We all thought we were the coolest kids on the block once upon a time, but in truth, every generation develops its own habits without realizing how quickly they’ll look outdated.

What feels normal or even cool at one moment can start to feel slightly forced just a few years later. That shift tends to happen gradually, until someone younger suddenly surprises them by pointing out just how embarrassing their behavior is in a way that’s hard to ignore.

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Gen Z may have grown up shaping online culture, but Gen Alpha, currently between the ages of zero and 13, is now interacting with it from a different angle than their 14 to 29-year-old counterparts. These kids have been surrounded by content from the start, which changes, well, pretty much everything. And while Gen Z still thinks they're too cool to be cringey, many of the things they do actually make Gen Alpha feel deeply embarrassed for them.

Here are 10 things Gen Z does that Gen Alpha finds deeply embarrassing for them

1. Over-explaining in captions to make sure the tone lands

Long captions that spell out exactly how something should be interpreted don’t always land the same way anymore. What once felt thoughtful can come across as trying too hard to control the reaction.

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Gen Alpha tends to pick up on tone quickly without needing everything clarified. A short, direct caption often feels more natural to them than one that anticipates every possible misunderstanding. The extra explanation stands out, drawing attention to the effort behind it. Simplicity tends to read as more confident.

2. Treating aesthetics like a fixed identity

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Curated aesthetics once gave people a way to express themselves online, but the rigidity of it can feel limiting now. Sticking closely to one look or vibe reads as overly managed from Gen Alpha’s perspective.

Their approach leans more toward mixing styles without worrying about consistency. Switching between different tones or visuals feels normal rather than off-brand. The expectation of cohesion doesn’t carry the same weight. Flexibility tends to feel more current than maintaining a single identity.

3. Posting with an obvious awareness of being watched

Content that feels staged for an audience can be easy to spot. When someone’s behavior shifts noticeably because they’re being recorded, it changes how natural the moment feels.

Gen Alpha is growing up seeing a constant stream of content, so they’re quick to notice when something feels performative. Subtlety carries more weight for them than obvious presentation. Moments that feel unfiltered tend to hold attention longer. The difference often comes down to whether the content feels observed or constructed.

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4. Turning every moment into content

There comes a point where documenting something starts to overshadow experiencing it. Recording everything used to signal involvement, but now it can feel excessive.

Gen Alpha tends to value moments that exist without being immediately shared. Pulling out a phone for every small interaction draws attention in a different way than it once did. The impulse to capture everything can feel out of sync with how they prefer to engage. Selectivity stands out more than constant posting.

5. Using older slang that’s already cycled out

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Language changes quickly online. Words and phrases that were widely used just a short time ago can feel outdated almost overnight. Gen Alpha often moves on from trends faster, which makes recycled slang more noticeable.

Hearing familiar phrases repeated after their peak can feel disconnected from current usage. The timing of language matters as much as the words themselves. Staying current requires paying attention to how quickly things shift.

6. Trying to look effortless in an inauthentically intentional way

There’s a specific kind of effort that goes into appearing casual. Carefully staged “natural” photos or videos can read as overly constructed when the details are too precise. Gen Alpha tends to favor content that feels less controlled, even if it’s imperfect.

Small imperfections often make something feel more real rather than less polished. The attempt to appear effortless becomes visible when it’s overly planned. What feels relaxed usually isn’t overthought.

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7. Overusing trends instead of moving on from them

Trends lose their impact once they’re repeated too many times. Gen Z often helped create those trends, but holding onto them longer can make them feel dated. Gen Alpha tends to move through trends quickly, treating them as temporary rather than something to stick with.

Repeating the same format after its peak makes it stand out in a different way. The shift happens when something stops feeling new. Timing plays a bigger role than the trend itself.

8. Explaining jokes instead of letting them land

Humor changes when it’s broken down. Adding context or clarifying a joke can take away from the moment, especially when the audience already understands it. Gen Alpha often prefers humor that’s quick and doesn’t require explanation.

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Letting something land without commentary tends to feel more natural. Over-explaining can shift attention away from what made it funny in the first place. The delivery matters as much as the joke itself.

9. Treating social media like a highlight reel instead of a stream

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Carefully curated feeds once felt like the standard. Now, a more fluid and less polished approach is becoming more common. Posting a mix of content without worrying about how it all fits together feels more aligned with how Gen Alpha interacts online.

The expectation of perfection doesn’t carry the same appeal. A feed that feels too controlled can come across as distant. Variety and spontaneity tend to hold more of this young generation's interest.

10. Reacting strongly to things that don’t carry the same weight anymore

Things that feel like a big deal to Gen Z don't always translate the same way in the eyes of Gen Alpha. Certain reactions, especially when they feel exaggerated, can stand out more than the situation itself.

Gen Alpha often approaches content with a different baseline for what feels notable. Their responses tend to stay more neutral unless something truly stands out. The intensity of a reaction can feel mismatched if the context doesn’t support it. A more measured response often feels more in sync for them.

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Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.