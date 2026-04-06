Gen Z Woman Against Trendy ‘Grandmacore’ Lifestyle Tells Her Generation To Get To The Club & Experts (Kinda Of) Agree

Gen Z is completely redefining what it means to party. The rise of "grandmacore" on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram shows Gen Z adults are choosing to spend their nights tucked into bed reading or curling up on the couch to watch a movie.

It's a far cry from generations past who wouldn't think of passing up an opportunity to hit the bars and clubs. However, a young woman recently shared a TikTok video urging Gen Z to reconsider "grandmacore" altogether, saying they should be embracing their 20s rather than rotting away on the couch every single night.

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A Gen Z woman against the 'grandmacore' lifestyle tells her generation to get to the club.

"If I see one more video about how we should be more 'grandmacore' in our 20s when we should be at the club, I will lose it. We're 22. We don't need Botox and bedtime. We need three dirty martinis and a dance floor," The Gen Zer insisted in her video.

In an essay for The Atlantic titled "Americans Need To Party More," writer Ellen Cushing found in the appendix tables of the American Time Use Survey that just 4.1% of Americans said they "attended or hosted" a party or ceremony on a typical weekend or holiday in 2023. Meaning on any given weekend, only one in 25 U.S. households had plans to attend some kind of social event.

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Going out has become something young adults are doing less and less. Much of that can probably be attributed to many social activities happening right on their phones, from dating apps to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Even the use of food delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash means the young cohort doesn't even have to leave the comfort of their couch to have a meal.

American psychologist Jean Twenge blamed smartphones and over-protective parenting for what she called an anxious generation’s tardiness in being able to experience adult milestones like dating, driving, getting a Saturday job, and generally embracing the outside world.

Young adults are partying significantly less these days.

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

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Gen Z and younger millennials are drinking about 10% less now compared with two decades ago, according to a 2023 Gallup poll. Part of that could simply be due to financial issues, which pretty much everyone is facing nowadays, but there's more than just money keeping young people from socializing and cutting loose.

Writer Samantha Leal reported on the rise of "soft-clubbing" amongst Gen Z adults, which she defined in an article for The Cut as "what happens when a generation raised on overstimulation and burnout wants the fun without the fatigue."

To be fair, the cost of living is a huge deterrent for Gen Z adults not partying as much. A study called "The Friendship Tab," commissioned by Ally Bank, found that 44% of Gen Z and millennials have skipped major social events due to cost.

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The study found that almost a quarter of Gen Z and millennials say they are afraid of missing out on friendships and community due to financial limitations, and 42% said they overspent on activities with friends a few months out of the year, while 18% said they spent over their budget every other month.

That's why Gen Z is trying to find other ways to hang out with their friends in a low-effort kind of way. But, there is something about physically being out in the world that hits differently than just sitting at home. There's an energy about being in a crowded room with loud music and fun conversation. Unfortunately, Gen Z just isn't able to experience that in the same way previous generations did.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.