should be able to take meaningful rest in your home but the triangle is indicative of forward motion. It works well in the home office, workout room, or anywhere you need burning energy, but should be limited in spaces you want to wind down in.

Triangle Symbolism in Dreams

In dreams, triangles have spiritual meaning. It can be negative like a disagreement with someone close, or positive like an opportunity to meet new people. If it’s red, it’s about ambition and drive, but can also be representative of confusion and chaos. Blue tells you to stop depending on others, while yellow is a warning you should heed.

Triangle Tattoo Meaning

Depending on the type of tattoo you get, a triangle can mean a number of things. Some represent the Holy Trinity, whole others purport to show the three phases of the moon (waxing, waning, and full). Tattoos are individual and are typically based on each person’s unique experiences and beliefs.

Triangle Symbols

1. The Holy Trinity

Photo: Pyty / Shutterstock

The triangle represents the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost in Christianity. It is three distinct people sharing one presence. It distinguishes one from the other while also representing their unity. Creation of our entire existence is seen as a collective action involving three divine persons with unique attributes.

2. The Eye of Providence

Photo: Kate Macate / Shutterstock

Also known as the All-Seeing Eye, the Eye of Providence represents God watching over humanity. It is an enclosed triangle with a ray of light surrounding it, meaning that we have divine providence and are always protected by God. It appears on the one-dollar bill.

3. The Third Eye

Photo: kristnu / Shutterstock

The Third Eye is mystical and invisible, located between your eyes and often referenced in regard to the third eye chakra. It is also referred to as the mind's eye or inner eye and symbolizes perception beyond human sight, enlightenment, and awakening.

4. Trikaya

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Trikaya represents the three Buddhist bodies and the triangle that signifies it is used frequently in building temples. It is tied to the nature of Buddha and the associated three bodies Dharmakāya (ultimate reality), Saṃbhogakāya (divine incarnation), and Nirmāṇakāya (physical incarnation).

5. Yantras

Photo: Amado Designs / Shutterstock

Hindu Yantras are geometric designs used for meditation and worship in Hindu culture and the India religion. They are used when worshiping deities at home or in temples. They are also used in meditation and believed to have occult powers.

6. Delta

Photo: Standard Studio / Shutterstock

The uppercase version of the Greek letter, delta is represented by a triangle. It is the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet and has a value of 4. The delta of the Nile river was named due to its triangular "delta" shape. It is used in math, science, and physics to describe specific functions and calculations.

7. Alchemy Elements

Photo: robin.ph / Shutterstock

In Western alchemy, the four elements (air, earth, water, and fire) are represented by triangles. Air points upward while earth points downward, each with a horizontal line across the uppermost part of the triangle. Fire is a simple triangle directed up and, conversely, water points down.

8. Celtic Knot

Photo: Zoart Studio / Shutterstock

Celtics have many versions of the Celtic knot, but the triangle is the basis for most. They are a variety of stylized knots used frequently in Celtic art and in Christian monuments and manuscripts. They are alternatively known as endless knots and are renderings of different basket weave knots.

9. Valknut

Photo: DKN0049 / Shutterstock

The Greeks' interlocked triangles are related to fallen soldiers, symbolic of their power and courage. It is a more modern development and thought to be associated with the god Odin. There is a lot of mystery surrounding this symbol and it has been compared to many historical symbols in the quest to understand it more.

10. Pyramid

Photo: RR Works / Shutterstock

The Egyptians used the triangle in the construction of pyramids and considered them spiritual places. The biggest pyramid is in the Mexican state of Puebla, called the Great Pyramid of Cholula. For thousands of years, pyramids went down in history as the biggest structures on the planet.

11. Shatkona

Photo: Stakes / Shutterstock

This six-point star symbol made of two interlocking triangles is used in Hindu. The star that points upward represents the deity Shiva and self-awareness; the downward triangle is Shakti, cosmic energy that is feminine in nature; and Prakriti, the natural condition. Shatkona is the joining of the masculine and feminine.

12. Tetrad

Photo: Desire Le Roux 777 / Shutterstock

The tetrad, also known as tetractys, is a Greek symbol consisting of one large triangle with four rows containing nine small ones that meet at ten points within it. It is a geometric representation of many things including unity, power, harmony, the cosmos, the four elements, and a higher power tied to the worship of Pythagoreans.

13. Penrose Triangle

Photo: ANNA ZASIMOVA / Shutterstock

The Penrose triangle, or Penrose tribar, is an "impossible" object, an optical illusion because it can be drawn, but cannot exist as a real object. Though the lines are not all connected, when viewed from certain angles, they appear to be.

14. Dragon's Eye

Photo: Maria Gniloskurenko / Shutterstock

The Dragon's Eye is an equilateral triangle that points downward and has "Y" shape in the middle that connects to all three points. It symbolizes the battle between good and evil with the outer triangle representing the threat, and the "Y" signifying the choice to be made.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.