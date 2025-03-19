Being left to their own devices was a definitive part of Gen X’s childhood experience. Their boomer parents worked long hours, and when they were home, emotional caretaking was far from their top priority. As a result, Gen X learned to meet their own needs from a young age.

Gen X grew up to believe that being tough and self-reliant were the most important personality traits, but sometimes, those beliefs worked against them. As much as Gen X puts in the effort to stay flexible and change with the times, there are things that intimidate Gen X that Gen Z has no problem handling.

Here are 11 things that intimidate Gen X but Gen Z has no problem handling

1. Adapting to new technology

Gen X does the best they can to keep up with changing technology, but they’re still intimidated by the idea of doing everything on their phones. As much as they’ve adapted to technology, there are things Gen X would rather handle by calling a real person, like ordering take-out and scheduling appointments.

In contrast, Gen Z has mastered the art of using iPhones for everything. They handle their finances online, using their phones to deposit checks, track their budgets, and pay their bills. Gen X is intimidated by the idea of leaving the house without a wallet, but Gen Z has no problem with it, because they’re totally accustomed to using Apple Pay to buy whatever they need.

Being born into a fully digital world prepared Gen Z to be fluent in all forms of technology, no matter how quickly it changes, which is something their Gen X parents struggle with.

2. Job hopping

As independent as Gen X is, they’re intimidated by the idea of job-hopping, which Gen Z has no problem with. Gen X took full advantage of the dot-com boom that defined their early professional lives. They make up 55% of start-up founders, the highest percentage among all generations. They prioritize flexibility and having agency over their careers, but they still see job-hopping as a sign of instability, unlike Gen Z.

For Gen Z, job hopping is part of their strategic approach to advancing their careers. According to a survey from ResumeLab, 83% of Gen Z workers define themselves as job hoppers. They reject the negative connotations older generations assign to job-hopping and claim the title with pride.

Job hopping allows Gen Z to learn new skills, increase their income, and find supportive work environments. They have no problem pivoting in their professional lives, because they view change as a positive thing.

3. Non-traditional learning

Gen X is intimidated by the idea of non-traditional education, but Gen Z has no problem learning through many different platforms. Gen X was brought up to believe that going to college was the only way to be a successful adult, but Gen Z is facing a very different reality. They’re not convinced that college is worth it, from a purely economic standpoint.

According to a poll from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation, 85% of Gen Z students in K-12 schools think that college is important, but only 62% plan to go to college after graduating high school. For Gen Z, the high cost of college is too much to handle. They’ve embraced trade schools, boot camps, and other nontraditional paths to gain professional skills.

Gen Z has no problem seeking out alternative ways to educate themselves. Their Gen X parents aren’t fully convinced that foregoing college is the right idea, but Gen Z is redefining what learning looks like and taking advantage of opportunities outside of the classroom.

4. Talking openly about money

While Gen X holds onto the idea that talking about money is impolite, Gen Z has no problem putting their money issues out in the open. They know that discussing their financial struggles is the best way to normalize them. They’re not intimidated by outdated social norms around money. They refuse to put up with gatekeeping, especially when it comes to financial advice.

As one financial survey reported, Gen Z’s money mindset is more communal than previous generations. Being chronically online is a form of social connection. They have no problem airing their financial grievances on social media. Talking about money on TikTok is a powerful tool for normalizing their experience and combating the shame that often comes along with financial struggles.

Gen Z is more likely to take financial advice from peers than anyone else, since they reject the money mindset that older generations push on them. They’re adamant about disrupting patterns that hold them back from being successful on their own terms. By cultivating social media to suit their needs, Gen Z forms a financial community that works for them.

5. Making mental health a priority

Gen X is intimidated by handling their mental health struggles openly, but Gen Z has no problem making mental health their top priority. Gen X was raised to see vulnerability as a weakness. Their extreme self-reliance makes it hard for them to ask for the help they need, but Gen Z doesn’t hesitate to speak out and seek support.

Gen Z knows that being vulnerable is part of being human. They take an entirely opposite approach to mental health than the generations that came before them. Instead of hiding such an essential part of themselves, Gen Z has open, honest conversations about how they feel. They challenge stigma by being transparent, because they know that raising awareness is the key part to acceptance.

