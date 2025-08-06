Most of us want a peaceful life. Whether that means living in the middle of nowhere or being financially stable enough that we don't have to worry, most people are actively working hard to eliminate nonsense from their lives. Doing so is rarely easy, however. From the workplace to their home life, some people can't manage to create peace, no matter what they do.

This is why there are several things people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older. It's not like they're trying to make everyone else's lives difficult. But once they see a glaring red flag, they're quick to stop it in its tracks, no exceptions. Maybe it's because they're tired of living on edge, but people who've truly gone 'ghost mode,' no longer care what others think. As a result, they're more than willing to let go of some things other people desperately hang on to.

11 things people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older

1. Clutter in the home

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The first thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is clutter in the home. If there's one thing about a cluttered home, it's that a cluttered home oftentimes equals a cluttered mind. Whether someone wants to study or eat, it's difficult to do so with a pile of clothes right next to you.

This is why people who hate chaos throw out chaos by keeping their house in order. Now, does it have to be absolutely perfect? No, let's face it: most people are too busy to scrub the walls every week. Even so, people who hate chaos do the bare minimum and keep things off the floor and their kitchen relatively clean.

This is important, as the American Psychological Association states that living and working in a messy environment leads to stress and anxiety. So, if someone wants to avoid chaos, always start with the home. Not only is this something everybody can do, but it's also therapeutic.

Advertisement

2. Toxic friends and family

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Most people grew up believing that family meant everything and that to abandon a friend was the greatest sin imaginable. However, as time grows, one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is toxic friends and family. Sorry, but the past means nothing when someone's current actions speak louder than their words.

From never showing up to making everything about themselves, toxic people will run their loved ones to the ground if it means getting what they want. And unfortunately, some people are so kindhearted that they don't see the warning signs until it's far too late.

This is bad, as according to clinical specialist and author Stephanie A. Sarkis, Ph.D., "Toxic people isolate their victims from friends and family, worsening your feelings of loneliness and social withdrawal."

This is why people need to check those closest to them. If they notice they're constantly being used as a therapist or are feeling drained, now is the time to slowly distance themselves, unless they want to ruin their mental health for the sake of loyalty.

Advertisement

3. Over-complicated relationships

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Sure, back in high school and college, it might've been normal to encounter complicated relationships. At an age where people are figuring themselves out, it's only normal that they'll be wishy-washy. But at some point, people grow out of this phase and become more confident and self-assured in themselves, leading to healthier relationships.

This is why one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is over-complicated relationships. Sorry, but nobody has time for complicated when they're a full-fledged adult trying to build something in this world. From wanting to climb the corporate ladder to wanting to start a family, the last thing a full-fledged adult needs is complications.

After all, human beings like certainty. According to licensed psychotherapist Bryan E. Robinson, Ph.D., "To the human mind, uncertainty equals danger. If your brain doesn't know what’s around the corner, it can’t keep you out of harm’s way."

So, while others might still be playing the game, people who hate chaos refuse to entertain nonsense, which is why they abandon complicated relationships.

Advertisement

4. Flaky plans

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's no greater frustration than meeting up with a friend only to have them bail last minute. After spending time getting ready, getting gas, driving to a place, and fretting about their clothing, the most disrespectful thing someone can do is cancel last minute. This is why one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is flaky plans. If someone isn't consistent enough, people who hate chaos tend not to bother them. Call them rude, but no evolved person will ever waste time giving someone their energy and not receiving anything in return.

No matter how much these individuals paint them out to be the bad guy, people who hate chaos understand that their peace of mind is more important than other people's comfort. After all, they can't change someone who's flaky. As career coach Marty Nemko, Ph.D., said, "People with peace of mind make reasonable efforts to solve problems but accept what is beyond their control."

So, never be afraid to cut inconsistent people off. Not only will this give them peace of mind, but it'll give them the time to invest in people who truly cherish their connection.

Advertisement

5. Overconsumption of media

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Nowadays, it's hard to go on social media without doomscrolling for hours on end. With so much nonsense going on in the world, many people find themselves feeling overwhelmed by the news, causing them to burn out. This is why one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is the overconsumption of media.

Like anything in life, there's a need for balance. From balancing relationships, jobs, and social media consumption, every single person needs to choose their time wisely. And while it's important to stay up to date on the news, it's equally important to know when to put your phone down and go on a walk.

