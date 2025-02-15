The 7 Worst Foods To Eat Before A Workout

As we all know, along with working out frequently, we have to have a healthy diet. However, some healthy foods you’re eating before your workout could be slowing down your progress at the gym.

Even if what you’re eating is good for you, you may want to steer clear of it until you get back from the gym so it doesn’t get in the way of your full workout.

Here are the worst foods to eat before a workout:

1. Good fatty foods

I’m talking about avocados and nuts. They’re so slow to digest. This makes your body fight with itself for blood supply which can lead to a cramp during your workout. On top of all that, these foods can leave you feeling full, which will weigh you down.

Research published in a 2018 study suggests that eating high-fat foods before exercising can make you feel sluggish and cause gastrointestinal issues. This is because your body digests fat more slowly than carbohydrates. Instead, you can eat a well-balanced meal with carbohydrates and moderate lean protein 3 to 4 hours before exercising.

2. Salads

Leafy greens are great for you, but the high-fiber slows down your digestion process. Eating this before a workout will make you bloat. So, stay away from salads!

3. Beans

The high fiber content and the indigestible carbohydrate raffinose will leave your stomach extremely upset. Think twice next time you’re about to grab the hummus for a pre-workout snack!

Because of their high fiber content, beans should be avoided before a workout. A 2017 study explained that they can lead to bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort during exercise.

They can potentially hinder performance by diverting blood flow away from your muscles and towards your digestive system. This can make it difficult to focus on your workout due to gastrointestinal distress.

4. Citrus fruit

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit can cause you to have heartburn during your workout. I know they can be the perfect “grab and go” snack before you head to a fitness class, but you can end up with some major burning in your chest because of the citrus. Next time, grab an apple instead!

5. Juice

It’s tasty, but even fresh squeezed juice leaves you feeling tired during your workout. The high sugar content makes your body use up the energy from the juice quickly, which makes your blood sugar level drop. In other words, while you’re at the gym you’re going to be feeling sluggish after the first ten minutes of your jog.

Due to its high sugar content, juice is generally not recommended before a workout. A 2014 study found that this can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes, followed by crashes, potentially impacting energy levels during exercise and causing digestive discomfort. Instead, depending on the intensity and duration of your workout, opt for water or a sports drink with electrolytes.

6. Spicy foods

If you want to carb up before hitting the gym, don’t eat a bowl of spicy pad Thai. If you eat something with some spice to it before working out, you may get nasty heartburn.

This is because spicy foods stimulate the digestive system. Better stick to bland easy-to-digest foods before a workout.

You should avoid spicy foods before a workout because they can trigger indigestion, heartburn, and stomach discomfort. These can significantly disrupt your exercise performance by causing pain and distraction.

A 2022 study revealed that digestive irritation can make it difficult to focus on your workout. This is primarily caused by the capsaicin compound in chili peppers, which stimulates the stomach lining and can lead to acid reflux in some individuals.

7. Protein supplements

Shakes and protein bars are popular exercise foods. However, you’re supposed to eat them after a workout. Protein helps your recovery process and helps build muscle, but it doesn’t have enough nutrients to fuel your body before a workout.

Now that we covered what you shouldn’t eat, of course, we are going to fill you in on what you should be eating before you exercise! You should be fueling yourself with carbohydrates that are low in fiber. For example, you can eat bread, muffins, bagels, and pasta. What you eat plays a huge role in the quality of your workout, so make sure you are eating properly.

