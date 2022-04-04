4 Signs A Guy Is Too Good To Be True

There are times it feels like we have met the perfect guy. Smart, respectful, super into us. It can seem like they are flawless and we find ourselves uttering the phrase "this guy seems too good to be true".

While no one is perfect, trusting your gut in these situations, especially in the beginning, could give us a clue that a guy we are interested in, dating or even in love with is hiding something or manipulating us into thinking he is our perfect match.

In the beginning of a relationship, this is often known as love bombing, and can make you feel enamored with a man and fall for someone who is not good for you.

Here are some signs that the guy in your life is too good to be true:

1. He's perfect

As perfect as a man may seem, remember: he's still human. Perfect on paper doesn't always equate to perfect for you.

The old adage still rings true: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. If he's doing and saying all of the right things, it may be that you're lucky enough to have found yourself a keeper. But it might also be that he's trying too hard to hide a side of himself from you.

If a man is interested in you, and your connection is genuine, he won't need to overcompensate. Period.

2. He's hot, then he's cold

The reality is that all men need their space, but if a guy is extremely attentive one day and then incredibly distant and indifferent the next, it may be a sign that his heart isn't 100 percent in the relationship. Maybe he doesn't know what he wants, or maybe he's seeing another woman.

Regardless of the reason, we just know it's a sign that you need to show him that you can get along without him, too.

3. Other people speak unfavorably about him

If you bring your guy around people who care about you, and they suggest that something may not be right, listen to what they have to say.

You may know him best, but it's sometimes easier for someone outside of the relationship to point out what you've missed.

4. When confronted with conflicts, he runs

Everyone is entitled to make mistakes, but if you approach a guy about his lies, and he makes no effort to accept responsibility for his choices, or, worse yet, he continues to deny lying, it's you who should be running from him. Don't give him a chance to lie to you again.

Although these stealth, smooth-talking 'too good to be true' guys exist in abundance, life goes on.

Cut your losses, realize you're smarter for the next time, and thank him for helping you to realize what real men look like, as opposed to boys just playing the part.

My Nguyen is a writer and journalist who covers relationships, pop culture, entertainment and self-help.