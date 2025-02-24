People Who Stay Happy And Joyful In Their 70s And Beyond Usually Have Embraced These 10 Habits

The key to knowing how to be more joyful is complicated — but taking care of yourself is one of the golden habits. However, to be a truly joyful person, you need to believe that you deserve to be joyful, too.

The key to finding joy — as cliché as it sounds — can't be found in other people. Happiness begins and ends with you and the happy habits you cultivate in life. So take some time to go out and create your bliss. Happiness is right around the corner — and will follow you into old age if you follow these habits.

People who stay happy and joyful into their 70s follow these habits:

1. They choose themselves

Sometimes this may upset others, but it has to be done. This may mean setting better boundaries with friends — or even your boss. This may help you sleep better and feel better about yourself.

It's easy to put ourselves last. Many things get in the way, like work or family. But, happy people realize that they need to put themselves, so you should do exactly that.

It is true: We can't take care of anyone else unless we take care of ourselves.

2. They allow themselves to make mistakes

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Permit yourself to slip up every once in a while. No one is perfect — we are human and we all make mistakes. This is giving yourself a pass, just like you would to a friend or family member.

It's easy to give others a second chance but hard to do it for ourselves. So, stop putting the expectation of being perfect on yourself.

Allowing yourself to make mistakes can benefit learning and personal growth. It encourages a growth mindset, provides opportunities to identify areas for improvement, and can ultimately lead to better performance by enabling individuals to adapt and refine their strategies based on their errors.

A study published in Forensic Science International: Synergy showed that people who embrace mistakes are more resilient and open to new experiences, leading to greater creativity and innovation.

3. They allow themselves to dream big

Remember when you were a child and you had so many dreams? What happened to them?

Don't focus on whether or not they come true, just allow them to happen. This will do wonders for your emotional state and you will be happier for it.

4. They end toxic relationships

Don't stay with anyone that makes you feel bad or hurts you. This can be harmful to your health.

Recognize when you're in a toxic relationship and permit yourself to walk away from it. There are a lot of really good people out there who can't wait to meet you, so go and find them! You deserve it.

Ending toxic relationships can significantly benefit mental health by reducing stress, improving self-esteem, enhancing emotional well-being, and paving the way for healthier future relationships.

A 2021 study showed individuals often report personal growth and a clearer understanding of what they want in a partner after leaving a toxic relationship.

5. They don't beat themselves up with negative self-talk

This is something we have all done and it's a waste of time. We tell ourselves things that aren't true. Maybe these are things you heard growing up or that were shouted at you in a prior relationship.

Replace each negative thought with a positive thought. It can be as simple as, "Today will be a fresh start."

6. They take time to calm their mind every day

This is another one of those simple things that many people think they don't have time for. Five minutes of deep breathing or meditation can do wonders for the brain and the body. You are worth at least five minutes!

Taking time to calm your mind, often through relaxation techniques like meditation, can significantly benefit mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, improving focus and attention, enhancing emotional regulation, and boosting cognitive function and overall well-being.

A study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience concluded that it allows for better self-awareness and improved coping mechanisms in challenging situations.

7. They let go of the past

Stop blaming your parents or previous partners for current issues. They aren't perfect either, so this is a great time to start practicing gratitude.

What do you appreciate about yourself and the people who've influenced you? Write a list and keep it close by. This will help when you are feeling down.

8. They're realistic

Nobody is happy all the time and a real friend doesn't expect you to be that way. You feel both good and bad emotions, and that's all right. Allow yourself to be human.

Being realistic, meaning having expectations aligned with reality, is significantly linked to better mental well-being than extreme optimism or pessimism.

A 2015 study revealed that the benefits include increased happiness, improved decision-making, better coping mechanisms, and resilience in facing challenges. Setting realistic goals and expectations leads to less disappointment and more satisfaction when outcomes align with those expectations.

9. They don't forget to have fun

Soloviova Liudmyla / Shutterstock

Being happy involves doing the things that light your fire. Having fun is good for your health, so make it a priority.

Make sure to plan time to have fun with the people who treat you right and that you most enjoy being with.

10. They never stop believing in themselves

Don't give up on you. Don't let other's opinions bring you down. Remember, it's only their opinion and it can always change.

Learn how to take care of yourself. Start every day with a positive affirmation and focus on it during the day, especially when that critical voice pops inside your head.

Start with just one of these steps today. You will begin to love and accept yourself more. Just imagine what a happy life will be like when you start practicing all of these steps.

High self-efficacy leads to a wide range of benefits, including increased motivation, better goal attainment, resilience in the face of challenges, improved performance in various domains, and enhanced overall well-being.

A 2023 study explained that a strong belief in one's abilities can positively influence behavior and outcomes in different life situations.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.