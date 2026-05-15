11 Traits Easy To Spot In People With Zero Common Sense That Aren't Found In Normal People

We rarely talk about the true definition of common sense because it’s different from person to person. Typically, we only know common sense when we easily spot someone with a lack of it, because they embody the traits that aren’t usually found in normal people.

Whether it’s a lack of manners, no social awareness, or an inability to think critically in the face of a problem, people without common sense tend to annoy everyone around them without even realizing it. Surprisingly, it rarely has anything to do with actual intelligence, and everything to do with life experience and maturity.

Here are some traits found in people zero common sense that regular people don't have:

1. They lack social awareness

Odua Images | Shutterstock

From walking slowly on a crowded sidewalk, being constantly distracted by a cell phone, and missing out on basic manners that convey respect to strangers around them, people with zero common sense lack basic foundations of social awareness.

When they’re navigating the world or running errands out in public, it’s incredibly easy to spot them because they’re usually paying no mind to anyone but themselves. Their entertainment, comfort, and ease are more important than anyone else’s respect.

2. They can’t solve problems on their own

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

There’s a modern crisis of people not being able to think for themselves and solve problems without a phone in their hand or a parent there to weigh in. Even later in adulthood, people who lack common sense can’t and won’t lean into the discomfort of doing things for themselves, even if it’s something as simple as answering a hard question at work.

Especially for people overusing AI to make their lives more efficient or easier, their critical-thinking skills are even worse off than those of the average person.

Advertisement

3. They put personal convenience before respect

Bilanol | Shutterstock

In a world driven almost entirely by a desire for personal convenience, it’s no surprise that people with zero common sense struggle to prioritize healthier, more gratifying things. From taking the time to help a stranger and owning up to mistakes to learn from them, they’d prefer to be comfortable and selfish than “wasting” energy and time on others.

In many ways, they even lack the most basic manners, like holding the door open for someone. They couldn’t care less about other people, unless it’s made blatantly obvious that they’re going to get something from helping.

4. They say the wrong things at inappropriate times

Mix and Match Studio | Shutterstock

Without the social awareness to read a room when they enter it or notice when it’s better to be quiet in a conversation, saying the wrong thing at inappropriate times becomes second nature for a person lacking common sense. They’re never considering other people’s comfort or empathizing with people’s situations, so whatever comes to mind is what they’re going to say, even at the expense of mutual respect.

From crude jokes to having no filter around kids or in the workplace environment, it’s obvious that someone’s ignorant by how they speak and hold themselves in shared spaces.

Advertisement

5. They can’t do their own research

voronaman | Shutterstock

While intelligence usually predicts someone’s ability to challenge conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated ideas, according to a study in the Journal of Intelligence, people with zero common sense accept them immediately. They’re the people who believe everything they read online and who make assumptions about complex ideas to make their own lives easier.

For example, people who claim that “climate change isn’t real” because it’s cold in the winter are usually lacking common sense, especially with access to tons of reputable information and studies revealing quite the opposite.

6. They ask ignorant questions

Cira123 | Shutterstock

Rather than trying to solve problems in the moment when they don’t know the answer, ignorant people instead ask questions. While asking questions is usually great for understanding, these people completely ignore any space to think for themselves critically and rely on other people to make their lives easier.

They can’t sit with discomfort and can’t rely on themselves to do anything, so they become reliant on everyone else’s ability to be “smart,” even when it comes at everyone’s expense.

Advertisement

7. They get defensive when they’re embarrassed

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s because their parents coddled them as kids and took away their independence or because they’re fueled by a sense of misguided superiority, people with zero common sense struggle to handle complex emotions. They lack emotional regulation skills, which prompts defensiveness and anger when they’re embarrassed or ashamed.

Instead of learning from mistakes, leaning into discomfort that prompts growth, and regulating their feelings to have better conversations, they avoid, ignore, and deflect everything away, perpetuating a cycle of ignorance.

8. They’re dependent on their phones for everything

fizkes | Shutterstock

From getting directions to figuring out how to solve problems, and even seeking external validation, people without common sense and a basic level of intelligence are often glued to their phones all the time. They’re entirely dependent on technology, social media, and AI to make their lives easier because they don’t have the capacity to handle challenges on their own.

Especially in the modern world, this outrageous screen time and reliance on AI tools are truly dulling our minds. They constantly miss out on chances to learn a new skill or boost their cognitive abilities because their instant urge is to grab their phone.

Advertisement

9. They’re financially irresponsible

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock

While most financially secure people can see the big picture and make responsible decisions with their money to protect their future self, people with zero common sense usually act far more impulsively. Not only are their spending decisions driven by emotional needs and insecurities, but they also use spending as a misguided coping mechanism when they’re stressed.

Sometimes, they even seek belonging through overspending on trends, despite having free access to connection in so many other avenues of life.

10. They ignore good advice

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Many people without common sense or street smarts make the same mistakes over and over again because they ignore good advice and move through the world in an incredibly ignorant way. Not only do they avoid facing mistakes that usually teach life lessons, but they rarely learn from and notice people by watching their mistakes, because they’re too busy compensating for their own attention-seeking needs.

Despite that, and alongside their lack of common sense, these people still offer unsolicited advice to other people, even when it disconnects the relationship and comes across as intrusive.

Advertisement

11. They’re entitled

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

As a Personality and Individual Differences study explains, many entitled people can’t help but respond to bad luck with anger. They believe that they’re more deserving of comfort and ease than the average person, so when something doesn’t go their way, they make it everyone else’s problem.

They struggle with empathy because the only person’s life they have the capacity to understand and care about is their own, creating situations where they actively disrespect and harm people with selfishness. Even when they make a mistake, they’d prefer to paint someone else as the perpetrator instead of taking accountability themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.