Older Generations Don't Usually Care About 11 Things Gen Z Often Whines About

Gen Z makes up just over 20% of the U.S. population, dealing with problems that are highly relatable, like difficulties with finding full-time employment or affordable housing. But some of the things Gen Z whines about are also things that no one else really feels the need to complain about.

Even if Gen Z’s complaints don’t always make sense to older generations, their experiences are still valid and worth taking into consideration. After all, they're shaping our society for the better in many ways.

Gen Z often complains about these things that other generations don't care much about:

1. Paying with cash

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Gen Z’s digital literacy outpaces older generations, which puts them in a position to drive major changes. They're shifting the financial market when it comes to how they buy things. But Gen Z tends to complain about paying with cash, which doesn’t matter to anyone else.

In fact, 85% of Gen Z would rather use contactless payment over cash. They think using actual paper money is an outdated and inconvenient way to buy things. They want shopping to be a quick, seamless process, and paying with their phones makes that happen.

As convenient as they may be, digital wallets come with hidden costs. As it turns out, 60% of Gen Z said they spend more money with tap-to-pay than other methods. Paying with cash makes purchases tangible, while using a digital wallet makes it harder for people to track how much they’re actually spending.

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2. Writing emails

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If there’s one thing that sets Gen Z apart from other generations, it's the way they communicate. They’ve mastered the fine art of using emojis and distilling conversations down to the bare necessities, but their hard-and-fast approach doesn’t always set them apart in a positive way. Gen Z really doesn't like emails and will whine about sending them, though that discomfort is normal for everyone else.

Gen Z makes fun of older generations, but millennials and Gen Xers understand the nuances of crafting the perfect work email in a way Gen Z doesn’t. They’re entirely accustomed to the formality of emailing, especially in the corporate world.

Gen Z complains that emailing is inefficient and anxiety-provoking, and leaves their emails unread at a higher rate than other office workers do.

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3. Websites that load too slowly

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Slow-loading websites are irritating, but for Gen Zers, who are used to instant gratification and convenience, they constantly whine about it. Every generation that came before remembers the screech of dial-up modems that tied up the phone lines. They were haunted by the image of a pixelated hourglass that appeared whenever a website loaded slowly.

Patience was a requirement of the early internet experience, which Gen Z never had to deal with. But 60% of Gen Z refuses to use apps or websites that are slow to load. They have high standards, wanting quick interactions and effortless navigation.

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4. Brands being unsustainable

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Gen Z does more than just hold individuals accountable for how they interact with the world, they hold companies accountable for their actions, too. They don’t buy mindlessly and instead make an effort to shop according to their values. This means they're highly aware of sustainable products.

Gen Z thinks companies should actively address environmental and social issues, and are more likely to engage with brands they deem trustworthy and transparent. Since they see themselves as “inclusive consumers,” Gen Z has serious complaints about unsustainable brands, which no one else tends to whine about.

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5. Trends changing too fast

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As much as Gen Z cares about the social impact of their shopping habits, they also want to look cute. Keeping up with trends takes commitment. Gen Z complains about trends cycling through too quickly, but it doesn't matter to older generations.

Boomers lived through the 1970s the first time around, and Gen X and millennials lived through the 90s remix of the 70s. That means none of them care that 90s trends have come back around, or that trends have changed quickly in their lifetimes.

Because Gen Z sees consumption as a means of self-expression, they take their sense of style seriously. Their eco-conscious mindset stands in opposition to their fast-fashion habit. But brands like SHEIN make it easy for Gen Z to chase rapidly changing trends, even when they complain about them.

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6. Shopping online without reviews

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Social media permeates every aspect of Gen Z’s existence. Over half of Gen Z spends at least four hours on social media every day. Their devotion to scrolling is amplified by their online shopping habits, as a significant portion of them discovers new brands and products through social media platforms like YouTube and Tiktok.

They're conscientious consumers in that they commit to doing a lot of independent research before clicking the “buy now” button. They outright reject the idea of shopping online without reading reviews. They want the most bang for their digital buck, which means they complain if they can’t access all the information they want before making a purchase.

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7. Coffee orders that aren’t cute enough

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For Gen Z, coffee isn’t just a caffeine delivery system, it’s part of their aesthetic. They’re not satisfied by basic drip in a styrofoam cup. They want single origin beans, perfectly brewed and complete with an adorable, frothy oat milk design. They complains when their coffee orders aren’t cute enough to post on social media, though.

This complaint captures the essence of the Gen Z existential crisis: if they can’t post it on social media, did it even happen? As silly as it seems, there’s some substance to their coffee-centric complaints. At its best, social media is a living photo album, a way to mark occasions in an otherwise mundane existence. From that perspective, coffee orders hold significant meaning.

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8. Too many group chats

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Gen Zers were born into a digital world, but they don’t embrace every element of what that means. They whine about having too many group chats and text threads, even though other generations really don't care.

Gen Z feels a fair amount of pressure to be “on” at all times, and even when they’re alone, they’re not really alone. Whenever they want to distract themselves, all they need to do is take out their phone and look at their numerous text conversations that never actually have an endpoint.

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9. Being on-camera for Zoom meetings

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Gen Z might never know the pain of in-person meetings held in the same beige conference room every single week, but that doesn’t stop them from whining about having to show their faces during company-wide Zoom meetings. Sure, seeing your own face reflected back to you in a miniature square can be off-putting, but in this case, the ends justify the means.

Being on camera doesn’t matter to anyone else, because they remember how things used to be. For older generations, taking meetings from the comfort of their living room is a gift, which is why they don’t complain about keeping their video on.

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10. When TV episodes drop weekly, not all once

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Gen Z is so completely accustomed to the instant access that streaming services provide, they complain if every single episode of their favorite show isn’t available all at once. They're very much used to getting what they want at the tap of a button, and when that doesn't happen, they spiral.

Their collective memory is too short-sighted to remember that once upon a time, TV shows aired once a week. Viewers had to wait a whole seven days to get their next fix. Having the option to sink into the couch and watch TV for hours at a time is a modern miracle, so every time Gen Z complains about it, other generations roll their eyes.

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11. Networking

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For Gen Z, leveraging their social skills to make professional connections doesn’t come easily, which is why they strongly dislike networking. Older generations might not be as intimidated by in-person work events, but they were once the new kid in the office, and they can probably recall how anxious they felt about talking to their colleagues.

Even though Gen Z struggles with networking, they still see the value in it. In fact, 91% of Gen Z believe that in-person events are the best way to build their social and interpersonal skills. It’s totally normal to complain about the more intimidating parts of life, but Gen Z shouldn’t let their anxiety hold them back from making meaningful connections.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.