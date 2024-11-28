Stuffed Animal Adoption Agency ‘Rehomes’ Soft Toys That Are No Longer Wanted, Complete With 'Personal Story' Cards

Most of us had a special stuffed animal or two that we grew up with. Sadly, much like Christopher Robin leaving his friends behind in the 1000-acre wood, those lovies that once meant so much to our younger selves, get discarded as we leave behind the innocence of youth.

Some families choose to donate their old toy friends, hoping they will end up in another loving home, while others simply throw them away. But what if there was a way to make sure those stuffed animals ended up with someone who wanted and treasured them? Thanks to a new U.K.-based company, now there is.

Loved Before ‘rehomes’ stuffed animals, helping them find new, loving owners.

A TikTok user named Callie came across what she called “the cutest startup ever” when she found a Loved Before display in U.K. store Selfridges.

Loved Before is a first-of-its-kind stuffed animal adoption agency. Their mission is to ensure that all soft toys are loved and avoid going to landfills.

The company’s founder, Charlotte, said on their website, “Several years back, during my time as a volunteer at a charity shop, I observed the influx of second-hand toys arriving at the store. These pre-loved toys, often handed over with cherished memories and sentimental significance, were carelessly cast aside, sometimes relegated to becoming dog toys or, even more dishearteningly, destined for landfill.”

It was this experience that inspired Charlotte to create an organization that “rehomed” these adorable stuffed animals.

Now, stuffed animals can be “adopted” on the company’s website, or in several select U.K. stores. They are even working on bringing the venture to the United States.

In addition to all of the good they are doing for the planet, the brand is also involved in charity work. “At least half of the profit from every one of our sustainable toys, once adopted, goes to Make-A-Wish U.K.,” the website said.

Loved Before collects donated stuffed animals and packages them for adoption.

According to Loved Before’s website, “We accept all donations of teddy bears and other soft toys. No matter if it’s an old bear, a handmade friend, or a new branded toy, there is a place for everyone at Loved Before.”

Toys can be donated by mail or by visiting Loved Before’s two locations. Once they are donated, the toys go through a “spa treatment” to ensure they are clean.

When a toy is donated, its now-former owner can choose to submit a personal story card with it. “Sending stories alongside your donation of teddies is a lovely way to ensure their new family [knows] all about their old life,” they said. There is a list of prompts on Loved Before’s website to help you know what to write.

For example, one stuffed animal, a duck named Buddy, had the following bio: “Buddy is a hug enthusiast, always waddling around with open wings, ready to embrace anyone. They once tried to hug a cactus, learning the hard way that not everything is huggable. Buddy’s charm lies in their endless optimism and the belief that every day is a cuddle opportunity.”

For her part, Callie adopted a small teddy bear named Camilo.

Loved Before is doing the planet a huge service.

Thinking of a stuffed animal ending up in a landfill may not seem like that big of a deal, but the numbers can be staggering. Build-A-Bear Workshop reported that more than 100 million stuffed animals are sold annually in the U.S.

Of that behemoth number of soft toys, a majority end up in places they shouldn’t. While there isn’t much research regarding how many stuffed animals specifically end up in landfills, News Decoder said, “Nearly 80% of all toys end up in landfills, incinerators, or the ocean.”

Stuffed animals are not something that we think of recycling, but they should be. Instead of getting trashed, they can have a new life with a new person who will love and appreciate them.

Isn’t that so much better?

