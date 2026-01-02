It's no surprise that the status quo and social norms shift constantly. That's part of the reason why different generations of people hold onto different social values, conform to different expectations, and hold onto specific beliefs that feel impossible to comprehend for their younger or older counterparts.

According to Johns Hopkins University, part of the reason why Gen Xers who grew up in the 1970s are more self-sufficient and independent than other generations is due to the environment they grew up in, which expected them to cultivate these skills. While certain values and norms fed into their positive personality traits and experiences, there are still things that were socially acceptable in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate today, for a number of reasons.

Here are 11 things that were socially acceptable in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate today

1. Making certain jokes in the workplace

Today's workplace expectations and regulations are much more nuanced and complicated than they were in the 70s, largely because of what was tolerated and the experiences coming out today in the wake of more open mental health discussions.

There's more space for people to tell their stories about uncomfortable and unsafe workplace conditions, making the once-normal things, like jokes and subtle gendered inequalities, more inappropriate. Whether it's rooted in gendered experiences, specific identities, or even work-life balance expectations, many of the phrases that were acceptable back then are now wildly inappropriate.

2. Disciplining children

While parenting styles have largely shifted across generations, specifically around discipline and strictness, according to a 2020 study, it's no surprise that gentle parenting comparisons to styles from the 70s are wildly different. In fact, the discipline that Gen X kids experienced as kids is even one of the things that were socially acceptable in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate today.

Kids were expected to suppress emotions, deal with their discomfort on their own, and submit to parents as authority figures. So, it's not surprising that discipline was normalized — it was a way of life.

3. Unsupervised play for kids

Whether it was walking home from school on their own or going outside to play with neighbor kids until the street lights came on, unsupervised play was the norm for Gen X kids. They were taught independence and autonomy because they had to figure things out for themselves and manage their own boredom, rather than expecting parents to do it for them.

While kids today have screens and parents to entertain them, unsupervised play was the solution for parents in the 70s. Of course, we live in a different world today, so it's not surprising that more parents are leaning toward overprotective styles, but regardless, it's considered less appropriate.

4. Addressing husbands over women

Whether it was at the doctor's or running errands, addressing husbands before talking directly to women in relationships is one of the things that were socially accepted in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate today.

While some couples and families do follow traditional gender norms where men are the "head of the household," it's a controversial and challenged expectation in many modern, younger generations today.

5. Suppressing emotions

Attitudes and stigmas around mental health are constantly changing and evolving, so it's no surprise that talking about emotions openly is far more acceptable today than it was a few decades ago. Not only were adults and Gen X kids in the 70s less likely to seek help for mental health struggles, they often struggled to acknowledge and talk about them in the first place.

While people today have access, information, and help in much more accessible ways, in the 70s, it was expected that people keep their mental health struggles quiet and suppress their emotions, even at the expense of their own relationships and well-being.

6. Expecting people to be 'tough' over vulnerable

In relationships, vulnerability and emotional expression are the keys to cultivating a healthy partnership and a long-lasting connection. However, in the 70s, mental health stigma wasn't just personal — it permeated relationships, specifically for men, and urged them to consider vulnerability as a weakness.

That's why expecting people to "toughen" up over being vulnerable is something that was socially acceptable in the 1970s, which is mostly considered inappropriate today.

7. Talking to and trusting strangers

While talking to strangers and connecting with people you don't know can help boost happiness and mental health, social norms around "stranger danger" were only increasing in popularity at the latter end of Gen Xers' childhoods. Their parents were still largely okay with unsupervised play and transportation, meaning that conversations and accepting help from strangers were more normalized than they are today.

Even trusting strangers in family neighborhoods and at school are things that were socially acceptable in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate today.

8. Teacher disciplinary styles

While there were many modern shifts in technology and curricula for teachers in the 70s, the social culture largely followed that of parents. Students were expected to view teachers as authority, and when they didn't conform to rigid expectations and regulations, they were punished and disciplined in similar ways to parents.

Whether it was verbal humiliation or otherwise, many of these teaching norms are things that were socially acceptable in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate nowadays.

9. Dismissing children's emotions

Alongside mental health stigmas, many parents dismissed their kids' emotions and punished them for expressing them. When they had tantrums, they were punished, not met with understanding, and when they had a concern to express, it was once in a blue moon when they felt secure enough to openly express it at home.

Of course, every family and household is different, regardless of the generation, but for the most part, gentle parenting styles today come at a stark contrast to those of the 70s.

10. Unsafe driving

From putting kids in the back of a pick-up truck to riding down the road to driving home after a night out, there's no denying that unsafe driving was more normalized a few decades ago. Of course, we have safety precautions and much more information about safety behind the wheel today, but it's still one of the things that were socially acceptable in the 1970s that are mostly considered inappropriate today.

These cultural shifts manifest differently, but they're often hidden in different aspects of life — from parenting to mental health shifts, and even safety behind the wheel.

11. Commenting on someone's body

Today, commenting on people's bodies is entirely inappropriate, but it was one of the things that was generally socially acceptable through the 1970s, whether it was in relationships or in the workplace.

From diet culture to shifts in beauty standards, a person's body, specifically women's, was constantly commented on and critiqued, so it's not surprising that compliments and shade were directed toward them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.