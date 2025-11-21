Keeping a high vibe is important not only to keep people around you happy, but also to do the same for yourself. Let’s face it, it isn’t always easy to keep a good vibe within yourself. Things can be difficult. It’s totally normal to get caught up in negative feelings. The good news is that there are simple phrases you can incorporate into your life to raise your vibe and boost your self-esteem.

“Positive self-talk can help you improve your outlook on life. It can also have lasting positive health benefits, including improved well-being and a better quality of life,” says Kimberly Holland. “If you tend to have negative self-talk and err on the side of pessimism, you can change it. It takes time and practice, but you can develop uplifting positive self-talk.“ Taking the time to learn positive self-talk can be difficult, but there are many benefits to incorporating phrases that will instantly boost your vibe. When you are happy with yourself, you will please everyone around you.

These are 11 simple phrases that instantly raise your vibe

1. ‘I’m exactly where I am meant to be’

We can get caught up in the idea that we need to constantly be growing. While personal growth is important, chasing unrealistic goals can take a negative toll on our mental health. When we are pushing ourselves too hard, our vibe can go down. We can feel like failures, even if we are doing our very best. We can actually prevent ourselves from excelling when we are so caught up in how we are not moving forward.

Telling yourself that you are exactly where you are meant to be will help ground you. Instead of being upset by where you aren’t, you can look at the good in where you are. Whether that be in your career or relationship, or your friendships and family situation, grounding yourself in where you are will raise your vibe instantly. You can find comfort in who you are as a person that way.

2. ‘Everything always works out for me’

If you are anything like me, you can get caught up in the anxiety of the future. We are struggling to find solace in what is yet to come. The unknown is a terrifying thing. However, grounding ourselves by reminding ourselves that everything will always work out makes a difference. It can easily raise your vibe.

“A positive mindset is a key factor in achieving success and happiness. It helps you approach challenges with optimism, stay motivated, and maintain focus on your goals. By fostering a positive attitude, you can improve your mental well-being, enhance your productivity, and create a fulfilling life. Generating positive energy through daily affirmations and positive statements is essential for maintaining this mindset,” says the Insight Timer Blog.

3. ‘I choose peace’

Protecting your peace can be difficult. If you are a people pleaser, you may get caught up in going out of your way to help. This can be complicated. While you’re doing everything you can for the people in your life, you might get too caught up in the drama that comes along with it. Your vibe can get pulled down by the people around you.

Instead, saying you protect your peace will instantly boost your morale. It’s a wonderful reminder that you are looking out for yourself. When others are pulling you down, the best thing you can do for yourself is step away from the situation and embrace your peace.

4. ‘The universe has my back’

It can be difficult to believe that everything will work out in the end. It’s important to keep your vibe high by reminding yourself that you are not in this situation alone. The universe has your back. Making the affirmation that the universe has your back can help you keep your vibe high.

“The practice of trusting that the Universe has your back no matter what is the greatest gift you can give yourself. It’s all about living in certainty. It’s about being in a place where, regardless of what’s happening around you, you can trust,” says life coach Gabby Bernstein. “With this practice, obstacles are opportunities to deepen your love of the Universe, and difficult situations are divine spiritual assignments that help you heal and grow.”

5. ‘I radiate love’

I don’t know about you, but I struggle to find confidence in my ability to show love to the people in my life. I know that I do, but it can be hard to feel that way. Sometimes, it can be because I don’t feel it back. Or, I feel like the people in my life are so wonderful that I can’t compare to how much love they show me. It can bring down my vibe.

Instead of focusing on the negative, try reminding yourself that you radiate love. The people you meet can sense that you are a loving person. Telling yourself this uplifting phrase can make a difference in your vibe when you are feeling down.

6. ‘I attract love’

Going hand-in-hand with radiating love, it’s important to remind yourself that you also attract it. Your vibe can be ruined by the pain you feel when it seems others are not appreciating you the way you deserve. You have to remind yourself that you attract love. People with genuine and pure intentions are drawn to you. It will instantly boost your self-esteem when your vibe needs a pick-me-up. Saying this phrase when you are looking for the right person can also be beneficial.

