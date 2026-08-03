People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Usually Collect 7 Things Younger Generations Throw Out Almost Immediately

People who grew up in the 60s, 70s and 80s developed a very different relationship with possessions. They reused and repurposed everything, especially since money was tight and replacing something wasn't easy.

For younger generations, however, who are used to convenience, they don't have the habit of collecting things. To them, it's simply clutter.

Younger generations tend to immediately throw out the things people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s usually collect

1. Glass jars and food containers

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Baby boomers and Gen Xers have the ability to see potential in an empty container. Jars that once held food aren't useless, and could be used as future containers for literally anything.

Younger generations may be more likely to recycle or throw away containers once they're empty, but older generations grew up watching their parents, who grew up during the Great Depression, wash them and use them again. The idea of buying a new container for something that could easily go into an old jar feels unnecessary.

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2. Plastic bags and shopping bags

Getting a plastic shopping bag didn't always feel like a disposable item. For older generations, they were taught to be resourceful, so any extra bags they accumulated were used for everything. They carried their lunch in it or stored other household items in those bags.

They often developed this habit because reusing everyday items was the norm. While today you can get almost anything you want with the click of a button, back then it was difficult to get your hands on it. So, it was used until it broke or wore down.

Younger people may be more conscious of the environment and single-use plastics, but many households now have reusable shopping bags. Despite this, they may immediately throw away plastic bags, seeing no use for them.

3. Takeout containers

The plastic container that once held takeaway food can have a surprisingly long second life. People who grew up in the 60s, 70s and 80s were used to saving everything they could, so a takeout container from last night's meal can easily double as a place to keep leftovers or a container for small craft supplies.

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The container itself may be more valuable than whatever originally came inside it. Perhaps it stores precious mementos, or even stays in the cupboard to be used in the future. But younger generations will eat the food that came in it, and toss it in the recycling bin.

4. Furniture they could repair instead of replace

For older generations, a wobbly chair or a couch with peeling fabric isn't something that should be thrown away and replaced. Instead, it's something that can be refurbished. It might need a screw tightened or could be reupholstered.

They were accustomed to repairing things because replacing them wasn't financially practical. Furniture was seen as an investment that families could make use of for decades. They may even pass them down to their own kids as heirlooms.

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Younger generations, however, have grown up in a world where inexpensive furniture can be delivered and replaced easily. To them, the idea of repairing an old piece of furniture just isn't appealing or interesting. They also really don't want any of their parents' things, even if those items mean a lot to them.

5. Old clothing

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When people were raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s, they didn't just throw things away. Because of that, they'll save old clothing, especially if it's still technically wearable.

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If an item can be worn around the house or turned into something else, like a rag for cleaning, it stays in their home. They're in the mindset of getting the most out of every item before deciding it's reached the end of its life.

While older generations keep these clothes, younger people will donate it or go to a secondhand shop for more. In fact, because they're so focused on sustainability, they make up a good chunk of people buying from thrift stores. But that doesn't mean they want to keep their old clothing.

6. Greeting cards and handwritten letters

Some older people struggle to throw away paper items like as birthday cards or letters from loved ones. These objects have no practical purpose, but they're still considered sentimental items. They may feel nostalgic for a time long past, and it's their way of triggering memories.

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A handwritten letter could represent a significant moment in their life. It may have taken days to arrive, and someone had to sit down and write it. It carries memories in a way that text messages can't.

For young people, they're more comfortable letting go of sentimental papers because digital photographs and messages preserve their memories without taking up physical space.

7. Small household items they might need someday

Because certain things weren't immediately available to them, Gen Xers and baby boomers had to be resourceful. They couldn't always just run to the store to replace something. If an item broke, they improvised.

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While younger people may think they're just collecting items for no reason, they're just waiting for the right moment to use it. Things may be a bit cluttered, but older generations are all about using what they have.

For Gen Zers and millennials, items like this are just clutter. They sit in drawers and cupboards for years at a time, instead of being actually used for something. They prefer to just replace items as needed, whereas people who grew up in the 60s, 70s and 80s have a stronger instinct to save and repair.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.