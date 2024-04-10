6 Tiny Signs You're Spiritually Gifted, According To Experts

Gifts come in all forms and can arrive in unexpected ways. We might not be aware of some gifts we have received until a shift occurs and we can see them.

Here are 7 tiny signs you're spiritually gifted, according to YourTango experts:

1. You can sense the silent stories.

If you're spiritually gifted, you possess an almost magical ability to sense the silent stories etched in the hearts of those you meet, understanding their journeys and emotions without a word being exchanged. It's as though you're attuned to the world's hidden melodies, feeling the pulse of unseen energies that weave through life. This profound empathy you carry allows you to navigate the world with a compassionate compass, guiding you to moments where your presence becomes a beacon of light and understanding.

— Clare Waismann, M-RAS/SUDCC II Waismann Method and Domus Retreat Founder

2. You're empathetic to a fault.

Your compassion for others is a double-edged sword. You put other people's needs before your own. Sometimes, you allow people to take your kindness for weakness and use you to their advantage.

— NyRee Ausler, CPP, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Editor and Writer

3. You have heightened sensitivities and intuition.

Numerous signs can suggest a person is spiritually gifted, but two of the most common signs are:



You have an enhanced energy sensitivity.



The individual is capable of reading the hidden energies of place and person in no time and can make the right decisions. This also empowers a person with a magnetic aura that attracts everyone around them.



You have a strong Intuition.



Having a solid, strong intuition that guides the person in making the right decisions about past, present, and future

— Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro Numerologist

4. You know without trying to know.

You can sense things even if you aren't consciously trying. You just know stuff, and you're not sure how. Situations feel right or wrong, and you sense this in your body. This is why you often get goosebumps, chills, or energy rushes. These signs put you on notice that you are spiritually gifted. Honing your intuitive gifts would be an excellent step on your spiritual path at this time.

— Ronnie Ann Ryan, Intuitive Coach and Past Life Reader

5. Your astrological chart has Mercury in Pisces / Mercury at 12 or 24 degrees

Although Mercury is considered to be in fall in this sign, it is a magical placement since the native will see things through an imaginative lens, especially when they connect to their dreams.

Neptune is the modern ruler of Pisces, a planet associated with psychic-type qualities. Mercury in Pisces dives deep into the dreamscape and can usually feel moments of déjà vu.

— A.T. Nunez, Astrologer and Philosopher

6. Your sense of emotion is receptive, especially with negative emotions.

You can distinguish the difference between negative and positive energy because of your existing psychic abilities. Therefore, you’re inclined to sense the different kinds of energies around you, especially negativity, so you can decipher them accordingly. Picking up on these negative emotions might also be a sign for help, as well as a warning, to stay far away.

— Megan Hatch, Multimedia Journalist

Some wait for a divine sign from above to tell them they have the gifts of spirit. For most though, the signs wait to be uncovered from within. On this journey of life, we are ghosts inside our electric meat machines, and somewhere between the muscle fibers and our neural network lies the mystery of the spirit.