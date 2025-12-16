Generational differences become increasingly more noticeable when the habits of each generation are considered. Baby boomers typically develop certain habits that align with the way they were raised and what the period of time they grew up looked like.

People in younger generations often have a hard time understanding these habits due to the fact that they have grown up in a very different world. In a time where digital technology is taking over, younger generations find these certain habits pointless for boomers to continue practicing.

These are 11 habits boomers can’t give up that seem pointless to younger generations

1. Saving money

The economy that baby boomers experienced while growing up is significantly different than the economy younger generations are now living in. Younger generations have a harder time being able to save anything due to higher costs of living and stagnant wages. Because of this, they may find the boomers' habit of saving everything pointless.

According to California Retirement Advisors, a financial planning firm that helps individuals that are either in retirement or planning to retire manage their money in the most efficient way, “Instead of congratulating a group that is likely to live longer in retirement than previous generations have, some conversations accuse boomers of hoarding wealth, while others suggest that policy mistakes by leaders in the cohort have held back younger generations economically.” Younger generations feel that the wealth accumulated by boomers is unfair, and instead of sitting on and saving their wealth, they should be spending more to help benefit the economy.

2. Keeping loose change

Baby boomers are from a less technologically advanced generation. Cash and change payments were more prevalent when they were growing up than they are nowadays. Considering this is what boomers are used to, they will typically have a habit of keeping loose change.

However, this is a habit that younger generations find entirely pointless for boomers to keep doing. Digital payments have become much more common, occasionally making cash payments inconvenient. Younger generations are therefore much more likely to pay with a debit or credit card instead of cash.

A survey by The Harris Poll found that over half of Gen Z will only use cash payments as a last resort. Younger generations who have grown up in such a digital age will typically think it makes more sense for boomers to adapt to the technological changes and stop keeping all their loose change.

3. Printing everything

Younger generations are used to handling any kind of information digitally. For this reason, they view the habit of printing everything that boomers have developed as pointless.

Not only do younger generations, like millennials and Gen Z, believe that electronic documents are more efficient than print because everything is right at the fingertips of an individual, but they also think that digital prints are more environmentally friendly due to the impact they have on one’s carbon footprint. “In this sense, younger generations are increasingly taking to heart the importance of sustainable waste management. Indeed, it is fair to say that millennials and Gen Z are at the forefront of plastic and packaging-free products,” explains Waste Management Magazine, a business information resource for individuals in the solid waste and recycling industry.

4. Holding on to expired food

Many boomers were raised with a scarcity mindset, and they typically remain very frugal throughout their lives. It was drilled into their minds that if they never wasted anything, then they would never want for anything. Sometimes this may cause them to hold onto things that really should be thrown away, like expired food.

This is a habit that younger generations not only find pointless but also consider a safety hazard. They were born into a time where there was much less food insecurity, and while resourcefulness is still taught, it is not nearly as pushed on younger generations as it was on boomers.

5. Calling instead of texting

To younger generations, texting is the most convenient form of digital communication. Unlike calling, they enjoy that texting does not require immediate attention, and it does not disrupt their flow.

Most boomers would rather pick up the phone and call someone instead of texting them. This is a habit that developed due to the way they were raised. When they were growing up, people either met in person to talk or used a landline. Since this is what they are used to, they continue the habit of calling instead of texting, which younger generations consider pointless.

6. Using cash for large purchases

Many boomers have a habit of using cash for large purchases instead of using digital payments. Sometimes they prefer cash payments because they believe it helps them to control debt and keep them secure from digital risks. They likely developed this mindset due to being raised on physical currency and learning how to manage physical money rather than digitally managing it.

This is a habit that younger generations typically view as irrational in such a digital age. They view digital payments as much more convenient and beneficial because they can build credit and earn rewards and perks when using a credit or debit card.

7. Memorizing phone numbers

Boomers grew up during a time when phones would not automatically save contacts. If they wanted to call people back, memorizing phone numbers was the most convenient habit for them to develop. Younger generations have a hard time understanding why boomers still practice this habit in today’s world.

They feel that relying on technology to memorize is the most convenient and efficient way. While younger generations would consider this to be better, it can often lead to “digital amnesia,” which is what happens when an individual depends so heavily on technology that their ability to remember things is inhibited.

8. Leaving long voicemails

Younger generations prefer instant, less time-consuming communication. This is why they usually respond better to text than they do to phone calls.

Boomers are more likely to call, and if they do not get a response, they typically leave lengthy voicemails. They may view leaving a voicemail as the polite thing to do after their call has been missed. This is a habit that younger generations view as pointless because they feel as though a short text tends to be easier to digest, and they believe it feels more personal.

9. Using email instead of texting

Some boomers have a habit of using email instead of texting people. Younger generations find this habit pointless because it disregards what their generation finds efficient: informal, fast-paced digital communication.

Younger generations are used to texting in a casual manner and emailing in a more professional manner. They view boomers trying to combine these two different forms of communication as confusing and unnecessary.

10. Offering unsolicited advice

While many boomers have a habit of offering unsolicited advice, they usually do so to offer wisdom to others, and it comes from a place of love. Despite having pure intentions, younger generations may find this annoying, or they may feel judged.

Considering they are not asking for advice, they may consider this a pointless thing to make a habit of. Younger generations would likely be more receptive to advice from boomers if they were to first ask permission to give their advice.

11. Clipping physical coupons

Younger generations typically prefer efficiency. Due to this, they struggle to understand why boomers still take the time to physically cut coupons when they could just use digital coupons.

Boomers come from an era that was not as digitally advanced, so valuing tangible savings comes naturally to them. There are many habits that boomers have that younger generations struggle to find the purpose in, which is typically just the result of growing up in different eras.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.