The Symbolism & Spiritual Meaning Of Circles

Our world is filled with shapes and symbols that form familiar elements. One of those common geometric symbols is the circle.

The circle plays a pivotal role in everyday life as tires on the cars we drive and the steering wheel that guides us to our destinations.

But in addition to recurring in our lives, the circle is more than a perfect shape. It is an ancient symbol that is used in religion, numerology, and astrology.

Circle Symbolism & Spiritual Meanings

Generally, a circle represents the cyclical nature of the universe. It is the circle of life, which is birth, living, then dying. The cycle is universal, repeating in every living thing.

But there are other meanings behind this geometric shape.

Eternal life and infinite existence

The continuous line that forms a circle also signifies eternity, the infinite nature of life, with no beginning and no ending. It is the belief that we never truly die, but transition into different planes of existence, becoming immortal.

Creativity

Circles symbolize creative energy, such as our own creations from a circular embryo. It is a sign of self-development and growth, something that never ends and should be continuous throughout the span of our lives.

Wholeness and connectedness

Lastly, the general spiritual meaning of circles is oneness, or a sense of completion. No matter where each of us happens to be in the circle of existence, we are all interconnected, giving and receiving energy and experiences.

Symbolism of Different Colored Circles

Black Circle Symbolism

Black circles represent the end of one phase and the start of another. They are a void or a hole, symbolizing empty space that is ready to be refilled with purpose and meaningful action.

White Circle Symbolism

Just like white itself symbolizes, a white circle hints at a new beginning or a fresh start. It signifies purity and spiritual growth, and taking on a new challenge with a renewed perspective.

Blue Circle Symbolism

If you see a blue circle, know that it is linked to wisdom and truth. Blue circles represent communication, and speaking and actively listening with clarity and from a place of calm.

Red Circle Symbolism

Red circles are about power and manifestation. They tell you that an intense energy has come to fill a space that was otherwise stagnant. Red represents vitality flowing through you and giving you the strength to persevere.

Yellow Circle Symbolism

A yellow circle is an invitation into a world of infinite possibilities and creativity. It symbolizes the golden glow of the sun, the beauty of life, and the ability to think outside of the box and make something out of nothing.

Green Circle Symbolism

A green circle is linked to growth and transformation. It is about the cycle of life and death and our quest for knowledge along the way.

Circle Symbolism in Religion

Circle Symbolism in Christianity and the Bible

Though the perfect circle symbol predates Christianity, it is now seen as sacred and closely linked to God, representing his infinite love for humankind.

For Christians, the circle is also connected to totality, eternity, perfection, and wholeness.

The halo is also a circular symbol that is used in Christianity to represent holiness and service to the Lord. The halo is symbolic of good and the absence of evil.

Circle Symbolism in Zen Buddhism

Zen Buddhism’s sacred, ancient symbol known as the Enso is represented by a circular brush stroke that starts out dark and full and fades as it wraps around before restarting.

It is often part of meditative art, where you let the mind go and allow the body to create art without thought. It represents the Heart Sutra and enlightenment.

The Enso shows emptiness that symbolizes a release of expectations, acceptance of the truth, and removing the burden of any attachments.

Circle Symbolism in Hinduism

In Hinduism, the circle’s sacred geometry is representative of the infinite nature of the universe, with no beginning or end. This mirrors the general meaning of the circle.

Circle Symbolism in Ancient Civilizations

Native Americans have long used the circle to represent all of life’s seasons. It is shaped like both the Full Moon and the Sun, and attributed to the belief that everything happens in a circle.

Circle symbolism recurs in many Native American symbols such as dreamcatchers, mandalas, and medicine wheels

In Ancient Greek culture, the circle protected against chaos. It was a sign of divine symmetry and balance, representing an eternal and everlasting flow of life.

Many other ancient cultures used circular symbolism to showcase their beliefs and morals.

Circle Symbolism in Numerology

In numerology, the circle is connected to wholeness, completion, and infinite potential. It is also closely tied to the number 0.

Any number containing a single 0 or multiple 0s represents eternity or infinity. This is because the shape of the number 0 is continuous with no beginning and no end.

In numbers where the circles or 0s are repeated — such as 100, 1000, and so on — the vibration of the numbers is amplified, multiplying its influence.

