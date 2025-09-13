Gen X, or those born between 1965 and 1980, live for nostalgia. One study looking to discover how to keep Gen X loyal to brands found that more than anything, they love things that take them back in time. They value their time and want to dedicate it to things they can trust. For example, they may not be ready to switch to the latest technology, like Bluetooth headphones, when they know the ones that plug into their device are reliable.

This loyalty to the past and what has worked best for them over time has shown that Gen X is not ready to give up certain things that bring them joy, whether or not they actually use them in their daily lives. They love things that positively impact their quality of life, and many have found these items do the trick. Whether they hold nostalgic or sentimental value, or something they feel is important, they refuse to throw them away, even if they barely reach for them each day.

11 outdated items Gen X refuses to throw away even if they never use them

1. Blank CDs and DVDs

peepo from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I don’t know about you, but my car doesn’t even have a CD player anymore, and I have no need to burn movies onto blank DVDs with everything streaming, but there is a sentimental value to these outdated items.

While this may seem silly to most of us, Gen X may be onto something by saving these items. The lifespan of a CD or DVD is up to 200 years, so if streaming platforms are ever down, they have no fear! So, not only does it bring them back to their youth, but there may be a logical reason behind hoarding these, even if they never use them.

2. Piles of old, unknown wires

Lunamarina via Canva

I am definitely guilty of this one, even if I am a millennial. I have a drawer full of wires. Chargers to who knows what! Maybe a phone I haven’t had in years or an outdated computer I upgraded long ago.

Gen X is resourceful and hates to be wasteful. As a result, they may keep these cords thinking that they have a use for them, or will one day need them. More often than not, they probably haven’t had the devices for years.

3. Floppy discs

PeachLoveU from Getty Images via Canva

To access the information on a floppy disc, you need a USB adaptor that the average Gen Xer likely does not have on hand. Does that prevent them from keeping these nostalgic discs? No way!

The likelihood that they even know what is on the discs is low, but the nostalgia and sentimental value are enough to keep them from trashing them.

4. Clothes from high school

pocstock via Canva

What is more nostalgic than your favorite pair of jeans or cheerleading uniform from your high school glory days? Very few things, according to Gen X!

Whether or not the clothes fit doesn’t matter. Having the tangible items from a period of time they miss means more. Though they are outdated, and they will likely never wear them again, they keep them on hand for nostalgic reasons.

5. Landline phones

Ton Photographer 4289 via Canva

I haven’t had a landline since the early 2000s, but some Gen Xers have kept theirs and refuse to give it up. However, there may be a need for them now.

Even if Gen X (and everyone else) relies entirely on cell phones, having a backup landline could be beneficial. These phones run on a different system than cell phones and are more reliable during storms or other outages that impact cell data.

So, the next time you want to laugh at a Gen Xer for having a home phone they never use, they might actually be on the right side of this conversation!

6. Vintage cameras

WebDonut from pixabay via Canva

I’ve noticed many Gen Zers are embracing the vintage cameras their Gen X parents have saved over the years. Whether it's a camcorder or an original digital camera, they refused to throw them away even though they never used them, but now they are making a comeback.

Film cameras, classic digital ones, and camcorders are loved by the younger generations. Although Gen X never used them following their height of popularity, their kids may be enjoying their parents' outdated items that they refused to trash.

7. Mixed tape collections

MarkPiovesan from Getty Images via Canva

Do they have a cassette player? Probably not! Does that mean they throw out their beloved mixed tape collections? Absolutely not!

These tapes hold too much sentimental value for them to simply trash. Days of young love or dedication from close friends to create the perfect mix for them means more than actually listening does. They will never throw these things out.

8. Old video game consoles

M-Production from Getty Images via Canva

A study found that Gen X was the first generation to engage in digital game play. This means that the old consoles they have mean a lot to them.

While younger generations may be the ones who have most embraced video game culture, Gen X were the ones who made it popular to begin with. They will never trash their old Sega even if they haven’t touched it for decades.

9. Undeveloped disposable camera film

pasiphae via Canva

Rolls and rolls of undeveloped, disposable camera film clog up their junk drawers, but they can’t bring themselves to throw them away.

It is harder to find places that still develop film, and the likelihood that the film has expired is high. However, Gen X can’t imagine parting ways with their memories.

10. The random instrument they set out to learn, but never did

Viktor Mogilat from Pexels via Canva

I know I am guilty of this one. I took up the clarinet in my middle school band, but never put any effort into truly honing the craft. When I moved a few years ago, I found my poor, abandoned instrument.

Gen X was no different. Maybe they wanted to be like Kurt Cobain and learn the guitar, but never got around to it. They’ll still hold on to that instrument for nostalgic reasons.

11. Physical maps

Skitterphoto from Pexels via Canva

We can get anywhere we need to go with the GPS on our phones. However, I have fallen victim to a glitch with my phone’s GPS that left me driving around San Francisco aimlessly, even though I am a Bay Area native. Gen X might be on to something with keeping these maps.

No, they likely do not use them often, but they keep them on hand in case their GPS ever fails them the way mine did. That is a very rare occurrence, but it doesn’t stop Gen X from keeping their maps out of the trash.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.