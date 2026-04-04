10 Things Gen X & Boomers Do That Gen Z Finds Deeply Embarassing For Them

When young people today notice the many ways that people in older generations differ from them, honestly, some of it is just hilarious. It's a tale as old as time: kids find their parents' and grandparents' behavior awkward. So naturally, there are multiple things Gen X and boomers do that Gen Z finds deeply embarrassing.

Many of the things are related to communication. Gen Z is used to staring at screens and sharing a constant stream of their personal lives online, while Gen X and boomers were raised in a very different world that was all about phone calls and face-to-face interactions. Given that Gen X, boomers, and Gen Z were raised in such vastly different social and political climates, Gen Z has understandably different values and interests as they enter adulthood. These varying perspectives and ways of interacting with the world create a perfect environment for lots of awkward moments and second-hand embarrassment.

Here are 10 things Gen X & boomers do that Gen Z finds deeply embarrassing for them

1. Long, emotional rants on Facebook

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Older generations tend to be heavy users of Facebook, with 29% being boomers and 26% being Gen Xers. Gen Z, on the other hand, tends to be on other social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok.

But what Gen Z finds deeply embarrassing is the fact that older generations use Facebook as their own personal diary. It's not that they think expressing yourself is a bad thing. There's just a way more private way to do it. Reading a multi-paragraph rant just feels like a lot of energy wasted.

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2. Using outdated slang unironically

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Gen Z just can't help but laugh when they hear Gen X and boomers using words that haven't been cool since the '90s. It doesn't read as them trying to be fun. Instead, it reads as them trying too hard. Hearing someone use old terms with complete sincerity is the number one way for Gen Z to completely check out of a conversation.

A slang term takes root in our consciousness and speech patterns when we impute it with social prestige, and Adam Aleksic, an etymology expert, believes there are only two reasons we do that: We find it funny or we find it cool.

The context of Gen X and boomers using these outdated slang words makes things worse as well. Having it tacked on during everyday interactions can just feel off. What might have been a fun expression in their time comes across as a little bit awkward now. Things like "take a chill pill" or "rad" just cause Gen Z to scrunch up their noses and walk away.

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3. Typing in all caps

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Gen Z adults are fans of lowercase typing because of how casual and authentic it comes across as. So, when Gen X and boomers are constantly typing in all caps, with the excessive exclamation points to match, it can feel a little bit embarrassing. Suddenly, every word feels like they're being shouted at, and even trying to skim the message can be quite exhausting.

Gen Z are just used to easy-to-read, quick messages they can process in seconds. When older generations send long paragraphs of uppercase messages, it feels a bit unnecessary. Even the simplest of updates starts to feel a tad overdramatic.

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4. Talking on speakerphone in public places

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Gen Z notices right away when boomers and Gen Xers decide their conversation is more important than everyone else's quiet. Whether it's on a train or in the middle of a crowded grocery store, the moment a conversation starts to feel like a broadcast, they're getting a bit of secondhand embarrassment.

"How do we settle our bigger problems if we can't show basic consideration for others in our shared spaces?" questioned health expert Patricia Prijatel. "Public phone calls, especially on the evil speakerphone, smack of disrespect for the people around us."

Gen Z can't help but cringe because what should have stayed a normal call now feels like an entire performance for everyone to hear. They just can't understand why boomers and Gen X can't invest in some headphones or even a Bluetooth headset that fits right in their ear, while at the same time learning to talk on the phone at an appropriate sound level.

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5. Struggling with basic tech but refusing help

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Gen Z can't help but find it a bit cringe when Gen Xers and boomers try to make it seem as if they know everything there is no need to know about tech, even when they're clearly struggling. The struggle they're experiencing is totally avoidable as well. The stubbornness is really the worst part to watch.

"Asking for help can threaten self-esteem because it can imply inferiority or loss of control. Many people feel a quiet fear that they’ll be judged as less capable or more dependent," pointed out scholar Kim Samuel.

Older adults will insist they know exactly what they're doing, even as the problem spirals. It's less about them not knowing how the tech works and more about the principle of refusing help altogether.

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6. Clapping when a plane lands

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The moment can just feel incredibly awkward and unnecessary when Gen Z hears boomers and Gen Xers clapping as soon as the plane lands. They think it's extremely over-the-top and even a little bit performative. Gen Z tends to value a more low-key experience and not having all the attention on them, even though they've chosen to clap loudly and maybe even cheer on a plane.

Clapping also just looks a bit silly because it's something that's expected and routine for a pilot. Older generations mean zero harm when they do it and are just expressing their relief, but Gen Z just finds it a bit excessive.

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7. Standing way too close in lines

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Gen Z feels extremely uncomfortable when someone stands way too close behind them in a line. Older adults can sometimes just be a little unaware of personal space in that way. Rather than leaving a bit of a buffer between themselves and the person in front of them, Gen Xers and boomers leave almost no room at all sometimes.

Gen Z finds this behavior a bit intrusive and thoughtless, especially considering how much they take other people's boundaries into consideration themselves. Even though they don't mean it maliciously, older adults just aren't thinking that way and are more worried about getting to the end of the line.

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8. Driving slowly

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While you may think Gen Z is extra careful on the road, considering they are the slowest generation yet when it comes to actually getting their driver's licenses, once they do hit the road on their own, all of that tolerance they like to talk about quickly drops away.

At least one recent survey found that while we tend to assume boomers are the most impatient people among us, Gen Z and millennials are currently the most frustrated and aggressive generations on the road, with 29% of Gen Z drivers reporting that "they experienced frustration behind the wheel very frequently or almost always," compared to 27% of millennial drivers and 10% of the rest of the population.

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9. Bragging about having had it tough

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Both boomers and Gen X love to wax nostalgic about how tough life was when they were young. Boomers could go on and on about how hard they had to work to get where they are, while Gen X loves little more than telling everyone how they had to fend for themselves at home with TV dinners, while their boomer parents did exactly that.

Gen Z is over it all. They genuinely think Gen X's often lonely latchkey childhood sounds like it was sad, but they are also more than ready for them to stop talking about it, especially on social media apps they think Gen X and boomers are too old for.

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10. Keeping receipts for everything

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To Gen Z, the act of keeping a receipt feels like it has zero purpose beyond creating extra clutter. But Gen X and boomers often do it out of habit and a desire to stay organized.

Younger adults tend to rely on digital statements. To them, watching older people meticulously file away crumpled receipts that are months old seems unnecessary and embarrassing.

While Gen X and boomers may like knowing they have physical evidence to back up any purchase in case something goes wrong, because they would much rather be safe than sorry, Gen Z can always find their emailed receipt without worrying about digging through files or boxes.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.