“To begin with, attracting anything to your life, including a worthy partner, is possible if you believe it. Affirmations for attracting love work hand-in-hand with your mindset — the way you think. Once your mindset changes, your attitude changes as well. Also, without the right mindset, it’s hard to achieve anything,” says Racheal Pace. “If you believe you deserve all the good things in life, you will naturally be attracted to all good things till you achieve your objectives.”

7. ‘I am enough’

This is a phrase I say to myself often. Let’s be real, it’s hard to keep our confidence up sometimes. Whether we are comparing ourselves to others or feeling low about what we believe is a lack of achievement, it can be hard to keep our heads up. A lack of confidence can sink your vibe. However, this is a phrase that can help lift it.

“Believing you are enough is a journey. It takes time and action. And the path isn’t usually a straight one. Once you reach that destination of believing you are enough, it takes work to stay there. The state of ‘enough-ness’ is one you can return to again and again once you truly believe all you are is all you need to be,” writes Julia Ubbenga for Rich in What Matters. “And let me repeat, you are all you need to be. You are, and always have been, enough. Now is the time for you to believe it.”

8. ‘I release what I can’t control’

There are so many aspects of life that are completely out of our control. No matter how hard we work to try to stay in charge, life doesn’t work out like that. Fearing the unknown and trying to control the uncontrollable will negatively impact your overall vibe. One way to prevent burnout from this vicious cycle is by reminding yourself that you can’t control the people and world around you; instead, you have to let go.

The phrase ‘I release what I can’t control’ can make you feel so much lighter. It can be difficult to believe at first. However, repeating this phrase over and over will remind you that you have to let go of what is out of your hands. Instead, focus on what is in your control, and you can properly let go of what is not.

9. ‘Something good will come’

It can be easy to get caught in a rut. If it feels like everything is going wrong in your life, you may believe that nothing good will ever come your way. You’ll be brought down by the pain you feel. You can’t properly move forward and attract the good if your vibe is being brought down by the issues you are facing. Instead, you need to remind yourself that you attract good.

The phrase ‘something good will come’ can easily boost your vibe, even if it takes time to actually believe it. Saying it over and over to yourself will open you up to new and exciting opportunities. You must remind yourself that you are deserving of good things and that they will come to you. It’s the best way to boost bad vibes.

10. 'I am a good person'

It’s hard not to let people get into our heads. Whether it’s a bad ex or a friendship ending, your vibe can go down because others make you believe you are not a good person. However, no matter what people say, you are a good person. It’s a phrase that you can easily say to yourself to raise your vibe when things get hard.

“When you feel deep down like a bad soldier — or simply not like a good person — you're more likely to act that way, to be casually snippy, self-indulgent, selfish, or hurtful. On the other hand, when you feel your own natural goodness, you are more likely to act in good ways. Knowing your own goodness, you're more able to recognize it in others. Seeing the good in yourself and others, you're more likely to do what you can to build the good in the world we share,” says Rick Hanson, Ph.D.

11. ‘People like me’

Your vibe can hit an all-time low if you are feeling lonely and unliked. It can be your mind playing tricks on you. You likely have many people in your corner who enjoy your company and only want the best for you. When you have that negative thought weighing you down, your vibe will be completely off to those in your life. They may end up distancing themselves from you as a result, even though you are likable. You have to repeat this phrase to remind yourself on those days you are doubting who you are.

“We live in an age where genuine connection is both deeply needed and increasingly rare. If the liking gap teaches us anything, it’s this: We’re often our own worst evaluators. And that’s a problem worth correcting,” says Joe Navarro, M.A. “So, the next time you leave a conversation wondering if you came across well, remind yourself: the science says you probably did. In fact, the person you just spoke with may be walking away thinking, 'That was really nice.'”

