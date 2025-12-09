The Science Of Great Rapport: 3 Simple Habits Of People Everyone Loves Being With

You want deeper connections with people, but here's the thing: real rapport starts with how you relate to yourself first. If you're constantly finding fault with who you are or feeling incomplete, that energy shows up in every interaction you have.

The good news? Loving yourself first is what opens you up to genuinely connecting with others. Below are three simple habits to help you become someone people naturally love being around.

Here are 3 simple habits of people everyone loves being with:

1. They live with intention

Using silence and planned meditation, allow your life’s purpose to wonderfully unfold before you. Discover the activities that make your heart sing. Engage joyfully in these activities. People everyone loves being around have taken the time to really discover who they are.

They've learned to exercise control over their minds and let go of old beliefs that no longer serve them. Instead of running on autopilot or living by someone else's script, they're intentional about how they show up in the world.

On embracing purposeful action, Lisa Petsinis, a life and career transition coach, explains that, "One of the most fulfilling old-fashioned skills is the ability to find purpose and create meaning in what you do. Whether it's a job you love, a creative pursuit, or giving back to the community, purposeful action gives you a reason to get up in the morning. Living with intention will give you a deeper sense of fulfillment and will inspire you to wake up with excitement."

2. They keep it real

Be honest with yourself as well as others. What lies are you telling yourself based on false assumptions? The lies that you tell yourself are more harmful than those told to you by others because they undermine your self-love.

These people aren't afraid to ask themselves the hard questions: Where do I fall short? What do I constantly find fault with in myself?

They acknowledge when they're operating from outdated patterns rather than authentic self-awareness. This kind of radical honesty with themselves makes them trustworthy and real with everyone else.

As clinical psychologist Dr. Tara Brach explains, we will never evolve if we are not real with ourselves or if we withhold important truths from others. She notes that when we can shine a light on what is painful inside us, the last bits of shame that cling to it begin to dissolve.

3. They seek out and embrace new experiences

Your mind is much like a rubber band. Once expanded, it never returns to the original. Nothing sparks the mind like learning something new. Notice how easily you embrace the newness, and it becomes a part of you.

When you step outside the familiar, whether it's watching a slow-moving stream, listening to waves crash on the ocean, climbing a mountain, or simply taking a leisurely walk somewhere new, you're literally rewiring your brain for growth. As life coach María Tomás-Keegan explains, people who embrace new experiences become more adaptable and resilient over time. With each lesson learned, you test out new ideas and discover what you like and don't like, and what works for you.

They stay open to different ways of connecting with themselves and the world around them. Maybe it's watching a slow-moving stream, listening to waves crash on the ocean, climbing a mountain, or taking a leisurely walk. They understand that growth comes from stepping outside the familiar and letting go of old ways of being.

Feel confident that you’re doing what’s right for you. Research when necessary. Reflect and meditate to make sure you’re on your right track. Listen to your inner voice. Most importantly, enjoy, have fun, and know that loving you first is okay.

Inez Bracy is an Audacious Living & Confidence Coach who has helped hundreds of women embrace the changes of middle age by shifting their thoughts, actions, and beliefs into the positive.