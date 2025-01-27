The Long-Suffering Plight Of Gen-X Workers — 'It's Like The Career Version Of Middle-Child Syndrome'

Gen-X workers have long suffered a career version of middle child syndrome — a condition that has only worsened since our forebears broke the implied work-world contract.

Let’s just say it: Boomers were supposed to retire and relinquish the keys to the corporate kingdom. That was the deal. That’s always been the deal

Instead, they squandered their savings, extended their work life, and embroiled themselves in an endless war for relevancy with those pesky Millennials, the only generation to try and distance themselves from themselves — geriatric Millennials are apparently a different breed than the standard Millennials, excuse me.

The skirmish has since expanded to include the Gen-Z corporate kids who long to exchange their participation trophies for C-suite titles. Watching the trio argue over a prize we’ve discovered to be essentially meaningless is simultaneously gratifying and exhausting.

Research by Johns Hopkins University concluded that Gen-Z is accustomed to instant communication and frequent feedback via technology. In contrast, Gen-X may prefer more traditional communication methods, leading to potential misunderstandings if not managed carefully.

Gen-Z tends to be more motivated by work that aligns with their values and has a positive social impact, which Gen-X managers can leverage by highlighting the company's mission and values.

As Gen-Xers begin to flip the odometer on the big 5-0, we face the dual challenges of ageism and salary pricing pressure, which combine to squeeze us from our seats.

We’d complain, but we’re more prone to snark than snivels. So we’ll just sit back and watch the show …for a while, anyway.

Research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that age discrimination is a significant problem and challenge in the United States and elsewhere, given that policymakers are trying to lengthen the work lives of older people in response to population aging. Indirect evidence of age discrimination comes from comparing the observed behavior of older and younger workers.

Ultimately, Gen-X folks are action-oriented fixers.

To remedy this nonsensical twist of fate, Gen-Xers will do what we’ve always done ­­— leverage our latch-key kid independent streak and sprint down one of three roads:

Outshine our generational competitors with a brute-force work ethic.

Consult in our chosen profession.

Take a left and start something new.

This behavior is often associated with positive outcomes, such as improved efficiency, quick response to challenges, and a culture of innovation. However, a study published in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology concluded that if not managed effectively, it could also have downsides, such as the potential for bypassing proper channels or neglecting strategic planning.

Many of my brethren find they have the optimal blend of energy, experience, and savings to walk roads two or three. It will be interesting to see what happens to the generational bookends if the small but mighty middle heads for the exit.

Maybe Gen-Z will slide smoothly into the corner office and render the rest of us irrelevant. Perhaps the Boomers will forever retain the reins of power. It won’t matter to us. Gen-X is scrappy — and we’ll do just fine.

Tim Toterhi is a CHRO, author, and executive advisor who has been quoted in publications such as Fast Company, Forbes, Fox Business News, and the HuffPost and profiled in the book Magnificent Leadership.