For Gen X, going to therapy meant something was wrong with them. They were so intimidated by the idea of reaching out for help, they avoided it completely. Gen Z sees therapy as self-care, a way to gain the skills they need to be emotionally intelligent and self-aware.

6. Sharing their personal lives online

Putting their personal lives online intimidates Gen X, but Gen Z has no problem handling the blurred lines between their private and public personas. Being online is a way of life for Gen Z, which means they share things about themselves that older generations are intimidated by. Social media is a window into how Gen Z sees the world and their place in it.

TikTok isn’t just for dances or putting on moisturizer, it’s a way for Gen Z to crowdsource advice. They post about their jobs, their workout routines, and their situationships with a level of freedom other generations avoid. They have no problem asking internet strangers what they think.

While millennials put effort into making their lives seem perfect, Gen Z cares more about being authentic, which means they have no problem letting the world see the messy parts of their lives.

7. Leaving an unsatisfying job

Gen X was brought up to believe that it’s their responsibility to fit in at work, while Gen Z believes they shouldn’t have to compromise their values for work. Because Gen X emphasizes job stability, quitting intimidates them. But Gen Z has no problem setting strict boundaries around work, which often involves walking away from jobs that don’t actually meet their needs.

A ResumeLab survey revealed just how much Gen Z focuses on personal fulfillment in their professional lives, with 72% of Gen Z saying they’d quit their job if the environment was toxic or lacked opportunities for development and 71% saying they’d quit their job if it made them unhappy.

Unlike Gen X, who sacrifices their own well-being to stay employed, Gen Z has no problem putting themselves first, even if it means leaning into instability.

8. Challenging gender stereotypes

As much as Gen X prides themselves on being independent, challenging gender stereotypes intimidates them, but Gen Z has no problem pushing back on outdated social norms. As kids, Gen X were taught that boys don’t cry and girls shouldn’t be needy, which means they grew into adults who suppressed their feelings and ignored their own emotional needs. Whether consciously or not, a lot of Gen X upheld the same rigid gender roles their parents did, but Gen Z actively challenges those social expectations.

For Gen Z, gender is truly a construct. They refuse to let other people dictate how they present themselves, which means they have no problem embracing gender-fluid fashion. They reject the idea that wearing dresses or putting on makeup is something that gets defined along gender lines. Gen Z has no need to exist just to make older generations feel comfortable, which is why fluidity doesn’t intimidate them, at all.

9. Demanding actual work-life balance

Gen X gives lip-service to the importance of work-life balance, but their jobs still overshadow the rest of their lives. They’re too intimidated to put themselves first and advocate for their needs, but Gen Z has no problem demanding a work-life balance that’s actually balanced.

Gen Z’s workplace demands aren’t driven by money. A healthy work-life balance is way more important to Gen Z than having a high salary. When it comes to finding the right job, Gen Z wants flexibility, autonomy, and the understanding that they have a life outside of work. Unlike other generations, Gen Z won’t compromise their values just for a paycheck.

10. Calling out authority figures

Call-out culture is intimidating for Gen X, but Gen Z has no problem holding authority figures accountable for their actions. They know that challenging the status quo is the only way to create meaningful change. They’re not intimidated by traditional power structures, instead, they see those structures as things that need to be dismantled.

Journalist Jennifer Latson pointed out that intimidation relies on an imbalance of power, since, “Feeling intimidated typically boils down to a sense that the person you’re interacting with is more powerful than you.”

Psychologist Carla Marie Manly revealed to Latson that having self-esteem can act as a buffer against feeling intimated, noting that “strong self-esteem doesn’t rely on external attributes; it comes from knowing… that you have a moral compass that guides you. The secret is: Nobody’s better than you. We’re all human.”

Gen Z is highly aware that powerful people rely on silence and fear to stay in control, which is why they have no problem raising their collective voice.

11. Living with uncertainty

Accepting instability intimidates Gen X, but Gen Z has no problem handling how quickly the world is changing. For Gen Z, there’s no such thing as “normal life.” While Gen X was raised with the idea that life followed a relatively straight line, Gen Z knows that uncertainty is the only constant.

Gen Z sees the world as an unstable place, which means they know the importance of staying open-minded and adaptable. Gen Z doesn’t give in to feeling intimidated, they’re ready to take on whatever the future brings.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.