While aging can bring up all kinds of struggles for just about anyone, men tend to have a nuanced experience with shifting self-confidence as they get older.

When they were younger, their primary focus may have been on finding their way while clinging to stereotypes of masculinity, but by the time they're over the age of 35, most men are way too tired to care about many of the things they once thought were deeply important. As they've gotten older, they've likely built their careers and established lasting relationships. With both comes more responsibility and less time for resting their bodies and minds. Now, they have a much different outlook on life, shaped in large part by just how exhausted they usually are.

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Here are 10 things men over 35 are way too tired to care about anymore

1. Trying to impress everyone

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Men tend to need romantic relationships more than women do because they are more likely to lack emotional support from other sources. But the older and more secure men become, the less they feel a need to waste their energy trying to impress everyone.

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They can live their lives with their own values and routines that fulfill them, rather than seeking out relationships with women that make them feel important.

2. Glamorizing burnout

Especially for men who are often pressured to fill a protector and provider role in their families and society, it’s not surprising that overworking themselves and glamorizing burnout come as second nature to many. They’re used to finding and seeking status from working hard, even if it comes at the expense of their health and well-being. It’s almost a glamorized kind of self-sabotage, in a culture that urges men to believe that taking care of their physical and mental health makes them inferior or weak in some way.

However, as they get older and build greater self-esteem that pushes them away from misleading stigmas like these, men over 35 are far too tired to keep overworking themselves for external validation they know they don't really need.

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3. Being the ‘nice guy’ to people who don’t deserve it

Because many people praise the nice guys of the world, in many situations, men may put other people’s needs ahead of their own, and tolerate misbehavior they don’t deserve. In some cases, the nice guy narrative can even promote entitlement in certain men, as they get swept up into a lack of accountability and personal growth.

Men over 35 may find it harder to maintain this level of performance and instead focus on relationships and people that add real value to their lives.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they have to be cruel or mean. It just means they need to set their boundaries and create space, instead of giving people constant access to themselves who don’t deserve it.

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4. Entertaining emotional games

There’s a reason why women who play “hard to get” are often more desirable and attractive to men earlier in life. Men need to feel important and crave a sense of superiority, sometimes even other men, and achieving a relationship or connection with a woman who isn’t easily accessible can give them that feeling of importance, even if they’re not actually a good person.

However, as these men get older, they stop admiring the emotional immaturity of mind games and start appreciating the stability of someone who shows up, is vulnerable, and supports them all the time. They’re secure enough to feel important without all the games, so they don’t need it anymore.

5. Overcommitting

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Even though misguided expectations that men should be strong for everyone else in their lives often pressure them to stretch themselves too thin and work unreasonably hard through struggle and pain, their true power comes from allowing themselves to be vulnerable and admit when they need to rest.

Men who are too tired to care about overcommitting themselves anymore know that they’re not any less of a man when they say no and choose to put their well-being first, even in a household, family, or relationship. Everyone deserves to have rest, even if it only comes after setting boundaries and occasionally saying no to take care of themselves. It doesn’t make you weak to do so.

6. Bottling up their emotions

In a world that equates emotional expression to weakness for men who follow traditional gender norms, it’s not surprising that so many put their well-being and relationship health on the line to seem strong. They suppress their feelings and push down complex emotions with unhealthy coping mechanisms, even if their true superpower and healing potion is vulnerability.

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Instead of harming their psychological well-being and physical health by indulging in emotional suppression, as they get older and more secure in themselves, these men over 35 express emotions. They protect their well-being by being open, even if it’s ot always comfortable in the moment.

7. Living life for other people

Whether it’s adopting a career for status or wearing a certain style of clothing to appease societal gender norms, the more someone lives for others, the unhappier they end up being. Especially when they’re alone at home or navigating a life change, they only have the validation and reassurance of others to lean on, rather than themselves.

However, as men get older, they experience a growth in self-esteem, as a study published in Frontiers in Public Health explains. Not only does this allow them to lean into healthier habits, but it also gives them space to create a lifestyle that they actually enjoy and want to live.

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8. Feeling ashamed of certain hobbies or interests

Instead of wasting energy and draining their well-being by trying to adopt societal norms that don’t actually add value to their lives, aging men focus on what feels good. Even if it’s a hobby or interest that other people don’t generally enjoy or characterize as masculine, they’re tired of performing.

Especially with a better understanding of the fragility of life and time, they’re not interested in wasting time pretending to be interested in things just because everyone else is.

9. Proving their masculinity to others

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Instead of constantly competing and weaving their sense of self-worth into how other men perceive them, truly healthy, grounded men start to feed into themselves as they get older. They’d prefer to feel secure in their own body, even amid misleading social norms, than rely on other people to approve their presence and reassure them that they’re doing the right things.

While not feeling “man enough” by societal standards can sometimes cause emotional turmoil for men, these aging men simply create other norms to boost their self-security. They don’t need to conform to feel important and secure.

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10. Keeping the door open to potentially date someone 'better'

Whether it’s getting involved in a number of “situationships” or keeping the door open by refusing to attach labels to themselves and their romantic partner, men over 35 are no longer interested in stringing along people and relationships simply for the sake of feeling desired.

They’d prefer to invest their energy in meaningful relationships that actually create value than seek fleeting moments of attention and validation with superficial ones. Even if that means needing to cope with the “illusion of choice” they experience online and in modern dating culture, they’d prefer to form real, lasting connections than to exhaust themselves juggling a bunch of superficial ones.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.