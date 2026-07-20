People Raised In The 60s & 70s Had 8 Life Goals That Younger Generations Don't Usually Have

In the 60s and 70s, the measures of success were defined by whether or not people owned a home or were in a long-lasting marriage. People truly believed in the American Dream, and they worked hard to achieve it.

Unfortunately, those same life goals are basically non-existent with younger generations. While baby boomers and Gen Xers led with patience and perseverance, Gen Zers and millennials tend to prioritize personal fulfillment and luxury.

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People who grew up in the 60s and 70s had life goals that younger generations don't usually have

1. Climbing the corporate ladder to the top

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People raised in the 60s and 70s grew up in a time where the best way to have stability was getting a big promotion and rising through the ranks at work. With a swanky title and large income, people felt like their position in society was set in stone.

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The cream of the crop was having a sturdy job in a higher-up position, and being able to not just put food on the table for your family, but to feel secure and not worried about finances. Today, this definition of success has shifted quite drastically.

People are still wanting to get promoted and get a bump in salary, but that's not always the end goal now. They're not looking for simple careers to satisfy their needs, but rather, wealth that satisfies their desires.

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2. A long-term career at one company

Even without a promotion, people raised in the 60s and 70s valued the stability of a consistent job. Having a paycheck that was reliable meant being able to pay bills and groceries, and even small luxuries like a dinner out at a restaurant.

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Knowing that you had job security was one of the main goals, so long as you had a steady income. But now, job-hopping has replaced spending years at one company. Feeling dissatisfied with the progression of their career or the role they're filling, younger generations bounce around in order to find the perfect fit.

In fact, the average Gen Z employee will only stay at a company around 1.1 years before moving onto their next position. In comparison to baby boomers, who stayed at their jobs for at least eight years, younger people don't have life-long commitments to one particular career.

3. Owning a suburban home

In the 60s, homeownership was a more reasonable goal. Approximately 68 out of 100 Americans were able to afford a home, but now, it rests at 43 out of 100 Americans. The median cost of a home in 1960, when adjusted for inflation, was $104,619, but now, it's $240,500, a 129% increase.

It's much more common to find younger generations searching for apartments or rentals rather than purchasing a home. They simply can't afford it, and don't want to be stuck in one area their entire lives. They're much more prone to moving around the country rather than growing old in their childhood town.

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4. Having a spare room for guests

For people raised in the 60s and 70s, having a spare room meant you were rich. Homeownership was already an attainable goal, so people could purchase homes, even starter homes, with more than one bedroom.

Today, a lot of people wouldn't blink an eye at having an extra room in their home. These rooms likely were converted into play rooms or offices, and aren't seen as a display of wealth but rather an expectation.

Back then, it was a life goal to get a large home that had a white picket fence and a sprawling lawn, but these days, an extra room is something even the middle-class has in their homes.

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5. Becoming a stay-at-home mom

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For baby boomer women, becoming a homemaker was a goal of many. While some women wanted to pursue a career in addition to motherhood, a large percentage of women were stay-at-home mothers. In fact, in 1967, 49% of women took on this role.

Rather than going to school or focusing on their careers, they strived to start a family. They would pour all their time and energy into tending to their children, and taking care of responsibilities in the home.

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Today, younger generations aren't sticking to the goal of getting married and starting a family. To them, it's outdated. More and more young people are choosing not to have children at all, instead focusing on their education and achieving their dreams.

6. A college degree

Since many women were expected to get married and become moms early, and men were finding blue collar jobs or careers that required no degree, college wasn't much of a necessity. Still, many people had the goal to attend university, as it was much more affordable.

Unfortunately, the cost of college has risen around 157%, making it something that most people can't afford or having to take out substantial student loans. Additionally, many careers require degrees. While younger generations are attending college, it's not always a lofty goal.

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7. Getting married young

Baby boomers were intent on marrying young because it was something their parents also did. The sooner they married and had children, the closer they were to that picturesque American Dream.

It's not uncommon for younger generations to want to get married, but their reasoning is much different. They're waiting longer to get married because they want to be with someone they actually like, not just out of necessity.

While people are obviously still dating and entering relationships that hold value, marriage isn't a requirement anymore. Instead, they may choose to live with one another as long-term partners, without spending money on elaborate weddings.

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8. Becoming self-sufficient

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The 60s and 70s brought about many self-sufficient communities and families that saved money by creating their own things. They relied on each other and the environment around them, instead of putting their energy and money into material things.

Whether it was starting a vegetable garden or sewing clothing back together, they were resourceful, often reusing items over and over again instead of throwing them out and buying something new.

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For younger generations, they grew up with immediate gratification. They can have anything they want just by pressing a simple button on their phones. People today would rather spend more for convenience than grow something homemade or use their hands for a purpose.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her work focuses on lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationship topics.