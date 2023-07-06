Couple Uses ChatGPT To Officiate Their Wedding Saying 'AI Is Easier & Cheaper' Than Hiring A Person

Not only can ChatGPT write your wedding vows and your Best Man speech for you, but it can also now get ordained and officiate your ceremony! The artificial intelligence chatbot is being utilized by many soon-to-be-married couples ahead of their big day to eliminate the pressure of hiring an officiant.

One newlywed couple is paving the way for how future generations may officiate their weddings, and it is kind of genius.

The Colorado couple used ChatGPT to officiate their wedding since it was ‘cheaper’ and ‘easier’ than hiring an officiant.

Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt tied the knot on June 24, 2023, in Morrison, Colorado in front of 30 guests. The ceremony not only consisted of people, but also artificial intelligence, which Reece claims made the day even more “enhanced.”

The couple decided to use ChatGPT to officiate their wedding by using the chatbot to generate a welcome speech, the ceremony speech, and the closing remarks for the ceremony. They set up a speaker to deliver the remarks, dressed in a robot mask to give it the appearance of a human officiant speaking.

“Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt,” the bot welcomed guests.

Originally, the bride and groom say that their request to have ChatGPT officiate their wedding was denied after the idea was proposed by the bride’s father, Steven Wiench.

"It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding,'" Stephen Wiench told CBS Colorado. Thankfully, the bot eventually came around and was luckily able to officiate the big day.

"We are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state — notably, Kansas,” the bot commented after the couple disclosed that some of their guests were from Kansas to ChatGPT.

Reece and Deyton, who met on an online dating site, shared that they wanted to use artificial intelligence to officiate their wedding since they wanted to get married quickly because Deyton was scheduled to deploy for the Army at the end of June. Therefore, they would not have enough time to hire a human officiant.

Luckily, the couple was able to pull together the entire wedding in just five days, per a local newspaper LongMount Leader.

Deyton believes that artificial intelligence will change the lives of many people in a positive way.

AI can complete jobs in just seconds that take humans hours to do. His successful wedding ceremony is proof of just that.

“During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect,” the bot addressed guests.

In the state of Colorado, licensed marriage officials are not required to officiate wedding ceremonies, which is why the newlyweds were allowed to use artificial intelligence to marry them. The bride’s father signed the marriage license.

“I didn’t want to curate what an officiant said,” Deyton added. The couple wanted control over the themes they wanted to be incorporated into their ceremony.

As Reece and Deyton stood face to face just before they became husband and wife, they were just as surprised as their guests, having refrained from reading what ChatGPT had generated for them.

“I programmed (ChatGPT),” Deyton said. “I know it’s trustworthy.”

Reece was also pleased with how the whole ceremony came together with the help of the chatbot. “ChatGPT took something personal to humans like a wedding and enhanced it,” she said.

The newlyweds opted to write their own vows without the help of ChatGPT.

AI has become more prevalent in everyday life.

These days, more and more people are relying on artificial intelligence to complete jobs that would otherwise take them a lengthy amount of time to do, including wedding planning. According to an article published on LinkedIn, artificial intelligence will revolutionize the wedding industry by customizing wedding invitations, AI-powered wedding photography, selecting vendors based on personal preferences and so much more.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, wedding planning does not have to be daunting. It can now be an engaging and easy process that will make preparation for the big day even more exciting for couples.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.