Most Teachers Taught Boomer & Gen X Kids 8 Completely Inaccurate Life Lessons Back In The Day

Most teachers hold the responsibility of molding the minds of their students in high regard. That doesn't mean they don't make mistakes, however. With the learning curve of life, past mistakes always seem much clearer than recent ones.

Even the lessons that some generations were taught outside of workbooks and standardized tests have changed as social norms evolve. Some teachers taught boomers and Gen X kids completely inaccurate life lessons back in the day that Gen Z would never hear. The same goes both ways. That’s why so many old-school rules and instructions are controversial today, because they exist in different worlds.

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Completely inaccurate life lessons teachers taught boomers and Gen X kids back in the day:

1. You shouldn’t push back on authority

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Compared with today's much less authoritative school system, many boomers and Gen Xers were taught to obey their teachers at all costs. Even when they should’ve stood up for themselves, they were condemned to passivity.

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They had to accept discipline from teachers, even when they didn’t deserve it. Of course, sometimes these moments of accepting and following instructions added to their resilience, but they also led to all kinds of issues with power imbalances and emotional suppression.

2. If you work hard, you’ll be successful

The American Dream that Gen Xers and boomers were fed as kids doesn't exactly exist in the same way anymore. Yes, college was a more protected investment and the job market paid a livable wage, but the idea that hard work alone always provides some level of success is not always accurate.

Usually, already privileged people get to bask in the fruits of their labor, especially today. Plenty of adults across generations are working hard and only keeping their heads just above water.

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3. You’re either creative or you're not

In generations past, artistry and creativity were seen as an innate talent. Kids were taught that they were either gifted with a skill like drawing or they weren’t, so they missed out on many opportunities to build and flex the muscle over time.

In the modern world, we understand a lot better that creativity is actually a habit. It’s a skill that people can grow into by spending time on task.

4. There’s only one right answer

Even though many kids today are stuck in the same mindset, just a few decades ago, so many students were bred to memorize answers and prepare for tests. Memorization was the key, and believing there was only one right answer was a life lesson teachers mistakenly taught their kids.

Not only could that be any less true in real-world situations, but it also prevented kids from developing their own critical thinking skills.

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5. School ends after graduation

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Part of what makes people truly intelligent is their openness to learning. Even after they’ve finished high school or college, they’re still interested in learning new skills and opening themselves up to new lessons. Many boomer and Gen X kids were taught that you only need to apply yourself while school is in session.

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Not every person refuses to learn new skills, obviously. However, in schools, many teachers liked to frame education as something that only happened within the school's walls for a very short period, and then you went back to your typical life.

6. Quietness is respect

So many older generations were instilled with the mentality that obedience was a sign of respect. If you expressed yourself authentically in ways that weren’t socially accepted, you were being disrespectful to teachers and authority figures.

However, today, Gen Zers and young people who are thriving are succeeding because they’re expressive and authentic. They have unique opinions and feel safe sharing their perspectives, even if their parents are still stuck craving conformity and sameness for them.

7. Intelligence is about knowledge

Curiosity, openness, and critical-thinking skills are now collectively accepted as the main pillars of intelligence. However, for Gen Xers and boomers growing up, being smart was about being able to ace all your tests.

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Later in life, people who craved this kind of intelligence might be great at trivia, but if they can’t think deeply about problems and learn new skills, it’s not all that helpful.

8. Good grades are everything

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While this lesson has stuck, especially for modern kids trying desperately to get into good colleges, many Gen Xers and boomers remember the importance of grades and test scores at school. Even if their parents didn’t care, it seemed like everything at school was centered on grades rather than learning.

Of course, our education system is constantly evolving. Many of the things Gen Xers faced are still around, while others are innately controversial.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.