Circle Symbolism in Astrology

Astrologically, the circle is one of the most important symbols. The planets, the Moon, and the Sun in astrology are key elements of the Zodiac.

In astrology, the Sun is represented by a circle with a dot in it; the circle itself represents all aspects and foundations of life. The circular shapes show up in the houses of the Zodiac and the cosmos, representing never-ending life.

Circle Symbolism in Feng Shui

Feng Shui is about balance and harmony in your surroundings. The circle represents the yin and the yang, the masculine and feminine interacting in concert with one another.

The circle is a symbol of free flow, harmony, and enlightenment within the space that you occupy in the universe.

Circle Symbolism in Dreams

Dreaming about circles represents certainty, completion, and reliability, especially if you dream of a complete circle. It is a sign that your life is on the right track, and everything is where it should be.

The dream reminds you to stay strong and stick to your convictions. Be present and accepting of life in its entirety.

The circles in your dream might be tangible objects shaped like a circle. A ring (jewelry) may denote the security and completion of a romantic relationship. A tire could show the completion in your travel, or work and home life.

Circular Symbols

The Enso

The Enso is a Japanese symbol with an incomplete circle that appears to be a single brushstroke. It is used to signify the universe, perfection, strength, and enlightenment. This particular symbol is meant to be elegant and represent peace and prosperity.

Photo: PVLGT / Shutterstock

The Ouroboros

The Ouroboros looks like a snake eating its own tail and represents cycles of rebirth and regeneration. It appears in several different ancient cultures such as the Egyptians, the Greeks, Nordic mythology, and the Aztecs.

Photo: Mystery Kit / Shutterstock

The Labyrinth

The labyrinth is a simple maze within a circle. There are many paths within the maze, but many are dead ends and only one true path gets you to the center of the circle. This mimics a spiritual journey on the path to higher consciousness.

Photo: Marta Leo / Shutterstock

The Mandala

Mandala means "circle" in Sanskrit. As mentioned, mandalas are sometimes used for guidance during meditation due to their link to spiritual pathways and oneness. Mandalas are complex and abstract with an identifiable center point surrounded by an array of symbols and shapes.

Photo: Fairy-N / Shutterstock

The Seed of Life

The Seed of Life is related to the Flower of Life and the Tree of Life, representing creation. It has overlapping circles, albeit fewer than the Flower of Life. The circles create the image of a single flower.

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The Flower Of Life

The Flower of Life is a circle with overlapping circles inside of it. It symbolizes creation and our connections to a singular source. The repeating pattern within resembles multiple flowers, promoting healing and inner peace.

Photo: Roman Sotola / Shutterstock

The Tree of Life

One of the most recognizable circular symbols is the Tree of Life, which originates from the Flower of Life shown above. It has two circles that are connected with lines, enclosing a tree with exposed roots. It is about the afterlife and the connection between heaven and earth.

Photo: k a r e e m o v / Shutterstock

Yin and Yang

The yin and yang symbol has many variations, but the most common is a circle with two interlocking teardrop-like shapes. This circle has two halves, one black and one white, representing the dark and the light, a sense of duality and harmony.

Photo: k a r e e m o v / Shutterstock

The 7 Chakras

There are seven chakras in the body: the crown chakra, the third eye chakra, the throat chakra, the heart chakra, the solar plexus chakra, the sacral chakra, and the root chakra. These energy centers each represent a function in our bodies. Each chakra is represented by a color and a wheel.

Photo: Zanna Art / Shutterstock

Wheel of Dharma

The Wheel of Dharma, or the Dharma Chakra, symbolizes the Buddha sharing his knowledge. It is connected to the eight teachings of Buddhism and the moral order. It looks like a wagon wheel with each spoke representing a "right" intention.

Photo: Anne Mathiasz / Shutterstock

Vesica Piscis

The Vesica Piscis is formed by two intersecting circles that overlap in the middle and form an eye-like symbol. It represents divine femininity, fertility, and a link between the spiritual and physical worlds.

Photo: MaddyZ / Shutterstock

The Sacred Hoop

Also known as the African-American Medicine Wheel, the Sacred Hoop has four quadrants within a circle representing fire (birth), water (youth), earth (adult), and air (elder), the four seasons of life, and direction/guidance.

Each is also attached to an area of wellbeing — physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. It has a circle in the center representing spirit, consciousness, and harmony.

Photo: Elements via Canva

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.