According to Professor of Psychology Noam Shpancer, Ph.D., "Consuming too much news has the same effects on the mind as consuming too much food has on the body— immediate gratification followed by discomfort, deterioration, and dis-ease."

So, take a breather and do what people who hate chaos do. While it might not be easy, setting reminders or having a friend remind you can go a long way.

Advertisement

6. Inconsistent eating habits

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

To be fair, most people have been guilty of having inconsistent eating habits at some point in their lives. Blame it on a busy schedule or feeling burned out, but regardless, one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is inconsistent eating habits.

Sure, it might feel great to eat cereal every morning, but in the long run, someone's body needs much more than cereal and goldfish for dinner. Our body is our car, and without proper fuel, even the healthiest of people can crumble without a consistent and healthy eating schedule.

According to a study published in 2017, eating healthy leads to better physical and mental health. So, while it might be tempting to rush, find healthier alternatives. From healthy protein waffles to already cooked shrimp, people can season and throw in a pan; there are ways to make food nutritious and fast without completely inconveniencing yourself.

Advertisement

7. Multitasking

Estrada Anton | Shutterstock

Yes, multitasking might feel helpful in the moment. When someone forgets to do something or is too exhausted to start a new project early, it might feel easier to just knock everything out at once. However, not only is that ineffective, but it can quickly burn people out and bring more chaos into their lives.

This is why one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is multitasking. No matter how many people claim that multitasking is the best way to get things done, according to a study published in 2024, multitasking can have consequences on people's mental health.

With that being said, it's important to organize oneself. From going to bed at a reasonable time to fueling their body, having the energy to do things is the first step to quitting multitasking for good.

Advertisement

8. Impulse shopping

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

In a world that's becoming more stressful, the last thing people want to be is stressed and broke. Yet, as life becomes more chaotic, people naturally look for ways to distract themselves. However, the lengths people will go for a little distraction are severe, leading to poor choices.

This is why one thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is impulse shopping. Yes, it's tempting to buy all that skincare or to buy those fancy hair care products, but if it's going to make someone scramble financially, it's best to save up slowly and get it when they're in a better position.

Sure, it isn't the ideal solution, but remember: financial peace is much better than materialistic things. According to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, "Financial wellness is correlated with good health, while financial stress, including a high debt-income ratio, puts physical and mental health at risk." So, always save and budget things out. Not only will their pockets thank them, but so will their mental health.

Advertisement

9. Unfinished projects

kenchiro168 | Shutterstock

Another thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is unfinished projects. How many people have started a project, only to give up halfway through? If so, you're not alone. Many people have the momentum going at first, but as life gets in the way, they slowly lose the drive to finish.

And while there's nothing to be ashamed of, it's much better to work on a project one at a time rather than taking on multiple projects and never finishing. So, if someone truly wants to DIY something, start small, and if they can, ask for help. Having someone to work with isn't just fun. It also holds them accountable, which is another great way to avoid unfinished projects.

Advertisement

10. A disorganized phone

fizkes | Shutterstock

There are two types of people in this world: those who keep an organized phone and those who have hundreds of apps they barely use cluttering their homescreen. It's unfortunate, but many people probably fall into the latter category, as organizing their phone is the last thing on their to-do list.

However, not only is this a quick way to invite chaos into their lives, but it's another thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older. On the outside, this might not seem like a huge deal. However, think about how much people use their phones daily.

From work calls to scrolling on TikTok, people spend hours on their phones, from the moment they wake up to the hour before they go to sleep. So, while it might seem like a pain, don't forget to organize that phone! Your sanity will thank you for it.

Advertisement

11. Friendship built on gossip

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing people who hate chaos quietly abandon as they get older is friendship built on gossip. As fun as gossiping is, it also invites unnecessary drama into people's lives. From family drama to work drama, gossip can destroy relationships and even get people fired.

This is why people who hate chaos avoid gossip as much as possible. Unless it's with their trusted best friend or partner, they won't ever engage in it head-on since they know their peace of mind matters way more than a quick thrill. That being said, is this the most fun option out there? Of course not.

At the end of the day, everyone loves to talk about others, whether that be people they know in real life or those they see on the screen. However, if people want to avoid burnout or negativity, then kindly switching topics is a must.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.