More and more, being too busy for yourself is becoming the 'norm' in our culture. Whatever happened to take time and smell the roses? Instead, it’s take the kids to school, drive in bumper-to-bumper traffic, go all day, and don’t stop for lunch.

It’s time to slow down, your life depends on it. Your body needs to rest.

It’s like a car you need to maintain it. This means you need to fuel it up and get the oil changed regularly. If you don’t take care of your car, it will break down. The same thing will happen to your body.

The simple 7-day plan for resetting your ability to be happy:

Day 1: Monday

This is one of my favorite days of the week. I know, so many of you hate it. For most, this is when the work week begins.

I like to start Monday with a good, sweaty workout at the gym, so I go to one of my favorite cardio classes. This helps me get focused and positive, as shown by a report in Nursing: Research and Reviews.

This is the perfect time to work on changing your mindset. Instead of saying you hate Mondays, start with something you love about Mondays. It can be anything like catching up with your friends at work about what you did over the weekend or grabbing coffee at your favorite coffee shop.

Day 2: Tuesday

Give your body ten minutes of mindful attention. You can set some time aside before you go to work in the morning, or you can set some time aside mid-day. This means you go to a room where you are the only person in it. You can also do this outside where there is no one around.

For ten minutes, all I want you to do is breathe mindfully. Breathe way down into your belly and then slowly exhale. A randomized controlled trial led by Greg Feldman demonstrates that mindful breathing can decenter negative thinking. Try to clear your mind. If there are other thoughts, just observe them without judgment. Notice the sounds and smells around you. Notice how your feet touch the ground and just slow down.

Day 3: Wednesday

Take the road less traveled. Instead of spending your commute time on a busy highway or freeway, take a drive by the ocean or near the mountainside. Take a good look at your surroundings and slow down.

Not only is this good for your brain, but it may also save you a ticket or two. You may want to stop and get out of your car. If you do, look up at the sky. Watch the birds and the clouds.

Day 4: Thursday

Start a compliments journal. It’s easy to remember the bad things people have said about you. What about the good things?

I know to some of you, this may sound silly or even stuck up. But it’s not. If you only focus on what people don’t like about you, you will be down or sad a lot of the time. This could also lead to depression. Make it a point to remember the good things people say about you, as supported by a study in the Journal of Happiness Studies.

Day 5: Friday

The last day before the weekend. Everybody likes Friday.

Start a ritual when you finish work to start the weekend. You could invite a friend over or go for a walk and watch the sunset. Start to make this regular in your routine. This will help you wind down for the weekend.

Day 6: Saturday

Splurge a little. You deserve it. This is a way of valuing yourself. It doesn’t matter how big or small the luxury is, just do it. Maybe there is a high-end spa you've been dying to go to; now is the time. Or, you’ve had your eye on those earrings that sparkle every time you walk by.

It’s important to reward yourself and not feel guilty.

Day 7: Sunday

Funday, need I say more? Set aside time for fun. If you’re in a relationship, this is a great time to go to your favorite museum or watch a movie together. If you’re not, invite a friend out shopping or on a hike.

A study in the Journal of Play in Adulthood recommends whatever your idea of fun is, just set time aside for it, it’s easy to put things you feel obligated to do first. But, if you aren’t having fun, you will eventually burn out.

Taking care of yourself isn’t a one-time deal. Little and often is the best plan. You can always add your own and see what works best for you. It’s important to pick things that help revive you.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.