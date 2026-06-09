8 Things Gen X Misses From Their Childhood Now That Their Own Kids Are Adults

There's something strange about reaching the point where your own children are fully grown adults.

One day, you're driving them to soccer practice and teaching them how to drive. The next thing you know, they have careers, mortgages, opinions about retirement accounts, and somehow know more about technology than you ever will.

For many Gen X people, hitting that milestone comes with an especially big wave of nostalgia. Gen Xers miss specific aspects of their childhoods, including what it felt like to be truly free before smartphones, social media, GPS tracking, and a digital record of every questionable decision ever made. It was a different world, and while it wasn't necessarily better in every way, it was definitely special.

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These are 8 things Gen X misses from childhood now that their own kids are adults

1. Being able to hop on your bike and get away from everything

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For Gen X kids, bicycles were freedom. A bike meant independence and the ability to disappear for hours without anyone questioning where you were every seventeen minutes. You could ride across town, explore neighborhoods you'd never seen before, stop at a convenience store, visit a friend's house, and somehow make it home before dinner without anybody tracking your location in real time.

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Their parents generally operated under one simple rule: be home when the streetlights come on. Today, parents want more communication and oversight, and technology makes that possible. But Gen X often misses that feeling of total independence that came from having two wheels and absolutely no GPS signal.

2. The excitement of waiting for a letter in the mail

Modern communication is incredibly convenient. It's also spectacularly bad at building anticipation. Gen X grew up in a world where the most meaningful messages arrived through the mail in letters from penpals and postcards from pen pals.

Checking the mailbox was always exciting. You might receive birthday cards with cash inside. After applying for college, you knew that a thick package bearing the name of your university of choice meant acceptance, and that a thin envelope meant they'd rejected you.

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Today, messages arrive instantly, which is objectively efficient, but efficiency and excitement aren't always the same thing. Waiting made things feel more important.

3. Playing games like MASH and feeling hopeful for the future

Few childhood activities inspired more confidence than a piece of notebook paper and completely fictional life predictions. MASH convinced generations of kids that their future could somehow be accurately determined by counting tally marks and eliminating options.

Would you live in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house? Who would you marry? How many children would you have? What kind of car would you drive? The answers were rarely realistic and almost never correct, but that wasn't the point. The fun came from imagining the future as an exciting mystery filled with possibilities.

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Adult life eventually arrived with actual spouses, children, mortgages, taxes, and rising health insurance costs. Playing MASH was considerably more enjoyable.

4. Existing in the world without worrying about someone documenting your every move

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Gen X enjoyed something younger generations may never fully experience: an undocumented adolescence. Every embarrassing haircut, awkward phase, terrible outfit, questionable fashion experiment, and socially disastrous moment largely disappeared into history with no permanent digital archive. If you did something ridiculous, only the people who were physically present knew about it, and no one else ever would.

One of the greatest luxuries of that kind of childhood was that mistakes felt temporary because they usually were.

Personally, I would have loved to live life this way because all my experiences would really feel fully lived in and felt. There would be no performance. You could actually focus on time with your friends without worrying about how things you say or do might appear to someone else.

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5. Having the energy to stay out all night

Gen X understands now better than ever that youth is truly wasted on the young. There was a time when staying out until sunrise seemed perfectly reasonable. You could survive on minimal sleep, eat whatever you wanted, and somehow function the next day without requiring a recovery period.

Now, many Gen Xers wake up with mysterious aches after sleeping slightly incorrectly on a perfectly good mattress. Their desire for adventure may still exist, but their bodies' willingness to participate has become significantly less cooperative.

6. Being able to call someone without them knowing it was you

Younger generations may never understand the suspense of calling someone who has no idea it's you on the phone. Back in the day, when a phone rang, nobody knew who was calling until they answered. Every call was a mystery. Maybe it was a friend. Maybe it was your ex. Maybe it was a bill collector. The only way to find out was to pick up the phone.

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Today, caller ID provides instant answers. It's convenient, but it removed a tiny piece of unpredictability that made everyday life feel a little more interesting.

7. Being able to find actual news live on TV

There was a time when turning on the television meant you had a reasonable chance of finding straightforward, live news coverage. Gen X remembers gathering information from nightly broadcasts that largely focused on reporting the day's events instead of generating endless outrage cycles.

With the rise of streaming services and the prevalence of social media as a news source, picking up the remote and knowing you can just flip to Channel 4 for local news coverage has fallen by the wayside.

And while news reporting has always contained bias and competing viewpoints, many Gen Xers feel that modern media prioritizes controversial opinions and attention-grabbing headlines over simply delivering information. While people can access more news than ever before, the challenge is figuring out which sources deserve attention. Having fewer choices felt simpler.

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8. Keeping actual photo albums instead of digital files

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Most people today carry thousands of photos in their pockets. Ironically, they also rarely look at them. Gen X grew up with physical photo albums that lived on coffee tables and bookshelves. Memories had weight because they existed as actual objects you could hold in your hand and display in special places in your home.

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The downside was waiting days or weeks for film to be developed, only to discover half the pictures were blurry. The upside was that every photo felt like a gift.

Today, memories often disappear into cloud storage folders that nobody opens again. A photo album may have held fewer pictures, but somehow it felt like it held more memories.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.