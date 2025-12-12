The Art Of Staying Positive: 6 Simple Habits Of People Who Don’t Give Off Debbie D Energy

Do you want to know how to be more positive because there is so much negativity around you? Do you wish you had more happy thoughts, positivity, and peace in your life? Do you want to trust that things are going to be more than okay?

Do you wish you knew, with all your being, that you can handle anything that comes your way and create whatever it is you truly desire through positive thinking? I think we all do. And our inner voice has such an impact on our ability to make these things — either positive or negative — a reality.

What does your inner voice say to you? Is it kind and supportive or disruptive and downright destructive? How we see ourselves, talk to ourselves, and which voice we believe has everything to do with our ability to create profound overall well-being. You can shift your downward spiral or the negative inner voice to the inspiring upward spiral on the energy vortex of inspiration and joy, cultivating peace and serenity.

Here are 6 simple habits of people who don’t give off Debbie D energy:

1. They observe their thoughts

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Practice watching your thoughts as energy. You can imagine each thought on a little boat floating past you on a river as you sit on the riverbank observing the thought that floats by.

Cognitive defusion is basically the practice of stepping back and watching your thoughts like a curious bystander instead of getting swept away by them. Studies show that this kind of mental distancing actually loosens the grip negative thoughts have on us and gives our overall mood a real boost.

2. They give their thought a color

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Thoughts are energy. Sometimes, they can be sticky and tangle you into a web as you try to clear or change them. If you see it as a color, it is easier to see it separate from you, not as who you are. Visualization meditation is a way of giving your thoughts and feelings a shape you can actually work with. Instead of wrestling with abstract anxiety or vague desires, you're creating mental images that make the invisible visible and way easier to shift.

One popular technique uses color. As you breathe in, picture a color washing over you from head to toe, whatever hue feels right to you in the moment. As you exhale, imagine all that mental gunk draining out. It sounds simple, but there's something powerful about turning "I'm stressed" into something you can literally picture leaving your body.

3. They feel their body

Cultura Creative / Shutterstock

Notice when your feelings shift. When you go from feeling good and inspired one moment to feeling bad or discouraged the next. This is a clue that a thought (energy) got lit up that you can track to change.

Science backs up what your body has been trying to tell you all along: People who pay attention to their internal signals, like tightness in the chest or a knot in the stomach, are way better at managing their emotions. Think of it as having an early warning system. The moment you notice your shoulders creeping toward your ears or your jaw doing that clench thing, you've caught a feeling before it spirals into a full mood takeover.

4. They change their relationship with their inner voice

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Recognize that the inner voice that instills fear may be trying to help. It is doing a really good job trying to keep you "safe." See that it is just energy and that you are senior to it. It has no power unless you believe it and act on it. A lot of times, it is old programming from childhood with good intentions from parents or teachers. Sometimes, it is the beliefs we have absorbed from those around us. You are wiser and know what is true for you.

5. They cultivate a deep sense of self-awareness

DexonDee / Shutterstock

With practice and tools, you will be able to hone this skill in a way that you can recognize your own voice without a doubt. The more you listen to yourself, the clearer, certain, and trusting you become. That sunny disposition isn't an accident. It comes from actually knowing who they are at a deeper level.

Almost everyone believes they're self-aware, but research puts the real number at only 10-15%. The people who've genuinely developed that skill walk through life with more confidence, make clearer decisions, and don't just crumble when things get hard.

6. They change their thoughts

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Once you become aware of the thought, you then have the ability to change it. Choose positive thoughts along with positive empowering images and/or the color of that thought to replace the negative. Truly listening to your inner voice and knowing the difference between what is your energy and what is not is a skill and takes practice. Simply put, your attention on it is the first step.

Listening, taking action, and trusting yourself creates a deep relationship with yourself that starts to clear all the other energy, thoughts, feelings, and visions that aren't true. One simple rule I go by: If my inner voice is telling me something that feels punishing, limiting, contracting, or alienating, I know it's not my truth, and it's not my inner voice. So, stay positive: Our true inner voice will always be loving, encouraging, inspiring, and bring a sense of peace.

Aimee Leigh is an Intuitive Clairvoyant Teacher, Mentor, and Author who has been working with clients and students for almost two decades.

