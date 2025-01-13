3 Morning Habits Of People Who Stay Sharp Into Their 80s And Beyond, According To Psychology

Staying mentally sharp into your 80s is not just about luck; it’s about lifestyle. Those who remain mentally agile often have daily habits that they stick to religiously. These people know that maintaining mental acuity is about nurturing the mind, much like caring for our bodies.

These healthy habits — lifelong learning, physical activity, healthy eating, social interactions, embracing change, quality sleep, mental exercises, and a positive outlook — all contribute to cognitive health. It’s not just about adopting these habits but making them an integral part of our lives.

The morning habits of people who stay sharp well into their 80s:

1. They plan their day

If you frequently procrastinate or struggle to stay consistent, try to be more disciplined about your outlining process. My own rule is that I always outline the day before I start living it. Then the following morning, my outline is like a recipe waiting for me to simply follow instructions.

I don’t have to think about what I’m going to write because that’s already taken care of. All I have to do is fill in the gaps in the outline I already created. When people struggle to live a life they love, very often it is a discipline problem, just not in the way they think.

If you’re trying to be more disciplined at the moment of creation, you’re too late. Discipline is the practice that prepares you ahead of time to create more easily.

So ask yourself two questions:

What’s an important part of my day that I don’t do as consistently as I would like? What would it look like to “outline” that day ahead of time?

And remember, discipline is about making things easier on yourself, not harder.

2. They create a warm-up ritual

In college, I got into a strange habit. Whenever I needed to study or write a paper, I would wander around campus in the evening and find an empty classroom.

Then I’d spread out all my notes and books across a table and open up my laptop. Next, I’d pull out my nice big pair of studio-quality headphones, cue up this one particular Dave Matthews Band song, close my eyes, and just listen. When the song was over, I took my headphones off and got to work.

I didn’t know it at the time but this was my warm-up ritual. A warm-up ritual is a brief, repetitive activity you do immediately before you begin your work.

Like outlining your work ahead of time, there are numerous benefits to having a warm-up ritual for your creative work. But the biggest benefit I get from it is this:

A warm-up ritual quiets your monkey mind and allows your creative energies to flow.

Your monkey mind is that obnoxious, incessant, and overly negative voice in your head that won’t shut up about how dumb a particular idea is, how likely you are to fail or screw up, or all the awful things people will think if you ket your work see the light of day. Negative self-talk is another term for it.

Whatever you want to call it, one thing is clear: nothing kills the creative mood more than a judgmental inner narrator. Of course, you can’t just tell your inner critic to be quiet.

The more you argue with it and fight with it, the worse it gets (and the lower your odds of actually getting any work done become). So you need a way to indirectly quiet the monkey mind. Enter, the warm-up ritual.

A consistent morning routine can significantly benefit individuals by boosting energy levels, improving productivity, reducing stress, enhancing mood, and promoting better focus and concentration. 2018 research found that by aligning the body's natural rhythms through regular wake-up time, a set morning routine minimizes the number of small decisions needed early in the day, freeing up mental energy for more critical tasks.

Warm-up rituals work because of their repetitive, unthinking, and almost hypnotic quality. And once you’ve quieted that overly verbal and critical part of your brain, the more creative and productive part is free to do its thing.

Ready to create your warm-up ritual? Don’t overthink it. The simpler the better:

It could be listening to a particular piece of music like my example from college.

It could be sipping a warm cup of coffee or tea and watching the sunrise (or set).

It could even be answering mindless emails for a few minutes (Although he didn’t frame it as such, I heard organizational psychologist Adam Grant explain that he usually does this before he starts his creative writing for the day).

The goal of discipline is to unleash your creativity by eliminating obstacles to it.

3. They stop fighting their procrastination and validate it instead

Procrastination is the single biggest reason I hear from people who are struggling to do their creative work. And while everything from social media to work-from-home policies has made it harder to stay focused and do the work, I think the biggest reason people procrastinate is because they are confused about what procrastination is.

Most people confuse the urge to procrastinate with the act of procrastinating:

When you sit down to start working, you feel a little anxiety about how to proceed. And as a way to distract yourself from that anxiety, your mind suggests a more appealing alternative: Check social media!

Like gravity, you glance down at your phone and feel a pull to open it up and lose yourself in the stream of novelty and outrage.

But crucially, you haven’t procrastinated on your work yet. At this point, it’s merely a suggestion from your mind (with a little feeling behind it).

This is the stage where creatives get into trouble… Most people’s natural reaction to feeling the urge to procrastinate is self-judgment: Ugh, I’m such a procrastinator… Why can’t I just focus?!

The problem with this knee-jerk self-criticism is that you’ve added a second layer of painful emotion onto your experience. So now, in addition to the initial anxiety and desire to procrastinate, you’ve also got a bunch of shame and anger weighing you down too.

At this point, you’ve got so much painful emotion on board that the urge to procrastinate is far stronger because the potential for relief in distraction is far greater. This means your likelihood of actually acting on your urge to procrastinate and check social media is much higher. And more often than not, you will.

On the other hand, consider this:

You feel the urge to procrastinate as a way to alleviate your anxiety.

But instead of criticizing yourself for feeling the urge to procrastinate, you instead validate it: I do feel kind of anxious, but that’s pretty normal and okay. Even great creators feel anxious about creating. And everybody feels the urge to procrastinate — it’s just my mind trying to be helpful. Maybe I’ll try doing a little bit of work for a few minutes and see how I feel then…

Because you’ve validated your urge to procrastinate — remind yourself that it’s understandable and okay to feel that way and that you do have other options — not only do you not add a bunch of painful emotion onto yourself, but you bring on board more values-aligned feelings like compassion and relief from remembering that you’re not the only one, for instance.

As a result, you are much more likely to get over the initial hump of wanting to procrastinate and stay focused.

If self-judgment is the worst vice you can fall into as a creator, then self-compassion is the best virtue you can aspire to.

When you understand the difference between feeling the urge to procrastinate and the act of procrastinating, you open up a space. In this space, you can choose to build a new habit that’s far more conducive to your creativity and productivity:

You can validate your procrastination instead of fighting it. The highest form of discipline is learning to be gentle with yourself.

Nick Wignall is a psychologist and writer sharing practical advice for emotional health and well-being. He is the founder of The Friendly Minds newsletter.