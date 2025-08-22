6 Morning Habits Of People Who Are Extremely Self-Disciplined, According To Psychology

So you've tried your whole life to become a morning person — you know, the people who wake up early to work out so they don't have to worry about it later, or better yet, the people who have enough time to eat a proper breakfast in the morning.

Those are the people that we wish we could become, but somehow can't seem to accomplish. You wake up with barely enough time to brush your teeth, never mind drink a cup of coffee, or anything for that matter, before leaving the house.

If you're tired of that daunting five minutes you leave yourself to get ready for the day or the fear you have for your alarm clock, then we suggest you continue reading and prepare to transform your life from the time you wake up.

Here are 6 morning habits of people who are extremely self-disciplined:

1. They set their alarm clock and stick to it

Say "goodbye" to your beloved snooze button and get your you-know-what out of bed! This is the first and most painful step to enjoying the many benefits of an early morning wake-up call. A fixed wake time can help reduce the feelings of grogginess and impaired cognitive function experienced immediately upon waking.

Research has actually shown that hitting the snooze button can disrupt your REM sleep cycle, causing increased drowsiness, fatigue, and mood swings. It is recommended to set your alarm for the latest possible time and then commit to getting out of bed when the first alarm goes off.

2. They get ample amount of quality sleep

Notice we didn't say "get eight hours of sleep." We understand that a specific amount of sleep isn't always possible, so what's key here is getting a good night's sleep.

Invest in some comfy sheets — you know, the ones with the super high thread count — and find yourself in the deepest, most restful sleep of your life.

3. They rehydrate as soon as they wake up

After a full night of sleep, your body is dehydrated and begging for something to wake it up. Start your early mornings off with a mug of warm lemon water; it's the equivalent of hitting the reset button for your body.

Some great add-ins include ginger and honey, both of which will kick-start your metabolism for a positive day ahead.

Studies have shown that even mild dehydration can impair cognitive function. Focusing on replenishing fluids lost overnight can improve mental clarity, reduce fatigue, and enhance memory.

4. They kick off the day with a workout

Going for a jog is probably the last thing on your mind when waking up at the crack of dawn, but it is a surefire way to get your mind and body ready for an early morning.

Better yet, sign yourself up for an early morning workout class the night before as a way to force your very tired self out of bed. Even a quick morning workout will get your endorphins pumping, beginning your day on the right foot — literally.

5. They never skip breakfast

You've probably heard this before, but we're going to repeat it — breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And we promise, once you get in the routine of eating breakfast every morning, you'll love it so much that you'll find yourself waking up extra early just to fit it in.

Studies show that breakfast consumption is linked to improved concentration, memory, and problem-solving skills. It can also lead to better academic outcomes and reduced behavioral problems in educational settings.

6. They get a java jolt

Coffee is seriously the eighth wonder of the world, and is the final step in transforming you into that morning person you always wanted to be.

Studies indicate that caffeine, particularly in the morning, can boost positive emotions like happiness and enthusiasm. Morning coffee consumption has also been linked to a reduced risk of early death and heart disease due to its effects on the body's sleep-wake cycle and anti-inflammatory properties.

